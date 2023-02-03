Read full article on original website
Storm damage at Soquel mobile home park unearths decades-old county plan to remove it from flood plain
Santa Cruz County was so worried about damaging floods harming the Old Mill Estates mobile home park that a 1990 master plan called for the government to buy the property and turn it into a flood buffer for Soquel Village. Why didn't that happen?
Highway 1 futility: Why you might soon be spending more time in traffic
Activist Rick Longinotti warns Highway 1 commuters about two county projects he believes will make traffic around Santa Cruz worse: the exit-only lane from Soquel Drive to 41st Avenue and a proposal for a Kaiser Permanente medical complex in Live Oak. The first will cause congestion and won't bring improvement, he writes, while the second is misplaced and would "call for a 730-space parking structure, 50% larger than the current largest garage in the county." Kaiser, he argues, should build so employees and patients have access to public transit.
Storms delays Hollister self-housing project
This is the eighth article of an ongoing series on the Riverview Estates II. To read the other articles on the development click on the following links: Part I, Part II, Part III, Part IV, Part V, Part VI and Part VII. It’s been just over a year since 12...
Three Rescued From Humboldt Bay Yesterday
A clever plan, a bunch of rocks, a rope, and several determined firefighters saved the day for three folks whose 28’ sailboat ran aground off the town of Samoa on Humboldt Bay Saturday afternoon. Our local US Coast Guard posted on their Facebook page, “When the Sector Humboldt Bay...
Recent storms could lead to terrible tick season for Bay Area, especially in this county
Let's face it, ticks are gross. But experts say they love wet weather and the Bay Area has seen a lot of that recently.
Storm system dumps latest round of rain on Bay Area; Scattered showers continue
SAN FRANCISCO -- A cold front moved inland Saturday night into Sunday morning that brought periods of heavy rain to the Bay Area, with more scattered showers expected through the day. The cold front also brought wind gusts of 25-35 mph with localized gusts ranging from 35-50 mph. Nearly 4,500 PG&E customers were without power late Saturday evening due to high winds resulting from the rainstorm passing through the Bay Area.Most of the outages are in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.The storm system brought some intense downpours that moved into San Francisco at around midnight and continued periodically through dawn. While the...
Saving West Cliff: ‘If we decide not to do anything, then you will have nothing’
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. There are about 150 parking spaces on West Cliff Drive on the ocean side...
Peninsula firefighters rescue 3 people, including baby, trapped in rolled vehicle
REDWOOD CITY -- San Mateo County firefighters rescued three people from a single-vehicle rollover accident around 1 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 280, near Redwood City.Three people were trapped inside the car, including a baby.All three were transported to a local trauma center within 30 minutes. Firefighters said all three had moderate injuries.
Caltrans has set lane closures for Highway 1 in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — Travelers using Highway 1 in Monterey should expect to encounter lane closures starting on Jan. 7 as California Department of Transportation maintenance crews will inspect and repair sections of the guardrail. Caltrans has provided a list of times, dates and areas where road closures will take...
Capitola Mall | Shopping mall in Capitola, California
Capitola Mall is a shopping mall located in Capitola, California. It was managed and owned by Macerich before being sold to Merlone Geier Partners in April 2016. The mall sits on the northern edge of the Monterey Bay in Santa Cruz County. Capitola Mall is located on 41st Avenue just off Highway 1 at Capitola Road in Capitola.
'Dragon' storm front brings showers back to the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of weather fronts, swirling off the Pacific Northwest coast, sent bands of showers into the Bay Area Friday, bringing another dose of precipitation to the region recovering from 3 years of drought. But unlike the nine atmospheric rivers that drenched the Bay Area over an epic 22-day span in late December and January, these storms will be nowhere near as intense.Forecasters said an inch of rain will fall from Friday to Sunday. While skies will start clear on Saturday night as hundreds of thousands gather in downtown San Francisco for the annual Chinese New Year parade, rain...
Former Local Last Seen in Humboldt Bay Region
When Robin Renner’s dad, Carrol Johnson, a commercial fisherman traveling from Santa Cruz to his home in Illwaco*, Washington, called her about noon on Friday, January 27, he told her he was in Eureka and going to visit her sister who lived there, but first, he was going to go grocery shopping. He planned to stay for two days.
Earthquake! 3.0M Earthquake 175 Kilometers West of Ferndale
‘Where do you want me to go?’ Tents, Trash, and Trauma in Eureka
In late September of 2022, a coalition of law enforcement, community groups, and agencies partially cleared Eureka’s 6th Street homeless encampment – the Jungle – located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education. In the months following the homeless encampment sweep at the north end of the city, there have been ongoing efforts to address the buildup of garbage and debris left over in the sensitive wetland areas, mostly located on privately owned properties.
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Bayshore Mall | Shopping mall in Eureka, California
Bayshore Mall is an indoor shopping mall in Eureka, California. It is named for its close proximity to Humboldt Bay. The large shopping facility is the only major mall located on the coast north of the San Francisco Bay Area, securing Eureka as the trading center for the entire far North Coast.
Hundreds of Los Gatos Residents Don't Have Water Service. Here's Why
Nearly 500 people who live in the upscale Aldecroft Heights neighborhood in the Santa Cruz mountains have been without water since last weekend. The problem is due to a leak the Aldecroft Heights Water District is having trouble locating. NBC Bay Area's Robert Handa has more on how residents are...
Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes
The Santa Clara City Council took its state mandated housing goals right down to the wire before approving an eight-year plan. Councilmembers voted 6-1, with a no from Vice Mayor Kevin Park, earlier this week to approve the city’s housing element and amend the General Plan. The state requires every city to develop a plan that... The post Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Birthday celebrations ready for Edie Ceccarelli, the oldest person in the United States
(KTXL) — The oldest living person in the United States lives in Northern California and is getting ready for another birthday celebration. Edith ‘Edie’ Ceccarelli, 114, lives in the community of Willits and will be celebrated with a drive-by parade on Sunday, Feb. 5. Ceccarelli’s birthday in recent years has become a community celebration in […]
Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast
Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
