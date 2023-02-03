ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James tweeted 3 words after the Kyrie Irving trade, and NBA fans roasted him

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was in his feelings on Sunday night after watching his old Cleveland teammate Kyrie Irving get traded to the Dallas Mavericks. As the Irving trade set the NBA ablaze on Sunday, James found himself on the losing end of the massive transaction. The Lakers were pegged as a possible trade destination for Irving, but it was not meant to be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Basketball Decision

Brittney Griner reportedly intends on playing basketball again, though she won't be suiting up for Team USA at the moment. Team USA will be holding a minicamp ahead of the upcoming games, though Griner is not on the roster at the moment. However, she could still join the team down the line. "In ...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal

To the disappointment of LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers did not trade for Kyrie Irving, who was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks in the first blockbuster before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. We can litigate whether the Lakers actually dodged a bullet by missing out on Kyrie in another space. Either way, their front office […] The post Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy