Tennessee basketball vs Auburn: Score prediction, scouting report

Tennessee basketball's February slate continues to dial up in intensity.

The No. 2 Vols (18-4, 7-2 SEC) host No. 23 Auburn (17-5, 7-2) on Saturday (2 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are coming off a 67-54 loss at Florida on Wednesday.

Here is what to know about the matchup with the Tigers:

Tennessee hasn't lost back-to-back games this season

Tennessee dropped its fourth game of the season Wednesday. It has rattled off win streaks of at least four following each prior win.

Vols coach Rick Barnes harped on the need for better mental focus, especially on the defensive end. He was not pleased with how Tennessee played defensively after taking a six-point lead in the second half. Florida outscored UT 29-10 in the final 10:50.

"We can’t let the fact that we missed open shots at time affect us on the defensive end," Barnes said. "That is really the crux of what it got down to. We fought back into the game after we got off to a poor start with some defensive breakdowns. We fought back in. Once we got the lead, give them credit. They fought back. For whatever reason, we weren’t as sharp as we needed to be on the defensive end.”

What Rick Barnes said about Auburn, Bruce Pearl

Tennessee hosts a familiar and pesky foe in Auburn and former UT coach Bruce Pearl. The Vols have gone 4-7 against the Tigers since Barnes was hired and shared the 2017-18 SEC title with Auburn.

“What Bruce does with his team every year is that he’s going to take the pieces that he’s got and put the puzzles together and I think he’s done it again this year," Barnes said.

Auburn's power pair of Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler were drafted following last season. The Tigers are led by guard Wendell Green Jr., who is averaging 13.8 points. Morehead State transfer Johni Broome is averaging 13.6 points and 8.9 rebounds.

Pearl coached at UT from 2005-11. He went 145–61.

SEC standings consequences

Tennessee and Auburn are in a three-way tie for second place in the SEC with Texas A&M at 7-2. All three teams trail first-place Alabama by two games.

UT has two regular-season matchups with Auburn and one with Texas A&M. A win Saturday would give Tennessee the inside edge on the second-place spot, which plays into SEC Tournament seeding in March in Nashville.

Tennessee also plays Alabama on Feb. 15 in Knoxville, which provides an opportunity to gain a game on the Crimson Tide while also holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Score prediction

Tennessee 63, Auburn 62: Tennessee needs to be a lot better than it was Wednesday against a better Auburn team. Shots will fall. The defense better be ready.

