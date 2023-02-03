ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After making first NBA All-Star team, Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still 'same Shai'

By Joe Mussatto, Oklahoman
 3 days ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was sitting in his living room, surrounded by family and friends, when his name was read Thursday night on the TNT broadcast.

In that moment, the Thunder star officially became an NBA All-Star.

As a montage of his highlights played on the TV, Gilgeous-Alexander smiled, tilted his head back and stuck out his tongue — exuding both joy and relief.

“It’s a really good feeling,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after practice Friday.

Gilgeous-Alexander went out with a couple of his friends after the announcement, not knowing his girlfriend had organized a surprise party once he returned.

“I came back to balloons and everybody at the crib,” SGA said. “It was fun. It’s a testament to my people around me, my loved ones and my teammates.”

In a video shared on social media, Gilgeous-Alexander opens the front door and dances through it, realizing his teammates are inside.

“Certainly really, really happy for him,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “We all are … I think all that’s genuine because of the person he is.

“It’s powerful when one of your hardest workers, one of your most committed guys is rewarded for that individually. I think it sends a strong signal to the program, to the rest of the group.”

Gilgeous-Alexander will participate in All-Star Weekend, Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City, Utah, with teammates Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams — both of whom will play in the Rising Stars tournament.

“It means our future’s bright,” SGA said.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the fifth All-Star in Thunder history, joining Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Paul George and Chris Paul. Combined, they’ve made 19 All-Star appearances with the Thunder.

SGA’s rise to superstardom has been gradual.

The 24-year-old guard has upped his scoring in each of his five seasons. He’s averaging a career-high 30.8 points on 51% shooting. He’s already led the Thunder (24-27) to more wins than its preseason over/under.

Gilgeous-Alexander has also emerged as a true two-way force, averaging a combined 2.8 steals/blocks per game.

“I actually think the power of his growth is how consistent it’s been over time,” Daigneault said. “Obviously he went from a non-All-Star to an All-Star, and that feels like a huge jump, but his growth has not been this huge jump. His growth has been very steady and consistent …”

And it’s resulted in an All-Star nod — the first of his career, and likely not the last.

“It’s really an honor to be a part of,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I worked hard and I’m glad it paid off.”

SGA was asked if waking up as an All-Star feels different.

“Not at all,” he said with a smile. “Same Shai.”

Thunder vs. Rockets

TIPOFF: 7 p.m. Saturday at Paycom Center (BSOK)

