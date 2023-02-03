Read full article on original website
Good News Network
New England Patriots Owner Wants to Sign Newly Retired Tom Brady to a Contract
23 years ago, Thomas Patrick Edward Brady Jr. was signed as a 6th-round draft pick. As of his current official retirement announcement on the 1st of February, 2023, he holds nearly every NFL quarterback record. However, it might, even now, not be the end of the road for the 45-year-old....
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Julian Edelman has confidence in Patriots for one particular reason
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman seems bullish about his former team’s chances in the 2023 season. The wide receiver has one reason in particular for the projected turnaround: Bill O’Brien. Edelman is a fan of O’Brien’s. The wide receiver played under the offensive coach for...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Patriots To-Do List: Belichick's 5 Next Moves
The New England Patriots have some catching up to do this offseason. Here's the five spots where coach Bill Belichick can start getting busy.
4 New York Giants running back options if Saquon Barkley doesn’t return
All eyes will be on New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen this offseason as he has several difficult decisions
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Jeffery Simmons, Titans
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson and QB Trevor Lawrence are already gearing up for what improvements they can make next season, after falling to the Chiefs during the playoffs. “There is a sense of accomplishment for everything this team has gone through over the last year and a half,” Pederson said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “To go from one of the worst teams record-wise a year ago to winning a playoff game this year, there is a sense of accomplishment. It’s just a credit to these guys. It wasn’t a pretty season, by any means. We had that stretch in there that was pretty rough on us. Every guy in there right now, they all had a belief that we could accomplish our goals, and they never wavered.”
4 wide receivers New York Giants should target in NFL free agency
The New York Giants exceeded everyone’s expectations this season by going 9-7-1 and upsetting the Minnesota Vikings in the Wildcard
New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar
The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
NFL Insider on Patriots DeAndre Hopkins Trade: Never Say Never
Most experts consider New England acquiring three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins a longshot.
Antonio Brown Claims Former Patriots Player Gave Him CTE
If you’ve had a problem with Antonio Brown’s deranged behavior over the past few years, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection wants you to take it up with one of his former teammates. Brown, who flamed out of the NFL at the tail end of the 2021 season and...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Matthew Slater Still ‘Regular’ at Gillette Stadium; Hinting at Return?
FOXBORO — While most of his teammates have gone their separate ways for the offseason, New England Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater reportedly remains a fixture in Foxboro. As he continues to ponder a potential return to the gridiron for his 16th NFL season, Slater has been "a...
Nick Caley leaves Patriots to become Rams tight end coach
FOXBORO -- Nick Caley is moving on from New England. He is now the former tight ends coach of the Patriots, accepting the same position with the L.A. Rams on Sunday, according to SI's Albert Breer.Caley, 40, had spent the last eight season on Bill Belichick's staff and was seen as a rising star in the Patriots organization. He was the longest tenured member of the coaching staff following Josh McDaniels' departure last offseason.He interviewed for New England's offensive coordinator position in each of the last two seasons, but was ultimately passed over -- first for the failed Matt Patricia/Joe...
Tri-City Herald
Retired Patriots QB Tom Brady: Likes Over Hits; Fox Analyst Plan?
Tom Brady was tired of being hit. Apparently he's now ready to be hit on. And, starting next season, he'll try to be a hit when he jumps into the TV broadcast booth as Fox's No. 1 analyst. In an interview with ESPN over the weekend, the recently retired quarterback's...
Maine Campus
TWISH: Bill Parcells joins New York Jets
On Feb. 11, 1997 future Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells left his current job as the head coach of the New England Patriots to join the rival New York Jets in the same position. The reason for the departure was mainly due to disagreements with the Patriots owner, Robert Kraft as well as Kraft’s influence on player personnel decisions. In an interview with the New York Times, Parcells was famously quoted as saying, “They want you to cook the dinner; at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries.” The biggest incident revolving around this problem was during the 1996 draft when Parcells wanted to take defensive end Tony Brackens out of Texas, but Kraft and management forced him to take Ohio State wide receiver Terry Glenn with the team’s seventh overall selection.
