NJPW recently announced, via a press release, an update on their STRONG programming for 2023. You can check out the full press release below:. “Since its inception during the COVID pandemic in 2020, NJPW STRONG has seen the best rising stars in the US compete with familiar names from the Japanese stage and beyond. Monthly tapings have seen passionate fans witness great action live, with matches from those tapings being distributed every week on NJPW World and FITE.”

2 DAYS AGO