Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Marlon Humphrey says all his fellow Pro Bowlers want to know is if Ravens will pay Lamar Jackson
The Lamar Jackson contract situation is poised to be the talk of the NFL offseason, and not just with fans and the media. NFL players also want to know whether Jackson is going to get a lucrative long-term contract to remain in Baltimore, according to Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Humphrey...
Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense
Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement last week, insisting he's done "for good" this time after ending his initial retirement after just 40 days in February 2022.
Texans want to interview Chris Harris for defensive coordinator
There was word in January that the Titans planned to hire Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris as their defensive pass game coordinator, but interest from other teams in Harris’ services keep getting in the way of the deal becoming official. Harris interviewed for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job...
The first million-dollar bet for Super Bowl LVII has landed
It’s Super Bowl season. So it’s time for supersized bets to be made on the Super Bowl. Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the first reported seven-figure Super Bowl wager for next Sunday’s Eagles-Chiefs game has been made. Someone has bet $1 million on the Eagles straight up...
Brandon Graham: Roster moves showed Eagles were all in on this season
Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and defensive end Brandon Graham were both on the Eagles team that won Super Bowl LII and they are back in Arizona this year to try for a second ring. Many of the other names on the roster have changed since that night in Minneapolis, including...
L’Jarius Sneed has cleared concussion protocol
Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is on track to play in Super Bowl LVII. Sneed had to leave the AFC Championship Game after suffering a concussion and he did not practice last week because he was still working his way through the protocol. He was able to do some conditioning work as the week unfolded and the Chiefs said he would have been listed as questionable to play last Sunday.
49ers sign Tyron Johnson, Tre Swilling
The 49ers announced they have signed wide receiver Tyron Johnson and cornerback Tre Swilling to futures contracts. Johnson originally entered the NFL after signing with the Texans in 2019. In his three-year career with the Texans (2019, 2022), Chargers (2020), Jaguars (2021) and Raiders (2021-22), Johnson has appeared in 26 games with one start.
Inside the mind of Nick Sirianni ahead of Super Bowl LVII
HADDONFIELD, N.J.—The appointment was for 6 a.m. Saturday, and at 5:57, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni rolled his vehicle out of the driveway here in suburban Eagleville. I got in. It’s Super Bowl week, and I feel like the biggest story America doesn’t know is, Who is Nick Sirianni? I...
Chiefs make a skill player IR swap to kick off Super Bowl week
PHOENIX — As Super Bowl week begins, the Chiefs made a couple notable roster moves on Monday. The Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire off Injured Reserve and put receiver Mecole Hardman on IR. Edwards-Helaire, 23, had been on IR since November with a high ankle sprain. But before...
Josh Jacobs: If Aaron Rodgers comes here, that would change a lot of things
We can add another Raiders player to the list of those who’d like to see Aaron Rodgers in Silver and Black. Rodgers’ former teammate Davante Adams made his feelings on the matter clear, saying it would be a “dream scenario” to play with Rodgers again. Running...
Young stars making a statement at 2023 Pro Bowl Games
With veterans such as Tom Brady and J.J. Watt retiring, the next generation is ready to take over, as evidenced by the Pro Bowl rosters.
Patriots select Penn State star in ESPN expert Matt Miller's new mock draft
The New England Patriots are in an interesting spot entering the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They own the No. 14 overall pick -- their highest since 2008 -- and have a bunch of different roster needs. Offensive tackle and wide receiver are two of the most glaring roster weaknesses, and those two positions have been popular in recent mock drafts, including projections from Pro Football Focus and NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.
Emotional Tom Brady opens up about relationship with Belichick
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had their differences, but they never overshadowed the immense respect the New England Patriots greats have for one another. For the first post-retirement episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast, Belichick joined to congratulate his former quarterback on a stellar career. He was effusive in his praise of Brady, calling him "the greatest player" and a "great, great person."
Entering contract year, Crawford desires to retire with Giants
Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford would like to finish off his MLB career the same way he started it: Wearing the Orange and Black. “Growing up a Giants fan, I’m a Bay Area guy. I don’t want to go anywhere else,” Crawford told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bonta Hill and Festus Ezeli on “Warriors Postgame Live” on Saturday night. “It’s the reason I signed an extension here a couple of years ago.
The meaning of Tom Brady lies in his recipe for greatness
Beyond the obvious essentials of accuracy and smarts and competitiveness and quick decision-making, what makes a great quarterback in the modern game? Five things, I think:. Mastery of the thousand little things the position demands, and actual enjoyment in the road to that mastery. Total unselfishness. As Bo Schembechler once...
Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady’s podcast to call him, “the greatest”
Tom Brady had a star-studded guest list on his first podcast since announcing his retirement, including his longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Belichick appeared on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast and praised Brady as the greatest ever to play the game. “The greatest player, the greatest career, great great...
Sean Payton re-establishes formula for high-end coaches who want to change teams
Rarely do coaches finish their contracts and become free agents. More frequently, but still not all that often, coaches walk away from a contract with remaining years and resurface elsewhere. The latest coach to leave one team and land elsewhere, Sean Payton, re-establishes the formula for high-end coaches who want...
Lions to hire Scottie Montgomery as assistant head coach/running backs coach
The Lions have filled a key opening on head coach Dan Campbell’s staff. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they are hiring Scottie Montgomery as their assistant head coach and running backs coach. Montgomery spent the last couple of seasons as the running backs coach of the Colts.
Super Bowl of mirrors shows us how NFL has and hasn’t changed
As Kansas City beat Cincinnati on Championship Sunday, the Super Bowl storylines were drawn into a house of mirrors. Wander into it and you’ll find all sorts of parallels. I am by no means the first to point this out. It’s been widely covered that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is going up against his former team (Reid spent 14 seasons with the Eagles). It’s also not news that for the first time ever, the biggest game of the year will feature two Black starting quarterbacks. Nor will it shock you by now to learn that brothers will play each other for the first time. You might have even heard it from Jason and Travis Kelce themselves.
