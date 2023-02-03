Read full article on original website
Related
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Titans make historic coaching hire
The Tennessee Titans have hired Lori Locust to join their staff as a defensive assistant according to a report by Ian Rapoport. Locust previously worked as the assistant DL coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons before being let go at the end of the 2022 season. When hired by Tampa Bay, Locust became the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in NFL history.
NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Trade Up in Round 1?
The Washington Commanders traded up and addressed a pair of needs in a two-round mock draft.
Look: Cowboys Getting Crushed For Saturday's Announcement
On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys announced that Brian Schottenheimer will be their offensive coordinator next season. Schottenheimer was a consultant for the Cowboys this season. He'll replace Kellen Moore as the team's offensive coordinator. When it comes to having experience, ...
Terry Bradshaw Responds to Brutal Question From CNN Anchor About His Intelligence
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw recently sat down in the hot seat. However, Bradshaw recently appeared on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, and Wallace asked him a tough question, if it ever gets under his skin that people may view him as dumb. “Yes. Oh, absolutely. Yeah, absolutely....
Former NFL Star Kellen Winslow II Seeks Reduced Prison Sentence, Cites New Law, CTE
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow III, who is in prison for sex crimes, is seeking a reduction in his sentence, citing a new criminal reform law in California. The 39-year-old Winslow is representing himself and the petition he submitted was handwritten. But it spells out why he thinks this new criminal justice reform bill applies to his situation. He said he suffered physical trauma, possibly due due to CTE or a mild traumatic brain disorder. Winslow said that trauma played a part in the commission of his crimes. And because of that, “the court is required to impose the lower term (for sentencing considerations).”
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
Steelers Fans Can’t Believe Terry Bradshaw, Ben Roethlisberger Left Off of NFL Network’s Top 10 Super Bowl QB’s List
What a bizarre top 10 list. Wouldn’t you think a chart of the top QBs ever to play in the... The post Steelers Fans Can’t Believe Terry Bradshaw, Ben Roethlisberger Left Off of NFL Network’s Top 10 Super Bowl QB’s List appeared first on Outsider.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
chatsports.com
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
atozsports.com
Report: Former Vols assistant/player could be joining Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban had two coordinator hires to make this offseason. The Crimson Tide lost offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots and they also lost defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss. Neither departure was a surprise. O’Brien was expected to return...
Tom Brady’s Father Says Life Has Been a ‘Little Boring’ Since Son’s NFL Retirement
Tom Brady likely will be spending more time with his three kids now that he’s retired from the NFL for a second time. But quitting football is going to impact everyone in the family. Like his father, Tom Sr, and his mother, Galynn. What are they going to do...
Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys roasted over Brian Schottenheimer hire
The Dallas Cowboys are catching some serious flack for hiring Brian Schottenheimer as their offensive coordinator. The Cowboys couldn’t afford... The post Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys roasted over Brian Schottenheimer hire appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Announces Punishment for Trent Williams After Body Slamming Eagles Player
The painful San Francisco loss to Philadelphia still is lingering with the 49ers. This weekend, the NFL fined two players, including Trent Williams, who lost their tempers in the 31-7 defeat. The NFL will collect a $12,731 check from Williams, the offensive tackle, for his ejection late in the NFC...
James Harrison Responds to Outlandish Claim From Former Steelers Teammate Antonio Brown
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker wondered why his phone was blowing up this weekend. Then he heard about the video ex-teammate and NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown posted. Brown took to social media recently to share that he believed James Harrison gave him CTE while the two were teammates in Pittsburgh. That’s a pretty dangerous allegation to make on Brown’s part.
Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023
The biggest question facing the San Francisco 49ers this offseason both simple and extremely difficult: who should be the starting... The post Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023 appeared first on Outsider.
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
WATCH: Peyton Manning Makes Hilarious Comment about Micah Parsons during Pro Bowl Games
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had himself an afternoon at the inaugural Pro Bowl Games. He was so dominating that... The post WATCH: Peyton Manning Makes Hilarious Comment about Micah Parsons during Pro Bowl Games appeared first on Outsider.
Sean Payton Says Russell Wilson’s Performance Team Won’t Be Allowed at Team Facility
Sean Payton is wasting no time in getting acclimated to his new role as head coach of the Denver Broncos. The Broncos formally introduced Payton Monday, with much of the conversation centered around quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton is steadfast that Wilson can make improvements after an underwhelming first season in Denver, though it will have to come under the direction of Payton’s coaching staff. Asked if Wilson’s personal quarterback coach — Jake Heaps — would remain involved, Payton took a firm stance.
Outsider.com
642K+
Followers
72K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0