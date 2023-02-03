In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.

BULLARD, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO