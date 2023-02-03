Founded in 1980, the Mark Morris Dance Group is a 20-member dance company headquartered at the Mark Morris Dance Center located in the Downtown Brooklyn Cultural District in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Opened in September 2001, the Dance Center is home to the Mark Morris Dance Group, a thriving School, Studio Rental program and Wellness Center. The Dance Center is a bustling community-oriented space that serves over 4,000 people per week operating more than 12 hours a day.

