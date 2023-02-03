ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Transformation Tuesday with Charles D'Angelo

ST. LOUIS — After working with Charles D'Angelo, Susie Mazzei is down 100 pounds in less than a year. "My confidence is up. I can do more things with my kids. My health is better. Things don't hurt as much," Mazzei explains. Charles has helped thousands change their lives,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Game Day Eats at Dukes BBQ Shack in Wentzville

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday morning, the Show Me bracket challenge continued with Duke’s BBQ! Dukes strives to smoke and serve up the best curbside BBQ. From fries to slabs, everything is made in house to elevate the BBQ experience. Mary learned about their Super Bowl specials and tried a wing for herself! Take a look.
WENTZVILLE, MO
KSDK

Loaded Elevated Nachos changes the nacho game!

ST. LOUIS — Loaded Elevated Nachos is a craft-casual establishment devoted to the love of all thing’s ‘nacho,’ by serving delicious and unique nacho creations at the Streets of St. Charles. The nacho hub offers one of a kind dishes like a Toasted Ravioli Nacho Tray, Crab Rangoon Nacho Tray or a Nacho Bar for larger parties.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Remember Central Hardware? How the Jewish family behind the empire left their mark on St. Louis

The St. Louis central corridor in the early 1900s bustled. The Louisiana Purchase Exposition was winding down, business was booming and, as employees needed reliable transportation, streetcar lines were expanding. The streetcar workers used pickaxes, sledgehammers and other tools that often deteriorated after a grueling day laying track. Often they...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Tips to navigate confusing changes this tax season

ST. LOUIS — Every tax season brings with it some sort of change that impacts your filing. And this season is no different. When the American rescue plan was passed in 2021, it imposed a new reporting threshold for third party payment networks to issue Form 1099 K to individuals who use their platforms in 2022. That includes networks like Venmo, PayPal and Cash App.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Mary spends the day at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch for the Humane Society of Missouri's Day of Giving

ST. LOUIS — “Animal care is top priority, so there is feeding, watering and medicating the animals,” says Amanda Mullen, Director at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch. Welcome to the Humane Society of Missouri's, Longmeadow Rescue Ranch. Nestled among 165 acres of Woodland, near Union, Missouri, lies a safe haven for hundreds of abused and neglected horses, cows, goats, pigs, ducks and other farm animals. The ranch is one of the most comprehensive farm animal care and rehabilitation centers in the country.
UNION, MO
stlmag.com

Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis

BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

4 Hands Brewing Co. and Lucia’s Introduce 3 New Frozen Pizzas

ST. LOUIS — Lucia’s (aka Mama Lucia’s) and 4 Hands Brewing announced the expansion of its successful St. Louis Style Frozen Pizza line with the introduction of an Indian inspired chicken tikka masala pizza with CWE favorite India’s Rasoi, a Greek inspired Gyro pizza with Maplewood’s iconic Michael’s Bar & Grill, and a cheeseburger inspired pizza with Mike Johnson’s Hi Pointe Drive In.
MAPLEWOOD, MO
KSDK

Scott Credit Union launches new St. Louis Blues Credit Card

ST. LOUIS — Scott Credit Union has recently launched a new St Louis Blues Credit Card. This new product is in addition to the existing Blues Debit Card. This no fee credit card offers a fixed 1.99% APR for purchases and 0.00% APR on balance transfers for the first 6 billing cycles. Plus, receive discounts at the STL Authentic store.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Missouri will proceed with execution of Leonard Taylor on Tuesday

The state will proceed with plans to execute a St. Louis man. Governor Mike Parson confirmed Monday that the state would carry out the sentence of Leonard “Raheem” Taylor, 58, on Tuesday, February 7, as ordered by the Missouri Supreme Court. Taylor is on death row for murdering...
MISSOURI STATE
KSDK

Celebrate Galentine's with GLITTERBAR STL

ST. LOUIS — GLITTERBAR STL is a woman-owned, family business. Body art has existed throughout time as a form of expression. The glitter hub has extended that to glitter and gems. It’s a glamorized form of face painting for adults, but kids love it too. GLITTERBAR STL is a luxury glitter bar with professional artists who provide an experience that adds a perfect amount of sparkle to your special event.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

