White Sox acquire reliever German in trade with Red Sox

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Franklin German in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The White Sox sent minor league right-hander Theo Denlinger to Boston for German, who made his major league debut in September. Right-hander Jason Bilous was designated for assignment to make room for German on Chicago’s 40-man roster.

The 25-year-old German played for Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester for most of last season, going 5-2 with a 2.72 ERA and seven saves in in 43 relief appearances. The right-hander had no record and an 18.00 ERA in five appearances with the Red Sox.

German, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 amateur draft, was designated for assignment Monday when Boston acquired reliever Richard Bleier in a trade with Miami.

The 26-year-old Denlinger had a 2-2 record and a 4.47 ERA in 40 appearances last season with Class A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham. He was a seventh-round selection in the 2021 draft out of Bradley University.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

