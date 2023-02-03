Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Sevier County dogs in need after shelter reaches full capacity
A Sevierville animal shelter is still working to find homes for the current dogs in its facility after reaching full capacity.
Tennessee volunteer fire departments receive $5 million in grant money
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office announced 147 volunteer fire departments in Tennessee will receive grants in 2023 and a department in Sevier County says the grant money is coming just in time. The money is being distributed through the $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program. The program was created […]
WATE
Car crashes into Gibbs school building
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle that crashed into a Gibbs school building Sunday. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to Corryton around 7:15 p.m. where a vehicle was found in a building of a school. The driver of the vehicle was taken to...
wvlt.tv
Woman in custody after snatching elderly woman’s purse, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was taken into custody after she snatched an elderly shopper’s purse at a Kroger on Chapman Highway on Jan. 28, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. The woman, identified as Sherle Lee Bales, 54, allegedly ran past the victim as she...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Investigators executed a search warrant on Piney Grove Church Road on Jan. 27, the report said, which was a rental unit leased to a woman identified as Shyne Robinson, 21. While there, the property owner had to call Robinson because she had changed the locks, leaving the owner without access to the unit.
wvlt.tv
Police investigating deadly East Knoxville stabbing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after an overnight stabbing at an East Knoxville apartment complex Monday, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. Officers arrived at The Vista Apartments just after midnight, Erland said. When they got there, they reportedly found a man...
Man arrested after 2-day pursuit following crash in Campbell County
A man is in custody after a two-day pursuit following a crash on the interstate in Campbell County on Friday morning.
wvlt.tv
Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home
The horse was stuck in a barn in the mud, according to New Market Fire Department officials. Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman was transported to...
Knox Co. middle schooler installs new bird boxes to help save birds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While other 13-year-olds play video games, Jonah Wood is working on helping birds survive. Over the last couple of years, Wood has been working on a grant from the East Tennessee Foundation Wildlife Preservation Endowment. The grant is allowing him to help his favorite animals and supports Seven Islands State Birding Park.
wvlt.tv
3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says
Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to...
wvlt.tv
WATCH: Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT
The horse was stuck in a barn in the mud, according to New Market Fire Department officials. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated:...
wvlt.tv
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
The horse was stuck in a barn in the mud, according to New Market Fire Department officials. Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home. Updated: 6 hours ago. The caller told dispatch...
‘CranBeary Bear’ dies, struggled to walk and could not climb trees
The Appalachian Bear Rescue announced that "CranBeary Bear" died on Friday.
WBIR
KCSO responds to car that crashed into Gibbs High School
The Knox County Sheriff's patrol responded to reports of a car on the side of the school around 7:15 p.m. The driver is at UT Medical being evaluated.
Jellico man arrested in connection to Campbell County shooting
A Jellico man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one woman injured Saturday afternoon, according to Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
GPD: Person barricaded in home caused hours long road closure in Greeneville, TN
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An hours long road closure in Greeneville on Saturday was the result of a person barricaded in their home, according to police. A release from the Greeneville Police Department says at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, police were called to a home on Carson Street in regard to a person […]
wvlt.tv
Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center. This is a developing story.
wvlt.tv
4 KPD personnel on administrative leave after woman becomes unresponsive in cruiser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three officers and a wagon driver were put on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive in a police cruiser, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. On Sunday, KPD officers were sent to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center because a woman who was recently...
Knoxville Police investigating after woman in custody becomes ‘unresponsive’
Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver are on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive while being taken to jail on Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
Comments / 1