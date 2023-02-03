Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Husband Refusing To Let Her Inside, Subject Walking Down The Middle Of The Street – Ukiah Police Logs 02.04.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Police Pursuit East of Fort Bragg
A police pursuit is in progress this evening east of Fort Bragg on Sherwood Road. Beginning around 7:30 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputies began a pursuit of a suspect known to law enforcement for a firearm brandishing incident in Fort Bragg this evening. The vehicle pursuit followed Sherwood...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Found Dead Outside Garberville Ray’s Market Appears to Have Injured Himself While Attempting to Gain Entry to the Business, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 5, 2023, at about 11:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a grocery store on the 800 block of Redwood Drive in Garberville for the report of an injured man. Deputies arrived in the area and...
kymkemp.com
60-Year-Old Ukiah Man Found Not Guilty of DUI Because…He Had to Do It
A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Friday to announce it had found the trial defendant not guilty as charged. Thomas Patrick Houston, age 60, of Ukiah, was found not guilty of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and not guilty of driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol .08 or greater.
Willits News
Final candidates interviewed for Ukiah police chief position this week
Three candidates remained in the running for the Ukiah police chief position this week as what was expected to be the final round of interviews was conducted Friday, according to one of the local applicants. Greg Van Patten, currently a captain with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, said he applied...
mendofever.com
Screaming Heard, Theft Of Mail – Ukiah Police Logs 01.31.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 1:36 p.m.:] Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic
An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
theava.com
New Mendocino County Courthouse On Track
Plans for a new Mendocino County Courthouse cleared a critical hurdle last Friday after winning approval from the state Department of Finance. There are, however, months more of regulatory review before any construction work can begin at a new site on the south side of Perkins Street. State cost estimates,...
mendofever.com
Two Arrested for Identity Theft of Mendocino County Resident Stealing Over $2K From Bank Account
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-28-2023 at approximately 1:16 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to investigate...
Birthday celebrations ready for Edie Ceccarelli, the oldest person in the United States
(KTXL) — The oldest living person in the United States lives in Northern California and is getting ready for another birthday celebration. Edith ‘Edie’ Ceccarelli, 114, lives in the community of Willits and will be celebrated with a drive-by parade on Sunday, Feb. 5. Ceccarelli’s birthday in recent years has become a community celebration in […]
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Cloverdale (CA)
Cloverdale is a city with suburban feel in Sonoma County, California, USA. The city has a population of over 8,000 people. Residents of the city are warm and friendly, and everyone knows everyone. The city boasts numerous parks, local shops, restaurants, and good access to Lake Sonoma. There are numerous...
mendofever.com
Accused of Abusing Ex-Wife, Noyo Harbor Stabbing Victim Attacks Her Family Who Knife Him in Self-Defense
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-31-2023 at around 8:00 PM, Deputies were dispatched to a stabbing that had...
The Mendocino Voice
Good Farm Fund grant applications open to Mendocino & Lake Co. farmers until Feb. 15
MENDOCINO Co., 2/4/23 — Know a small farmer that could use some help towards farm repairs or improvements, or wildfire preparation and recovery? Grant applications are being accepted now until February 15, 2023 for the Good Farm Fund annual grant cycle, which has distributed over $250,000 in funds to small farms since 2015.
Willits News
New coffee shop in Redwood Valley: Testa Vineyards opens second location
Testa Vineyards Coffee and Wine Shop is now open daily in Redwood Valley at the renovated Blacklock’s shopping center, located at 9001 N. State St., Redwood Valley. Testa Vineyards now has two locations in the heart of Mendocino County. Their tasting room that our community has come to know and enjoy is located at their Home Ranch in Calpella, where their family has been farming and making wine since 1912. This beautiful location with the pond view is now a wine club exclusive site and will continue to be enjoyed for years to come for wine club gatherings and private events.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County residents suffering storm damage can now apply for FEMA disaster assistance
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 2/3/23 — Mendocino County has been added to the major disaster declaration for California’s severe storms and flooding as of Feb. 2, meaning aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is now available for residents who suffered storm damages. The county has been approved...
Willits News
Community Foundation of Mendocino County Scholarship Program accepting applications
The Community Foundation of Mendocino County is accepting applications for the 2023 Scholarship Program. The program has grown significantly over the last few years, with Community Foundation donors meeting the demand for increased educational opportunities. The 2023 cycle includes over 40 scholarships, with offerings for every corner of the county. In 2022, the Community Foundation awarded 110 scholarships totaling $383,000.
mendofever.com
‘Gut-Wrenching and Disgusting’: Fort Bragg Police Chief Speaks Out on the ‘Brutal Attack’ By Memphis Cops on Tyre Nichols
The following is a letter penned by Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka. The video footage from Memphis, Tennessee released last night showed the brutal attack and suffering of Tyre Nichols. Our hearts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, as they unnecessarily have endure the death of their father, son, brother, nephew and friend. We mourn with you.
myklgr.com
Redwood Valley High School Announces Local ExCEL and Triple “A” Award Winners
Redwood Valley High School is pleased to announce its 2022-23 ExCEL Award winners: Blake Stephens and Avery Wilson. The ExCEL award — Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership — is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, who show leadership qualities, and who work voluntarily in their community.
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
KQED
Murder in California's Emerald Triangle
On a cold day in November 2016, a man with long blond dreadlocks and grungy blue overalls stumbled out of the woods. He had been living up in the mountains above Laytonville, in Mendocino County, and had walked eight hours into town in search of the police. He had found the body of a man he knew — Jeff Settler. And it looked like murder.
