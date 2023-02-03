ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 3

Related
kittentoob.com

The 10 Best Maine Coon Breeders in Illinois

If you want a Maine Coon, you have two main options. One would be adopting one of these cats, while the other would be buying one of these cats. Buying a Maine Coon can be expensive. Despite that, you shouldn’t look for the cheapest cats available. The cost of...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

AMC Theaters Shakes Up Movie-Going with Tiered Seat Pricing In Illinois

Movie-goers in Chicago have a new factor to consider when heading to the theaters - the location of their seat. That's right, AMC Theaters has introduced Tiered Seat Pricing, meaning that the cost of your movie ticket will now depend on where you sit. But, before you start panicking about having to fork over a small fortune for a decent seat, take a deep breath and relax - this change is only happening in Chicago... for now.
CHICAGO, IL
freedom929.com

MONDAY’S HEADLINES (2/6/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) Just five Illinois counties are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 transmission, plus those five counties are rated at a medium risk of the virus. The rest of the state is considered at low levels of COVID-19 activity. However, State Public Health officials say the virus is still present and only 19 percent of the general population in Illinois has received one of the latest boosters. Nearly half of those 65 years old and older have received the latest bivalent booster. It was last week that Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that the State Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 will end in May.
ILLINOIS STATE
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
My 1053 WJLT

The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago

It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

What Would Be The Official Aroma Of Illinois?

Because state's need an official "everything" New Mexico is about to pass a bill that would make "roasting chili peppers" the official aroma of the state. As of now they're the only state to have an official smell, but what would happen if Illinois decided to join in on the fun and select its own official aroma? The possibilities are endless and a little bit nose-wrinkling, to be honest.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Powerball jackpot increases to $747 million

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The multi-state Powerball jackpot grows again, after no one matched all winning numbers Saturday night. The winning numbers drawn are 02, 08, 15, 19, 58, and the red Powerball number of 10. That grows Monday’s jackpot to an estimated $747 million — or, $403.1 million after...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing

Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Four Illinois residents win $100K each on PowerBall

(WAND) - The jackpot for Monday night's Powerball drawing is now worth a $747 million. Several Illinois iLottery players won big in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. Four online players won $100,000 each and another iLottery player won a prize of $50,000. In total, nearly 64,000 winning tickets were sold,...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy