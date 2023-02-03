As Kansas City beat Cincinnati on Championship Sunday, the Super Bowl storylines were drawn into a house of mirrors. Wander into it and you’ll find all sorts of parallels. I am by no means the first to point this out. It’s been widely covered that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is going up against his former team (Reid spent 14 seasons with the Eagles). It’s also not news that for the first time ever, the biggest game of the year will feature two Black starting quarterbacks. Nor will it shock you by now to learn that brothers will play each other for the first time. You might have even heard it from Jason and Travis Kelce themselves.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO