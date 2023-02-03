Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-Cities Roasts Man That Drives on WA Train Tracks & Gets Stuck
Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports of a small car stuck on the train tracks near Mesa Washington, posted pictures of the car, and the internet erupted!. Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports about a smaller Ford sedan stuck on railroad tracks outside of Mesa Washington. When officers arrived, they found the car stuck trying to drive between two tracks but had gotten stuck in the deep gravel and railroad ties. Luckily a passing train managed to slip by the car with what looks like inches to spare. The man got lucky and escaped the situation with the cost of a ticket from the cops, the cost of a tow, and then the internet embarrassment that exploded right after.
Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Catch Coffee Thief
Kennewick Police Department is asking for your help to identify a burglar who hit a pair of coffee shops in the city. Sunday February 5th, in the early morning hours, the man pictured in the surveillance photos is believed to have broken into two coffee businesses. Both of the coffee...
Kennewick Apartment Fire Damages Two Units
(Kennewick, WA) -- Two units of an apartment complex sustained heavy damage after a fire broke out on the second floor of the building. This happened around 3:30 Friday afternoon at the Dolphin Apartments along West Kennewick Ave near North Yelm Street. Firefighters raced to the scene to find heavy flames and smoke shooting from the second floor balcony of the unit where the fire started. The fire quickly spread to the 3rd floor apartment right above it. Everyone was said to have evacuated safely and no one was said to be injured. The fire caused enough damage that the two apartments involved in the fire are not safe to live in, and the residents who were there are being connected with services. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It does not appear that any other buildings in the complex were damaged.
2-alarm fire at Tri-Cities apartment complex. It was worse than initial 911 reports
Temporary housing was needed for some residents.
Tri-Cities man hit and killed walking on highway. The driver did not stop
WSP is investigating.
Quick Thinking Employees Keep Kennewick McDonald’s Fire From Spreading
(Kennewick, WA) -- A fire on a fryer inside the kitchen of a McDonald's restaurant located off Kennewick Ave and Highway 395 Friday morning could have turned much worse. That's because Kennewick Fire Department says a group of quick thinking employees at the restaurant were able to snuff the fire before it got out of hand. Fire crews say by the time they arrived, all that was need to be done was to do clean-up operations. The Kennewick Fire Chief says the quick work by the employees probably meant the restaurant could stay open. If the fire had escalated, the restaurant would have most likely have had to have shut down while repairs were made. No injuries were reported.
People Displaced by Kennewick Fire Late Wednesday Night
Kennewick fire triggered by newly installed light switch (Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael Twitter) Kennewick fire triggered by newly installed light switch (Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael Twitter) A home in Kennewick will be uninhabitable until wiring can be fixed, say investigators. Three people displaced by Wednesday night fire. According...
UPDATE | Video shows Richland suspect hit 2 police cars in dramatic escape
Richland police have released video showing Reep smash into two police cars to make an escape.
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 1, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Kennewick Wrapping Rascals Give Huge Gift to Kadlec Security K9 Team
Kadlec Security Services in Richland is thankful for a local wrapping group. The Wrapping Rascals are a husband-wife team with volunteers who wrap presents free of charge. During the Christmas season, the Wrapping Rascals are stationed in a trailer outside of Ranch & Home in Kennewick. The group accepts donations for charity.
Which Town Should Be the “Capital” of Tri-Cities?
Whenever outsiders talk about the Tri-Cities, rarely do I hear them say Kennewick, Pasco, or Richland. It's always "Tri-Cities," which is how it's supposed to be. The Tri-Cities operates like one super metro of smaller cities and towns. The sum of the parts makes it a community, and it acts like one. But what if there was one governing body for the entire Tri-Cities? I'm not talking about the state or national capitals, those are already in place. But what if Tri-Cities had to pick one of its cities to represent itself as a metro? There's no way this could stir up any controversy.
KIMA TV
High-speed crash into brick building in Sunnyside leaves one dead
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -- One man has died after his car crashed into a brick building in Sunnyside, police say. Police say they were called to the 8300 block of Van Belle Rd. in Sunnyside around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday. They say the accident appears to be a high-speed impact into...
KEPR
Two Pasco Police officers justified in using deadly force in a shootout in May 2020
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Franklin County Prosecutors have determined two Pasco Police Department officers were justified in using deadly force in a shootout which killed one murder suspect and injured another murder suspect in May of 2020. Officials of the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said on May 17,...
40-year-old killed stepping in front of a truck while crossing a Kennewick street
It’s the 2nd pedestrian fatal at the intersection in four years.
Is New Kennewick Food Park Trying to Copy Beloved Tri-Cities Brand?
If you have seen advertisements for a new Fat Cat Food Park being built in Kennewick, you might be surprised to find out who is NOT partnered with the project. I saw the new Fat Cat Food Park being advertised in Kennewick and went to congratulate the owners of El Fat Cat Grill located less than a block away. El Fat Cat has been making amazing food in the same Kennewick location at 539 N Edison St since 2011 and has won the "Best of Tricities Favorite Food Truck" for 8 years in a row. Turns out they are not partners or affiliated at all and have been getting a lot of questions from customers.
Why the Most Expensive Tri-Cities Home for Sale is Really a Steal!
Want to explore the most expensive house for sale in Tri-Cities Washington right now? You may not know it, but the list price of over 2 million is actually a great deal!. The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Tri-Cities Washington. A list price of $2.24 million for this beautiful...
Kennewick man identified as Richland shooting victim. Woman accused of opening fire
Officers are still searching for another man in connection with the deadly shooting.
New Kennewick Cake Shop is Open & Ready to Amaze You
In case you haven't heard, there's a new cake shop open Tri-Cities. I fully enjoy every second where I am decorating cakes, so I invite you to try our cakes and be part of this journey. ~ Pilar Hernandez (Angelica) Delicakes by Angelica recently opened its doors to customers in...
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0