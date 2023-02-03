Testa Vineyards Coffee and Wine Shop is now open daily in Redwood Valley at the renovated Blacklock’s shopping center, located at 9001 N. State St., Redwood Valley. Testa Vineyards now has two locations in the heart of Mendocino County. Their tasting room that our community has come to know and enjoy is located at their Home Ranch in Calpella, where their family has been farming and making wine since 1912. This beautiful location with the pond view is now a wine club exclusive site and will continue to be enjoyed for years to come for wine club gatherings and private events.

REDWOOD VALLEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO