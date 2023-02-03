(SPRINGFIELD) Just five Illinois counties are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 transmission, plus those five counties are rated at a medium risk of the virus. The rest of the state is considered at low levels of COVID-19 activity. However, State Public Health officials say the virus is still present and only 19 percent of the general population in Illinois has received one of the latest boosters. Nearly half of those 65 years old and older have received the latest bivalent booster. It was last week that Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that the State Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 will end in May.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO