Summit County, OH

Pair face drug charges after 2 pounds of crystal meth found during stop on Ohio Turnpike

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
Two people were charged with felony drug trafficking and possession after Ohio Highway Patrol troopers found 2.2 pounds of crystal meth in their car during a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County on Monday afternoon, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol.

The patrol, which posted a video from a trooper's body-worn camera of the stop on Twitter, said that troopers in the Cleveland district stopped a rented 2021 Mazda CX-5 with New York registration just before 12:30 p.m. Monday for a marked lanes violation on I-80 in Summit County.

In the video, the trooper told the driver that she kept drifting out of her lane over the white edge line, and he wanted to make sure she wasn't texting.

According to the patrol, troopers said they smelled burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle and searched it. Both the man and woman in the car said they'd smoked marijuana earlier.

During the search, troopers said they found the crystal meth loose on the rear passenger floorboard, among food and trash, where the patrol said the passenger tried to conceal it.

The video shows a trooper wearing black gloves using an ice scraper from the floor of the car to scrape up the crystal meth. The video then shows a trooper wearing black gloves using a fast food cup from the floor of the car to scoop up the drugs and dump them into a plastic bag held open by a second trooper wearing blue plastic gloves.

Both the female driver and male passenger were charged with possession of and trafficking in methamphetamine, both first-degree felonies, the patrol said.

Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

