Will CME Group (CME) Keep Its Beat Streak Alive in Q4 Earnings?
CME Group (. CME - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before market open. CME delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 2.98%. Factors to Consider. An increase in clearing, transaction fees and other revenues, and market...
SkyWest (SKYW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
SKYW - Free Report) reported bleak fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues fell short of the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported break-even earnings (excluding 93 cents from non-recurring items) missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. The bottom line also decreased 100% year over year due to lower revenues.
Hartford Financial (HIG) Q4 Earnings Beat on P&C Earned Premiums
HIG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $2.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.2%. The bottom line advanced 14% year over year. Operating revenues of HIG improved 8.4% year over year to $4,007 million in the quarter under review. The top line...
Omnicom (OMC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
OMC - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after the bell. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average. Omnicom Group Inc. Price and...
ATI's Earnings In Line With Estimates in Q4, Revenues Beat
ATI Inc. (. ATI - Free Report) reported earnings of $76.9 million or 53 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 against a loss of $29.8 million or 23 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s net sales...
Asbury (ABG) Q4 Earnings Outstrip Estimates, Jump 22.2% Y/Y
ABG - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $9.12 per share, which increased 22.2% year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.23 per share. This outperformance can be primarily attributed to higher-than-expected gross profit from the new-vehicle and finance & insurance units. In the reported quarter, revenues amounted to $3.7 billion, surging 40% year over year. The top line, however, fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.8 billion.
BCE's Q4 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
BCE Inc. (. BCE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of C$0.71 (53 cents) compared with C$0.76 in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pegged at 53 cents. Quarterly total operating revenues moved up 3.7% year over year to C$6,439 million...
Lear (LEA) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, '23 View Upbeat
LEA - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.81 per share, surging from $1.22 recorded in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.54 per share. Higher-than-expected earnings across both business segments led to the outperformance. In the reported quarter, revenues increased...
3 Auto Stocks Poised to Deliver Q4 Earnings Beat
We are entering the peak of the fourth-quarter earnings season for the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector and the picture thus far looks pretty decent despite supply chain issues and economic worries that the space is grappling with. So far this earnings season, five S&P sector components — namely Tesla, PACCAR, General Motors, Ford and Cummins have come up with quarterly numbers. Tesla, PACCAR and General Motors not only managed to pull off a comprehensive beat but also witnessed year-over-year growth in the top and the bottom lines. Meanwhile, Ford and Cummins missed earnings estimates but witnessed year-over-year growth in profits and sales.
Halliburton (HAL) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Dividend Raised
HAL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income per share of 72 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents and well above the year-ago quarter profit of 36 cents (adjusted). The outperformance reflects stronger-than-expected profit from both its divisions. Meanwhile, revenues of $5.6 billion were 30.5%...
Is a Surprise Coming for Ares Capital (ARCC) This Earnings Season?
ARCC - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Ares Capital is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for ARCC in this report.
AbbVie (ABBV) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
ABBV - Free Report) will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 9, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.81%. This large drugmaker’s performance has been pretty impressive, with its earnings beating estimates in each of the trailing four quarters....
Axcelis (ACLS) to Post Q4 Earnings: Key Factors to Note
ACLS - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Feb 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $251.3 million, which suggests growth of 22.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.46 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 39.1%.
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 6th
CCS - Free Report) is a home building and construction company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 28.0% downward over the last 60 days. 3M (. MMM - Free Report) is a diversified technology firm with manufacturing operations across the globe and serves...
Can Top-Line Growth Aid Clearfield's (CLFD) Q1 Earnings?
CLFD - Free Report) is scheduled to release fiscal-first quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 2, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company beat adjusted earnings by 42 cents. The specialist in fiber management for communication service providers is expected to report high year-over-year revenues. The upside is likely to be driven by innovation in fiber broadband deployment and customer-centric approach to reducing the complexity of deployment operations by limiting time and resources.
Will Graco Inc. (GGG) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
GGG - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports, this company has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 1.52%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
SASR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -15.05%. A...
Incyte (INCY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
INCY - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 7, before market open. The company’s earnings surprise history has been dismal so far, with its earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters and missing on the other three occasions, with the average negative surprise being 20.11%. In the last reported quarter, Incyte missed earnings by 16.67%.
Ventas (VTR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
VTR - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 9, after market close. While the company’s quarterly results are likely to display year-over-year revenue growth, funds from operations (FFO) per share might reflect a decline. In the previous quarter, this Chicago, IL-based healthcare...
Synaptics (SYNA) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SYNA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.78%. A...
