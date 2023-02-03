ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Guest
3d ago

Ensley, King of taxes. The only thing Insley knows to do well him and his cronies are taxes and find a way to create them without care or worry how it is gonna hurt Washingtonians.

Rodney Petter
3d ago

just another way to get more taxes out of you! they say they're doing it so the younger generation won't have the money to buy the high potency THC that's bull crap! they did the same thing with cigarettes and raise the prices to keep the younger generation from smoking that was BS they're going to get it one way or the other!

Roberta Syme
2d ago

I don't believe that we need more stuff taxed no matter what it is. People better read the whole article because it isn't a Democrat or Republican doing this it is both.

The Center Square

Reappeared report admits lower fatality drop off under Washington police pursuit law

(The Center Square) – The study cited by legislators to support Washington’s current police pursuit law, which makes police pursuits hard to justify legally, has reappeared on the website hosting it, but in an altered form. This new version admits the fall in fatalities of innocent parties from police chases wasn’t as dramatic as the original finding. As previously reported by The Center Square, for about 24 hours, the URL...
WASHINGTON STATE
generalaviationnews.com

Bill introduced in Washington state to ban 100LL

GA advocates have joined forces to oppose a bill introduced in the Washington state House of Representatives that would ban the sale of leaded aviation gas in that state. If it becomes law, the bill (WA HB1554) would begin a phased-in restriction on the “selling, distributing, or otherwise making available to consumers” leaded avgas in Washington state starting Jan. 1, 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Red light, don't turn right bill introduced to Washington Legislature

(The Center Square) – Under legislation proposed in the Washington state Senate, drivers would face new limits on when it’s permissible to make a right turn at red lights. Senate Bill 5514 would prohibit drivers from making a right turn on a red light when they are within 1,000 feet of a child care center, public park or playground, recreation center, library, public transit center, hospital, or senior center. Were...
WASHINGTON STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

The fight is on as California's fast food law goes before the voters

California officials verified Wednesday that opponents of the state’s controversial new fast-food wage law have collected the signatures needed to put the measure to a yes/no vote in the state’s 2024 general election, ensuring the measure remains on hold until then. The validation also virtually guarantees a fierce...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Defense One

It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
HAWAII STATE
gamblingnews.com

This May Be The Year for Sports Betting Legalization in North Carolina

As other neighboring states have already legalized betting, including Virginia and Tennessee, North Carolina is equally keen to catch up and do so quickly. This may yet happen with the support of prominent lawmakers from the state such as Phil Berger, who thinks this is the year when the state finally succeeds.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for claiming Illinois school got $5.1bn funding for critical race theory

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is facing social media mockery for asking how much money a Illinois school received to teach critical race theory. The Georgia Republican asked the question in a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing. Ms Greene now sits on the panel after she was removed from her committee assignments last Congress for previous racist and antisemitic comments as well as promoting various conspiracy theories. Ms Greene asked US Comptroller General Gene Dodaro how much money meant for Covid-19 relief went toward teaching “CRT.”Mr Dodaro asked what “CRT” meant, seeming confused.“It’s a racist curriculum used...
ILLINOIS STATE
