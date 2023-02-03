Read full article on original website
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyMichigan State
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
2023 NFL Draft: Odds released for who Detroit Lions will select with No. 6 pick
We are still a ways away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and there has been plenty of speculation as to what the Detroit Lions should do, and will do, with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round. As the weeks have gone by, no fewer than a dozen players have been mentioned as potential picks for the Lions at No. 6, including quarterbacks, cornerbacks, defensive tackles, defensive ends, wide receivers, and even a tight end. Now, odds have been released for who Detroit will select with the No. 6 overall pick.
Amon-Ra St. Brown wins ‘Best Catch’ competition at Pro Bowl Games [Video]
Following another outstanding season with the Detroit Lions, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ended up being named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his young career. On Sunday, St. Brown participated in the finals of the Best Catch competition at the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, and as you are about to see, he ended up winning the whole darn thing with a pair of creative catches.
Detroit Lions strike gold in post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Draft
If you are a crazy Detroit Lions fan like I am, and cannot get enough of anything and everything regarding the NFL Draft, you probably paid close attention to the Reese's Senior Bowl, and the week leading up to it. You also probably know that it is the week leading up to the game that is extremely valuable as teams (and scouts and reporters) are able to see the prospects up close as they participate in specific drills that focus on exposing weaknesses and identifying strengths. With the Senior Bowl officially in the books, the post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Drafts have started to drop, including one from Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
Detroit Lions to hire Scottie Montgomery to replace Duce Staley
The Detroit Lions have reportedly hired Scottie Montgomery as their assistant head coach and running backs coach, filling the vacancy left by Duce Staley, who recently joined the Carolina Panthers coaching staff, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Montgomery, a highly regarded and experienced coach who previously served as the running backs coach for the Indianapolis Colts, has been added to Detroit's staff as a sought-after veteran. Multiple teams were interested in his services.
Browns DE Myles Garrett suffers injury at Pro Bowl Games
When I turned on the Pro Bowl Games earlier in the week, the thought went through my head that I really hope one of our Detroit Lions players does not suffer an injury doing something crazy. Well, it appears as if the four Lions players who participated are good to go but the same cannot be said for Cleveland Browns DE, Myles Garrett. According to Tom Pelissero, Garrett is believed to have suffered a dislocated toe while competing in today's games. Thankfully, X-rays came back negative.
Arizona Cardinals make decision on Lions DC Aaron Glenn
According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Arizona Cardinals have eliminated several head coaching prospects. The three known remaining candidates are Brian Flores (Steelers assistant coach), Mike Kafka (Giants offensive coordinator), and Lou Anarumo (Bengals defensive coordinator). Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has also been informed and remains under contract. Meanwhile, Aaron Glenn (Lions defensive coordinator) and Brian Callahan (Bengals offensive coordinator) have been ruled out, but are still being considered for other positions.
Jared Goff gives Derek Carr advice about being traded
When Derek Carr signed a 3-year, $121.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, which included a $7.5 million signing bonus and over $65 million in guaranteed money, he probably never imagined that he would be traded following the 2022 season. Well, barring a completely unexpected turn of events, whether it be via a trade or free agency, Carr will not be a member of the Raiders by the time the 2023 season kicks off. During Pro Bowl Week in Las Vegas, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff gave Carr some advice about being traded.
Madden simulation predicts Super Bowl LVII blowout
We are now less than a week away from watching Jalen Hurts and the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles take on Patrick Mahomes and the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. On paper, it seems as if we are in for a close game, but the official Madden NFL 23 simulation believes otherwise. On Monday, ESPN released an article on the official Madden NFL 23 simulation for Super Bowl LVII, and that sim is calling for a blowout.
Super Bowl Showdown 2023: Philadelphia Eagles Or Kansas City Chiefs
Please watch the video above. A.J. Reilly: So, speaking of football, we have a pretty big game this weekend. Yes. We got the Kansas City Chiefs squaring off against the Philadelphia Eagles and man, like I know, I went against them in our like prediction. I had the Bills and...
Top 10 Super Bowls of All-Time
Welcome to Super Bowl week! This coming Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. As it stands, the Eagles are a 1.5-point favorite over the Chiefs, and many expect a tight battle that will come down to the final possession of the game. Today, we will take a look at the Top 10 Super Bowls of all time. Do you think this year's Super Bowl will eventually make the list?
Detroit Lions ‘literally’ send Aaron Rodgers into darkness
Heading into Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Detroit Lions were still alive in the playoff hunt, but that came to an end when the Seattle Seahawks took down the Los Angeles Rams. But, when Detroit took on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football, they still had two things to play for. First, they were playing for respect, which they did not believe they were being given. And second, they were playing to eliminate Rodgers and the Packers from playoff contention. Both of those things happened as the Lions beat the Packers, and while doing so, we have now learned that they have ‘literally' sent Rodgers into a dark place.
