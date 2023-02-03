Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, but only helped one homeless person
SAN FRANCISCO - An audit has found that BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a homeless outreach program, which resulted in one confirmed homeless person receiving its services, the Mercury News first reported. Inspector General Harriet Richardson's report examined BART's connection to a two-year, $350,000 program run by...
lookout.co
Saving West Cliff: ‘If we decide not to do anything, then you will have nothing’
There are about 150 parking spaces on West Cliff Drive on the ocean side...
Tech executive selling huge Bay Area estate, leaving the region
The sprawling 20-acre property includes an olive orchard and a "fully fenced playground village."
Peninsula firefighters rescue 3 people, including baby, trapped in rolled vehicle
REDWOOD CITY -- San Mateo County firefighters rescued three people from a single-vehicle rollover accident around 1 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 280, near Redwood City.Three people were trapped inside the car, including a baby.All three were transported to a local trauma center within 30 minutes. Firefighters said all three had moderate injuries.
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
sfstandard.com
‘A Lot of Euthanasia’: How a Vet Shortage Impacts Animal Welfare in San Francisco
In a given year, San Francisco Animal Care and Control (SFACC) will help anywhere from 6,000-9,000 animals. In 2021 and 2022, 1,974 dogs, 2,232 cats and 2,485 other creatures ranging from giant bunnies to domestic pigeons hopped through ACC’s doors. It’s a tall order. SFACC is the city’s sole...
Recent storms could lead to terrible tick season for Bay Area, especially in this county
Let's face it, ticks are gross. But experts say they love wet weather and the Bay Area has seen a lot of that recently.
benitolink.com
Storms delays Hollister self-housing project
This is the eighth article of an ongoing series on the Riverview Estates II. To read the other articles on the development click on the following links: Part I, Part II, Part III, Part IV, Part V, Part VI and Part VII. It’s been just over a year since 12...
pajaronian.com
Floodwaters contaminate residences throughout Santa Cruz County
WATSONVILLE—Francisco Elcanto schleps a five-gallon bucket into the back seat of his car. A peek under the lid reveals an assortment of neatly packed cleaning supplies. Today, all he needs is some cleaning supplies, which he is borrowing from the Santa Cruz Volunteer Center. The center is one of...
tourcounsel.com
Capitola Mall | Shopping mall in Capitola, California
Capitola Mall is a shopping mall located in Capitola, California. It was managed and owned by Macerich before being sold to Merlone Geier Partners in April 2016. The mall sits on the northern edge of the Monterey Bay in Santa Cruz County. Capitola Mall is located on 41st Avenue just off Highway 1 at Capitola Road in Capitola.
Bay Area school teaching Black history all year long as study finds US students could learn more
A shocking survey found that one in four students doesn't know that Barack Obama was our nation's first Black president. One Alameda school is making sure "Black History Month is 365 days a year."
tpgonlinedaily.com
Team Effort: Seacliff State Beach Opens to Walk-Ins
Two weeks after an epic storm of rain, wind and waves that badly damaged Seacliff State Beach, California State Parks opened the lower beach day-use area on Jan. 21 to pedestrian traffic only. “This was a big team effort from all programmatic areas of the Santa Cruz District, State Park...
Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to a reported shooting on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive around 10:30 p.m. One victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police are still in the early stages of the investigation. The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive appeared first on KION546.
Small hail pelts the San Francisco Bay Area, scattered showers on the way
More than an inch of rain fell over most of the Bay Area this weekend.
Highway 1 futility: Why you might soon be spending more time in traffic
Activist Rick Longinotti warns Highway 1 commuters about two county projects he believes will make traffic around Santa Cruz worse: the exit-only lane from Soquel Drive to 41st Avenue and a proposal for a Kaiser Permanente medical complex in Live Oak. The first will cause congestion and won't bring improvement, he writes, while the second is misplaced and would "call for a 730-space parking structure, 50% larger than the current largest garage in the county." Kaiser, he argues, should build so employees and patients have access to public transit.
OnlyInYourState
3 Charming Small Towns In Northern California With Historic Trolley Tours
Are you up for a trolley tour? These three small towns in Northern California all have great historic trolley tours. They are all located in California’s famous wine country and you won’t be disappointed. You’ll love riding the trolleys and learning all about the area’s history while stopping at some of the greatest wineries in the country.
Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes
The Santa Clara City Council took its state mandated housing goals right down to the wire before approving an eight-year plan. Councilmembers voted 6-1, with a no from Vice Mayor Kevin Park, earlier this week to approve the city’s housing element and amend the General Plan. The state requires every city to develop a plan that... The post Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Missing 15-year-old girl found safe
Update (Feb. 6): Sela Victoria Kalulani Vaisioa Francis, 15, was found safe at 11:13 p.m. Sunday, according to Redwood City police. REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a girl who went missing Saturday night, the Redwood City Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. Sela Victoria Kalulani […]
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: River Cafe Momos
Momos have long enjoyed a mystical quality for me, so maybe it’s only appropriate that theme was amplified by everything happening in and around River Cafe in Santa Cruz. Momos prove mystical because I always heard about them but rarely tried them: A college bestie studied in Nepal, and prothletized about them regularly; another pal led tours out of Katmandu and was similarly converted; a Nepalese-American friend told me recently the main thing he misses about home is…momos.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Estrada Land Sold & Preserved
Richard Estrada has sold 839 acres of redwood forest, grazing lands and critical wildlife habitat in the southern Santa Cruz Mountains — property in his family since 1863 – to the Peninsula Open Space Trust for more than $10.6 million. “This is a poignant moment for me,” he...
