Tennessee State

atozsports.com

Tennessee Titans make historic coaching hire

The Tennessee Titans have hired Lori Locust to join their staff as a defensive assistant according to a report by Ian Rapoport. Locust previously worked as the assistant DL coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons before being let go at the end of the 2022 season. When hired by Tampa Bay, Locust became the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in NFL history.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Former NFL Star Kellen Winslow II Seeks Reduced Prison Sentence, Cites New Law, CTE

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow III, who is in prison for sex crimes, is seeking a reduction in his sentence, citing a new criminal reform law in California. The 39-year-old Winslow is representing himself and the petition he submitted was handwritten. But it spells out why he thinks this new criminal justice reform bill applies to his situation. He said he suffered physical trauma, possibly due due to CTE or a mild traumatic brain disorder. Winslow said that trauma played a part in the commission of his crimes. And because of that, “the court is required to impose the lower term (for sentencing considerations).”
CALIFORNIA STATE
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Outsider.com

James Harrison Responds to Outlandish Claim From Former Steelers Teammate Antonio Brown

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker wondered why his phone was blowing up this weekend. Then he heard about the video ex-teammate and NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown posted. Brown took to social media recently to share that he believed James Harrison gave him CTE while the two were teammates in Pittsburgh. That’s a pretty dangerous allegation to make on Brown’s part.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

Sean Payton Says Russell Wilson’s Performance Team Won’t Be Allowed at Team Facility

Sean Payton is wasting no time in getting acclimated to his new role as head coach of the Denver Broncos. The Broncos formally introduced Payton Monday, with much of the conversation centered around quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton is steadfast that Wilson can make improvements after an underwhelming first season in Denver, though it will have to come under the direction of Payton’s coaching staff. Asked if Wilson’s personal quarterback coach — Jake Heaps — would remain involved, Payton took a firm stance.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

