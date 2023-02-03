Kyrie Irving Reportedly Asks Out of Brooklyn; If the Nets Trade Him, Where Might He End Up?

View the original article to see embedded media.

Off-court distractions and underachievement define Kyrie Irving's time in Brooklyn. Had he and James Harden stayed healthy during the 2021 playoffs, the Nets appeared headed towards an NBA title. Instead, the Bucks dug out of an 0-2 hole to win the series en route to capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The following season, Irving was a part-time employee, only appearing in 29 games due to his refusal to get vaccinated. That led to Harden engineering his way out of Brooklyn, taking his talents to Philadelphia in exchange for a trade package centered around Ben Simmons.

But despite less mileage from the 82-game campaign, Irving still grew fatigued and less impactful as the Celtics wrapped up their 4-0 first-round sweep on the Nets' home floor.

While there was much talk of Simmons potentially making his season debut during last year's playoffs, his first appearance with Brooklyn had to wait until this season, which again saw an Irving-initiated distraction undermine his team.

An anti-Semitic tweet in which he shared Nazi propaganda, followed by a reluctance to apologize, resulted in the Nets telling Irving to stay away from the team and suspending him.

After separately meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Nets ownership, Irving returned from a suspension that lasted eight games.

Since then, although Boston thrashed Brooklyn , 139-96 , on Wednesday, he's played well and made an effort to help keep his team afloat while Kevin Durant works his way back from an MCL sprain in his right knee.

Irving's averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds this season, and the Nets are fourth in the East. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report , that led to the now eight-time All-Star approaching Brooklyn about an extension.

"The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with the right type of extension, which means the ball is in the Nets' court to communicate now if their desire is the same," Irving's agent, Shetellia Irving, conveyed to Haynes.

But just as Brooklyn was reluctant to agree on an extension with Irving during the summer, the Nets again demonstrated a lack of interest in doing so.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic , Brooklyn was willing to offer him an extension with guarantee stipulations, which Irving rejected and reportedly did not take well.

That friction's led to him informing the Nets he'd like a trade by the Feb. 9 deadline to do so, and he otherwise intends on leaving as an unrestricted free agent this summer.

When considering potential destinations, should Brooklyn oblige, the landing spot that immediately comes to mind is Los Angeles, where he could reunite with LeBron James.

As Celtics fans are well aware, Irving and the Lakers' other star, Anthony Davis, share a strong relationship.

One would think Irving, even with how his career has transpired since asking out of Cleveland, is a player the purple and gold would give up their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks to acquire.

The Lakers are currently 12th in the Western Conference, finding themselves on the outside looking in at the play-in tournament. They're below .500 with a 25-28 record, including last Saturday's controversial loss at TD Garden.

Still, a trio of James, Davis, and Irving is not one any opponent would look forward to going up against in a best-of-seven series.

According to Charania , the Mavericks and Suns are also potential suitors to keep an eye on.

