Mendocino County, CA

mendofever.com

Police Pursuit East of Fort Bragg

A police pursuit is in progress this evening east of Fort Bragg on Sherwood Road. Beginning around 7:30 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputies began a pursuit of a suspect known to law enforcement for a firearm brandishing incident in Fort Bragg this evening. The vehicle pursuit followed Sherwood...
FORT BRAGG, CA
kymkemp.com

60-Year-Old Ukiah Man Found Not Guilty of DUI Because…He Had to Do It

A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Friday to announce it had found the trial defendant not guilty as charged. Thomas Patrick Houston, age 60, of Ukiah, was found not guilty of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and not guilty of driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol .08 or greater.
UKIAH, CA
Willits News

Final candidates interviewed for Ukiah police chief position this week

Three candidates remained in the running for the Ukiah police chief position this week as what was expected to be the final round of interviews was conducted Friday, according to one of the local applicants. Greg Van Patten, currently a captain with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, said he applied...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Screaming Heard, Theft Of Mail – Ukiah Police Logs 01.31.2023

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 1:36 p.m.:] Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic

An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
theava.com

New Mendocino County Courthouse On Track

Plans for a new Mendocino County Courthouse cleared a critical hurdle last Friday after winning approval from the state Department of Finance. There are, however, months more of regulatory review before any construction work can begin at a new site on the south side of Perkins Street. State cost estimates,...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Cloverdale (CA)

Cloverdale is a city with suburban feel in Sonoma County, California, USA. The city has a population of over 8,000 people. Residents of the city are warm and friendly, and everyone knows everyone. The city boasts numerous parks, local shops, restaurants, and good access to Lake Sonoma. There are numerous...
CLOVERDALE, CA
Willits News

New coffee shop in Redwood Valley: Testa Vineyards opens second location

Testa Vineyards Coffee and Wine Shop is now open daily in Redwood Valley at the renovated Blacklock’s shopping center, located at 9001 N. State St., Redwood Valley. Testa Vineyards now has two locations in the heart of Mendocino County. Their tasting room that our community has come to know and enjoy is located at their Home Ranch in Calpella, where their family has been farming and making wine since 1912. This beautiful location with the pond view is now a wine club exclusive site and will continue to be enjoyed for years to come for wine club gatherings and private events.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
Willits News

Community Foundation of Mendocino County Scholarship Program accepting applications

The Community Foundation of Mendocino County is accepting applications for the 2023 Scholarship Program. The program has grown significantly over the last few years, with Community Foundation donors meeting the demand for increased educational opportunities. The 2023 cycle includes over 40 scholarships, with offerings for every corner of the county. In 2022, the Community Foundation awarded 110 scholarships totaling $383,000.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

‘Gut-Wrenching and Disgusting’: Fort Bragg Police Chief Speaks Out on the ‘Brutal Attack’ By Memphis Cops on Tyre Nichols

The following is a letter penned by Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka. The video footage from Memphis, Tennessee released last night showed the brutal attack and suffering of Tyre Nichols. Our hearts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, as they unnecessarily have endure the death of their father, son, brother, nephew and friend. We mourn with you.
FORT BRAGG, CA
myklgr.com

Redwood Valley High School Announces Local ExCEL and Triple “A” Award Winners

Redwood Valley High School is pleased to announce its 2022-23 ExCEL Award winners: Blake Stephens and Avery Wilson. The ExCEL award — Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership — is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, who show leadership qualities, and who work voluntarily in their community.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
KQED

Murder in California's Emerald Triangle

On a cold day in November 2016, a man with long blond dreadlocks and grungy blue overalls stumbled out of the woods. He had been living up in the mountains above Laytonville, in Mendocino County, and had walked eight hours into town in search of the police. He had found the body of a man he knew — Jeff Settler. And it looked like murder.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

