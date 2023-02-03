ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

benitolink.com

Storms delays Hollister self-housing project

This is the eighth article of an ongoing series on the Riverview Estates II. To read the other articles on the development click on the following links: Part I, Part II, Part III, Part IV, Part V, Part VI and Part VII. It’s been just over a year since 12...
HOLLISTER, CA
pajaronian.com

Floodwaters contaminate residences throughout Santa Cruz County

WATSONVILLE—Francisco Elcanto schleps a five-gallon bucket into the back seat of his car. A peek under the lid reveals an assortment of neatly packed cleaning supplies. Today, all he needs is some cleaning supplies, which he is borrowing from the Santa Cruz Volunteer Center. The center is one of...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
tourcounsel.com

Capitola Mall | Shopping mall in Capitola, California

Capitola Mall is a shopping mall located in Capitola, California. It was managed and owned by Macerich before being sold to Merlone Geier Partners in April 2016. The mall sits on the northern edge of the Monterey Bay in Santa Cruz County. Capitola Mall is located on 41st Avenue just off Highway 1 at Capitola Road in Capitola.
CAPITOLA, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Team Effort: Seacliff State Beach Opens to Walk-Ins

Two weeks after an epic storm of rain, wind and waves that badly damaged Seacliff State Beach, California State Parks opened the lower beach day-use area on Jan. 21 to pedestrian traffic only. “This was a big team effort from all programmatic areas of the Santa Cruz District, State Park...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to a reported shooting on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive around 10:30 p.m. One victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police are still in the early stages of the investigation. The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Highway 1 futility: Why you might soon be spending more time in traffic

Activist Rick Longinotti warns Highway 1 commuters about two county projects he believes will make traffic around Santa Cruz worse: the exit-only lane from Soquel Drive to 41st Avenue and a proposal for a Kaiser Permanente medical complex in Live Oak. The first will cause congestion and won't bring improvement, he writes, while the second is misplaced and would "call for a 730-space parking structure, 50% larger than the current largest garage in the county." Kaiser, he argues, should build so employees and patients have access to public transit.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
OnlyInYourState

3 Charming Small Towns In Northern California With Historic Trolley Tours

Are you up for a trolley tour? These three small towns in Northern California all have great historic trolley tours. They are all located in California’s famous wine country and you won’t be disappointed. You’ll love riding the trolleys and learning all about the area’s history while stopping at some of the greatest wineries in the country.
LIVERMORE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes

The Santa Clara City Council took its state mandated housing goals right down to the wire before approving an eight-year plan. Councilmembers voted 6-1, with a no from Vice Mayor Kevin Park, earlier this week to approve the city’s housing element and amend the General Plan. The state requires every city to develop a plan that... The post Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Missing 15-year-old girl found safe

Update (Feb. 6): Sela Victoria Kalulani Vaisioa Francis, 15, was found safe at 11:13 p.m. Sunday, according to Redwood City police. REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a girl who went missing Saturday night, the Redwood City Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. Sela Victoria Kalulani […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: River Cafe Momos

Momos have long enjoyed a mystical quality for me, so maybe it’s only appropriate that theme was amplified by everything happening in and around River Cafe in Santa Cruz. Momos prove mystical because I always heard about them but rarely tried them: A college bestie studied in Nepal, and prothletized about them regularly; another pal led tours out of Katmandu and was similarly converted; a Nepalese-American friend told me recently the main thing he misses about home is…momos.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Estrada Land Sold & Preserved

Richard Estrada has sold 839 acres of redwood forest, grazing lands and critical wildlife habitat in the southern Santa Cruz Mountains — property in his family since 1863 – to the Peninsula Open Space Trust for more than $10.6 million. “This is a poignant moment for me,” he...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

