Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
rajah.com
NJPW Announces Update On Their STRONG Programming For 2023
NJPW recently announced, via a press release, an update on their STRONG programming for 2023. You can check out the full press release below:. “Since its inception during the COVID pandemic in 2020, NJPW STRONG has seen the best rising stars in the US compete with familiar names from the Japanese stage and beyond. Monthly tapings have seen passionate fans witness great action live, with matches from those tapings being distributed every week on NJPW World and FITE.”
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 6,849 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 6,828 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 4,736 tickets. You can...
rajah.com
AEW News: 2/17 AEW Rampage Note, House Rules Tickets For Sale
-- AEW House Rules tickets now available online. Earlier today, tickets for the upcoming All Elite Wrestling House Rules event in Dayton, Ohio went on sale:. The event card has yet to be annoinced. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, PWInsider is reporting that the February 17th episode of...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
rajah.com
Next Hey! (EW) Guest Revealed (Video)
The next Hey (EW) guest has been revealed. On Sunday morning, All Elite Wrestling talent, Blackpool Combat Club member, and reigning ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta will join Hey (EW) host RJ City:. Wheeler defeated JT Dunn on Friday night, at Wrestling REVOLVER's Night At The MOXbury event inside the...
rajah.com
WWE Road To WrestleMania Results (02/05): Pensacola, Florida
WWE recently had their Road To WrestleMania Event, which took place from The Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida. The show saw "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes battle Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a Singles Match in the main event. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:. - Bianca...
rajah.com
Cody Rhodes Says WrestleMania Match With Roman Reigns Will Be "Wildest Chapter In A Book Some Day"
"The American Nightmare" versus "The Tribal Chief." It's coming this April, and when it's all said-and-done, according to Cody Rhodes, it will make for the wildest chapter in a book some day. Rhodes took to Twitter to comment on a fan who noted that no one would believe two years...
rajah.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's Show In Orlando, FL. (2/6/2023)
WWE Monday Night Raw is back tonight. The weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, as the road to the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view continues. On tap for tonight's show is Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage Match,...
rajah.com
Carmella Hypes Special Ring Gear For Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw
Carmella is ready for her in-ring return tonight. Ahead of her involvement in the Women's Fatal-4-Way Qualifier for Elimination Chamber, the former Ms. Money In The Bank took to Twitter to hype special ring gear for her comeback match. "Ya'll ain't ready for this gear tonight," she wrote, along with...
rajah.com
Reality Of Wrestling To Work With WWE NXT, Booker T Comments
Reality Of Wrestling and WWE NXT will be working together going forward. The official Twitter page of Booker T's Houston, Texas based pro wrestling promotion released an announcement on Saturday confirming the news. "Reality of Wrestling is taking the roster to the NEXT Level," it began. "We are proud to...
rajah.com
WWE News: Carmella Hypes In-Ring Return, Street Profits At NHL All-Star Weekend (Photo)
-- Ahead of his United States Championship Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Elias, Montez Ford and his Street Profits teammate Angelo Dawkins particpated in NHL All-Star weekend festivities. Check out a photo of the former Tag Team Champions below:. Ford and Dawkins served as judges in the NHL All-Star Breakaway...
rajah.com
Weekend Road to WrestleMania Supershow Notes
The Superstars of WWE will continue down the road to WrestleMania on Saturday evening. WWE will set up shop at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia tonight, where a host of Monday Night Raw and Smackdown talents will be in action. Check out the advertised lineup below:. WWE Road...
rajah.com
Opening Betting Odds Released For Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 39
WWE WrestleMania 39 is set to take place on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and the show is set to air live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on the WWE Network everywhere else. Opening betting odds for the Undisputed...
