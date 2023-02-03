We are entering the peak of the fourth-quarter earnings season for the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector and the picture thus far looks pretty decent despite supply chain issues and economic worries that the space is grappling with. So far this earnings season, five S&P sector components — namely Tesla, PACCAR, General Motors, Ford and Cummins have come up with quarterly numbers. Tesla, PACCAR and General Motors not only managed to pull off a comprehensive beat but also witnessed year-over-year growth in the top and the bottom lines. Meanwhile, Ford and Cummins missed earnings estimates but witnessed year-over-year growth in profits and sales.

11 HOURS AGO