Arctic air that swept Northeast entered record books for temperatures, wind chill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Arctic blast that swept the Northeast U.S. last week has ended, but not before making a substantial impact on previous weather records. Temperatures in Rhode Island dropped well below zero Friday into Saturday, and, combined with strong winds, resulted in a brutal wind chill.
Pacific storm to bring significant snowfall to Cascade passes Tuesday
WASHINGTON — Western Washington's mountain passes are expected to get a significant amount of fresh snow early Tuesday through Wednesday morning likely causing travel delays for drivers heading through the Cascades. The Cascade snowpack has fallen a bit behind, currently trending slightly below the seasonal norm. But this next...
2 men rescued, crews searching for 3rd man after crabbing boat sinks near Willapa Bay
Two men were rescued and a third man is still missing after their crabbing boat sank near Willapa Bay Sunday night. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued the two men from their life raft by helicopter after the MV Ethel May, a 46-foot crabbing boat, sank around 7:30 p.m. The two men told rescue crews that a third crewmember was missing.
Seattle Boat Show brings enthusiasts to Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Boat buyers and dreamers are converging on the Lumen Field Even Center for the Seattle Boat Show, which runs through Feb. 11. Nobody boats like those in the Puget Sound area. “We are the largest boat show on the West Coast,” George Harris of the Northwest Marine...
Electric ferry could be in service within 2 years
WASHINGTON STATE — It may take more than a decade for Washington state to faze out new gas-powered cars, but another form of transportation may be much closer to ditching diesel. The state could soon see the first electric ferry on the five-minute run from Guemes Island to Anacortes.
Man in missing Lyft driver investigation held on $2M cash bond; human remains found
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WPEC) — A man found driving a missing Lyft driver's car from Palm Beach Gardens is being held on a $2 million cash bond in North Carolina. Matthew Scott Flores, 35, appeared in a Rutherford County courtroom on Friday morning. He is wanted on a warrant for a murder in Hardee County, Florida, last month.
