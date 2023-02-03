Read full article on original website
kittentoob.com
The 10 Best Maine Coon Breeders in Illinois
If you want a Maine Coon, you have two main options. One would be adopting one of these cats, while the other would be buying one of these cats. Buying a Maine Coon can be expensive. Despite that, you shouldn’t look for the cheapest cats available. The cost of...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
AMC Theaters Shakes Up Movie-Going with Tiered Seat Pricing In Illinois
Movie-goers in Chicago have a new factor to consider when heading to the theaters - the location of their seat. That's right, AMC Theaters has introduced Tiered Seat Pricing, meaning that the cost of your movie ticket will now depend on where you sit. But, before you start panicking about having to fork over a small fortune for a decent seat, take a deep breath and relax - this change is only happening in Chicago... for now.
freedom929.com
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (2/6/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Just five Illinois counties are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 transmission, plus those five counties are rated at a medium risk of the virus. The rest of the state is considered at low levels of COVID-19 activity. However, State Public Health officials say the virus is still present and only 19 percent of the general population in Illinois has received one of the latest boosters. Nearly half of those 65 years old and older have received the latest bivalent booster. It was last week that Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that the State Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 will end in May.
When Do Shamrock Shakes Return To Illinois McDonald’s Menus?
After waiting an entire year for the Shamrock Shake to return to McDonald's menus across Illinois, the official date has been revealed. In all my 25 years being on this Earth, I haven't gone a single year without ordering a Shamrock Shake from McDonald's. Some people say it's too minty,...
When Does Illinois “Spring Forward?” Sooner Than You Think
A little over one month from now we get to take part in that much-beloved ritual of setting our clocks ahead. In spite of multiple efforts from Illinois state lawmakers over the years, we still have to do this clock-changing routine twice a year. If we ever do end up...
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
These Illinois cities are among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Illinois is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
Illinois Homeowner Finds Art Behind Drywall, Could Be Worth Millions
A question surrounding a potentially rare painting found in an Illinois home has been plaguing the internet for the past few days and it's quite the mystery. Naturally, the internet is freaking out trying to figure out if it is real or just another hoax. The art in question focused...
National store chain closes another Illinois location
A national store chain closed another one of its Illinois locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the major retail chain Walgreens closed another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune.
What Would Be The Official Aroma Of Illinois?
Because state's need an official "everything" New Mexico is about to pass a bill that would make "roasting chili peppers" the official aroma of the state. As of now they're the only state to have an official smell, but what would happen if Illinois decided to join in on the fun and select its own official aroma? The possibilities are endless and a little bit nose-wrinkling, to be honest.
Epic Bike Trail Crossing America Will Come Straight Thru Illinois
Are you up for an adventure? Would you like to make it happen on a bike? That will be a possibility in the very near future as there's a bike trail that will cross all of America and it's coming straight through Illinois. Have you heard about the Great American...
1470 WMBD
Powerball jackpot increases to $747 million
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The multi-state Powerball jackpot grows again, after no one matched all winning numbers Saturday night. The winning numbers drawn are 02, 08, 15, 19, 58, and the red Powerball number of 10. That grows Monday’s jackpot to an estimated $747 million — or, $403.1 million after...
KSDK
The most popular Valentine's Day candy in Missouri, Illinois might surprise you
ST. LOUIS — People are showing their love this Valentine's Day with gifts, according to the National Retail Federation, whose survey showed Americans plan to spend $25.9 billion this Feb. 14, up from $23.9 billion in 2022. When it comes to Valentine's gifts, candy proves to be the most...
Forget Feelings, Catch (Coffee) Flights at Illinois Hot Spot This February
February may be the month for falling in love, but you can fall in coffee instead. Flights. It's a word usually associated with traveling on a airplane, but it also comes in handy when you're ordering a drink and you can't pick just one. I think wine flights were the...
MyStateline.com
Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing
Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
WAND TV
Four Illinois residents win $100K each on PowerBall
(WAND) - The jackpot for Monday night's Powerball drawing is now worth a $747 million. Several Illinois iLottery players won big in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. Four online players won $100,000 each and another iLottery player won a prize of $50,000. In total, nearly 64,000 winning tickets were sold,...
New class action accuses Ford of improperly requiring job applicants to disclose personal, family medical information
A new class action accuses Ford of sticking its nose where it doesn't belong, alleging job applicants were required to disclose their personal and family medical histories as a condition of employment, allegedly in violation of Illinois law. Named plaintiffs Cayla Page, Theresa Blashaw and Kisma Bowles, on behalf of...
