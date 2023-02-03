Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow III, who is in prison for sex crimes, is seeking a reduction in his sentence, citing a new criminal reform law in California. The 39-year-old Winslow is representing himself and the petition he submitted was handwritten. But it spells out why he thinks this new criminal justice reform bill applies to his situation. He said he suffered physical trauma, possibly due due to CTE or a mild traumatic brain disorder. Winslow said that trauma played a part in the commission of his crimes. And because of that, “the court is required to impose the lower term (for sentencing considerations).”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO