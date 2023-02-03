One of Times Square’s last music shops evicted after nearly 40 years

Rising rents have already shuttered most of the famed music shops that spanned West 48th Street — and which were frequented by the likes of Jimi Hendrix and the Rolling Stones.

But now, left with limited options, Roberto’s Winds — one of the final nearby music shops in the neighborhood that has stood the test of time for nearly 40 years — has been forced out.

Known as a place for woodwind instruments, repairs and rehearsal space, the shop was located at 149 W. 46th St. — until an eviction notice moved them down to 39th Street, according to the Real Deal .

But the owner of the music shop, Robert Romeo, is not going out without a fight — filing a lawsuit against landlord Montague-Lee Limited Partnership this week, alleging they breached their own leasing terms by prematurely terminating the agreement without warning them months in advance.

The shop has now been forced to move down to 39th Street. YouTube

The shop is a saxophone boutique, and has been at its location for nearly 40 years. YouTube

The instruments are custom-made. YouTube

Roberto’s Winds had initially signed a commercial lease back in 2013, which extended through October 2022 with the option of a five-year extension. But as the pandemic hit, the shop suffered like most retail, and it was unable to pay rent from April 2020 until December of that year.

Roberto’s tried to pay off the debt after it received $300,000 from New York’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, but the owner refused to accept the money, even after benefitting from its own federal PPP loan, legal documents obtained by TRD show.

The greatest saxophone players in the world have frequented the shop. YouTube

The music store is now requesting $2 million in damages.

“This is a classic example of a landlord using its relatively strong bargaining position to force a tenant out,” an attorney for the business told the outlet.