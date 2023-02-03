Jaguars HC Doug Pederson and QB Trevor Lawrence are already gearing up for what improvements they can make next season, after falling to the Chiefs during the playoffs. “There is a sense of accomplishment for everything this team has gone through over the last year and a half,” Pederson said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “To go from one of the worst teams record-wise a year ago to winning a playoff game this year, there is a sense of accomplishment. It’s just a credit to these guys. It wasn’t a pretty season, by any means. We had that stretch in there that was pretty rough on us. Every guy in there right now, they all had a belief that we could accomplish our goals, and they never wavered.”

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO