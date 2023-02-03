Activist Rick Longinotti warns Highway 1 commuters about two county projects he believes will make traffic around Santa Cruz worse: the exit-only lane from Soquel Drive to 41st Avenue and a proposal for a Kaiser Permanente medical complex in Live Oak. The first will cause congestion and won't bring improvement, he writes, while the second is misplaced and would "call for a 730-space parking structure, 50% larger than the current largest garage in the county." Kaiser, he argues, should build so employees and patients have access to public transit.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO