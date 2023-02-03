(The Center Square) – The study cited by legislators to support Washington’s current police pursuit law, which makes police pursuits hard to justify legally, has reappeared on the website hosting it, but in an altered form. This new version admits the fall in fatalities of innocent parties from police chases wasn’t as dramatic as the original finding. As previously reported by The Center Square, for about 24 hours, the URL...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO