Watch Morat & Grupo Frontera Unite for First Live Performance of ‘No Se Va’

Morat officially met and shared the stage with Grupo Frontera — nine months after the Regional Mexican group covered and released their own version of “No Se Va.”

The encounter happened during Morat’s “Si Ayer Fuera Hoy” tour stop in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday night (Feb. 2) after the Colombian folk-pop group invited Frontera to perform the song live together. Lacing their individual signature sounds, both groups gave “No Se Va” a pop-meets-norteño twist.

“Thank you for being part of this craziness,” Morat shared on Instagram, while Frontera members Adelaido “Payo” Solis III and Juan Javier Cantú expressed how they “couldn’t believe” this opportunity finally happened.

In the spring of 2022, Frontera — a six-member ensemble from McAllen, Texas — dropped its catchy norteño rendition of “No Se Va,” which was originally released by Morat in 2019. Fueled by its massive success on TikTok, the new version debuted on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart in September 2022 and became only the fifth regional Mexican song in Billboard Hot 100 history. The original track has yet to appear on any Billboard charts (though Morat did reach the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart in June with “Paris,” a collaboration with Argentine rapper Duki).

“Honestly, I think it was the seasoning that we put with the congas,” Cantú previously told Billboard of the song’s runaway success. “It doesn’t sound like your typical norteño song; in fact, it sounds like something fresh with that reggaetón vibe.”

Cantú also credits his girlfriend for suggesting they cover the track in the first place, insisting Morat deserves all the credit. “We wanted to pay tribute to a group that many of us admire,” he noted.

Watch the exciting concert moment below: