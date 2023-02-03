Heading into Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Detroit Lions were still alive in the playoff hunt, but that came to an end when the Seattle Seahawks took down the Los Angeles Rams. But, when Detroit took on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football, they still had two things to play for. First, they were playing for respect, which they did not believe they were being given. And second, they were playing to eliminate Rodgers and the Packers from playoff contention. Both of those things happened as the Lions beat the Packers, and while doing so, we have now learned that they have ‘literally' sent Rodgers into a dark place.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO