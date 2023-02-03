Read full article on original website
Florida firefighter who died in surfing accident donates organs in last selfless act
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A Volusia County firefighter and paramedic died Saturday after he became unresponsive while surfing at New Smyrna Beach earlier in the week and ended up in the ICU. The family of Ethan Wilson, 33, said he donated his organs in a final act of lifesaving...
Disney World unions vote down offer covering 45,000 workers
ORLANDO, Fla. – Union members voted down a contract proposal covering tens of thousands of Walt Disney World service workers, saying it didn't go far enough toward helping employees face cost-of-living hikes in housing and other expenses in central Florida. The unions said that 13,650 out of 14,263 members...
