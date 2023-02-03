Read full article on original website
Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival StoryNikBelleville, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
Dierbergs management hiring event happening today
Dierbergs grocery stores are hiring managers during a hiring event on Tuesday.
KSDK
Career Central: How to work at Six Flags, Dierbergs in St. Louis
Work a seasonal job at Six Flags St. Louis, or move into a management position with Dierbergs. Here's when they are hiring.
KSDK
Transformation Tuesday with Charles D'Angelo
ST. LOUIS — After working with Charles D'Angelo, Susie Mazzei is down 100 pounds in less than a year. "My confidence is up. I can do more things with my kids. My health is better. Things don't hurt as much," Mazzei explains. Charles has helped thousands change their lives,...
KMOV
Beautiful brows, but at what price? Experts call for regulation in the Show Me State
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- On celebrities and in social media, when it comes to beauty trends, eyebrows are having their day in the sun but to achieve the look, or even to have any eyebrows at all, more people are turning to tattoos. It’s referred to as permanent makeup. But...
KSDK
Game Day Eats at Dukes BBQ Shack in Wentzville
ST. LOUIS — Tuesday morning, the Show Me bracket challenge continued with Duke’s BBQ! Dukes strives to smoke and serve up the best curbside BBQ. From fries to slabs, everything is made in house to elevate the BBQ experience. Mary learned about their Super Bowl specials and tried a wing for herself! Take a look.
KSDK
Loaded Elevated Nachos changes the nacho game!
ST. LOUIS — Loaded Elevated Nachos is a craft-casual establishment devoted to the love of all thing’s ‘nacho,’ by serving delicious and unique nacho creations at the Streets of St. Charles. The nacho hub offers one of a kind dishes like a Toasted Ravioli Nacho Tray, Crab Rangoon Nacho Tray or a Nacho Bar for larger parties.
American Eatery Savor Opens in St. Charles Today
The restaurant is the culmination of a 35-year-plus dream for co-owner Marsha Timme
stljewishlight.org
Remember Central Hardware? How the Jewish family behind the empire left their mark on St. Louis
The St. Louis central corridor in the early 1900s bustled. The Louisiana Purchase Exposition was winding down, business was booming and, as employees needed reliable transportation, streetcar lines were expanding. The streetcar workers used pickaxes, sledgehammers and other tools that often deteriorated after a grueling day laying track. Often they...
America’s Wildest and Most Twisted Haunted House is in St. Louis
I'm pretty jaded when it comes to things that claim they are "scary". However, there is one of the most twisted, elaborate and wildest haunted houses I've ever seen in St. Louis and I'm not exaggerating. Have you ever heard of The Darkness? If you look at their address at...
KSDK
Tips to navigate confusing changes this tax season
ST. LOUIS — Every tax season brings with it some sort of change that impacts your filing. And this season is no different. When the American rescue plan was passed in 2021, it imposed a new reporting threshold for third party payment networks to issue Form 1099 K to individuals who use their platforms in 2022. That includes networks like Venmo, PayPal and Cash App.
Shuttered Catholic church sees new life as art studio
The former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Lafayette in south St. Louis, built in 1908, was one of 31 parishes in the St. Louis Archdiocese to be shuttered in 2005. It’s had several new lives since, and is now an art studio.
KSDK
Mary spends the day at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch for the Humane Society of Missouri's Day of Giving
ST. LOUIS — “Animal care is top priority, so there is feeding, watering and medicating the animals,” says Amanda Mullen, Director at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch. Welcome to the Humane Society of Missouri's, Longmeadow Rescue Ranch. Nestled among 165 acres of Woodland, near Union, Missouri, lies a safe haven for hundreds of abused and neglected horses, cows, goats, pigs, ducks and other farm animals. The ranch is one of the most comprehensive farm animal care and rehabilitation centers in the country.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
stlmag.com
Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis
BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
KSDK
4 Hands Brewing Co. and Lucia’s Introduce 3 New Frozen Pizzas
ST. LOUIS — Lucia’s (aka Mama Lucia’s) and 4 Hands Brewing announced the expansion of its successful St. Louis Style Frozen Pizza line with the introduction of an Indian inspired chicken tikka masala pizza with CWE favorite India’s Rasoi, a Greek inspired Gyro pizza with Maplewood’s iconic Michael’s Bar & Grill, and a cheeseburger inspired pizza with Mike Johnson’s Hi Pointe Drive In.
KSDK
Scott Credit Union launches new St. Louis Blues Credit Card
ST. LOUIS — Scott Credit Union has recently launched a new St Louis Blues Credit Card. This new product is in addition to the existing Blues Debit Card. This no fee credit card offers a fixed 1.99% APR for purchases and 0.00% APR on balance transfers for the first 6 billing cycles. Plus, receive discounts at the STL Authentic store.
stlpublicradio.org
Belleville Hofbräuhaus closes as legal fight over franchise trademarks continues
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. The Hofbräuhaus German restaurant in Belleville listed itself as temporarily closed on social media Monday as it faces a federal lawsuit over continued use of the franchise’s trademarks. The lawsuit was originally filed in Nevada, where the...
You Paid For It: East St. Louis apartment hole
A desperate tenant contacts FOX 2’s You Paid For It team to get the East St. Louis Housing Authority to finally take care of a years-long problem at her apartment.
kjluradio.com
Missouri will proceed with execution of Leonard Taylor on Tuesday
The state will proceed with plans to execute a St. Louis man. Governor Mike Parson confirmed Monday that the state would carry out the sentence of Leonard “Raheem” Taylor, 58, on Tuesday, February 7, as ordered by the Missouri Supreme Court. Taylor is on death row for murdering...
KSDK
Celebrate Galentine's with GLITTERBAR STL
ST. LOUIS — GLITTERBAR STL is a woman-owned, family business. Body art has existed throughout time as a form of expression. The glitter hub has extended that to glitter and gems. It’s a glamorized form of face painting for adults, but kids love it too. GLITTERBAR STL is a luxury glitter bar with professional artists who provide an experience that adds a perfect amount of sparkle to your special event.
