TEMPLE, Texas — Temple PD has identified the woman who died in Saturday night's crash as 59-year-old Margaret Flood. According to police, at about 5:15 p.m. officers responded to a two-car crash in the 3100 block of North Third Street. Upon arrival, officers found Flood dead at the scene,...
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots, woman screaming before murder-suicide in San Leon, deputies say
Officials spent hours outside the mobile home, trying to get a response. Eventually, a drone was sent inside and a man and woman were found dead.
Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution
HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
Copperas Cove police identify man found dead near car
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove police identified Kenneth Dean Moseley, 75, as the man found dead lying on the ground next to a vehicle Friday morning. A police officer observed Moseley on the ground in the 1600 block of North First Street at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 3.
Killeen police asking for help identifying suspect in assault
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a suspect in an assault investigation. At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to an assault. According to police, video surveillance was...
Temple shooting under investigation
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are investigating a shooting that took place just after 9 p.m. Satuday night. Officers received a call about gunfire in the 1200 block of South 3rd Street. When they arrived, they found a home and a building struck by bullets. Thankfully, no one was injured.
Temple police ID driver who was killed when vehicle ran into parked 18-wheeler
TEMPLE, Texas — A driver who was killed when their vehicle ran into a parked 18-wheeler has been identified as 61-year-old Jessie Haley of Rosebud. Temple police made the announcement Sunday. The accident occurred about 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop. 25...
Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting
A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
SWAT called to north Austin business, part of I-35 closed during response
Part of I-35 southbound and the service road were closed while SWAT and police were responding.
Beaumont Police investigating Sunday night shooting in city's south end
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are investigating after at least one person was injured in a reported shooting Sunday night. Officers responded to a report that someone had been shot about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of East Virginia St. according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records.
Man charged with making firearm threats
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in jail, and is accused of threatening a woman with a handgun and a rifle. A Hewitt Police officer was called Saturday night to the 200 block of Sunset on a disturbance call. According to police, a woman and man were arguing. The man was intoxicated and threatened the woman with a handgun, and then an AR-15 rifle.
Sheriff's Office: Beach City woman charged with murder in husband's death following 'suspicious illness'
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A Beach City woman is charged with murder in connection with her husband's death after he was taken to a hospital with what staff called a "suspicious illness." The Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital called Chambers County Sheriff’s Office dispatch about the suspicious illness of a...
Toddler dead after family member reportedly hit her with car by accident
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A young child is in serious condition after reportedly being hit by a car in north Houston. Details are limited at this time, but Harris County officials say they responded to an accident in the 2300 block of Brea Crest Street near Greenwood Village around 4:58 p.m.
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas
In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
One dead in Temple Loop crash
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in a Temple crash. Temple Police officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Friday to the 11300 block of NW H.K. Dodgen Loop. The driver of a vehicle ran into a parked 18-wheeler. Police will have the road blocked down to one lane for a couple of hours.
Driver killed after alleged street racing, crashed on side of I-10 Eastbound
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Police are asking the public for information after a driver died from a supposed street racing crash. According to Chambers County Sheriff's Office, they received multiple 911 calls about several cars racing on I-10 eastbound from Mont Belvieu toward Winnie. Around 2:45 p.m., a deputy found one of the vehicles had crashed on the side of I-10 in Winnie.
Driver arrested after car collides with church
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department arrested a driver who drove into Bible Missionary Church on 18th Street early Saturday morning. Crews arrived on scene around 5:45 a.m. Waco Police say the driver of a car was possibly speeding when it crashed into the church. A passenger in...
2 brothers shot multiple times by masked gunman outside convenience store, HPD says
One brother was shot four times and the other was shot once, police said. The brother who was shot once managed to run home and call for help.
