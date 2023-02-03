ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

KOMO News

Pacific storm to bring significant snowfall to Cascade passes Tuesday

WASHINGTON — Western Washington's mountain passes are expected to get a significant amount of fresh snow early Tuesday through Wednesday morning likely causing travel delays for drivers heading through the Cascades. The Cascade snowpack has fallen a bit behind, currently trending slightly below the seasonal norm. But this next...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Boat Show brings enthusiasts to Puget Sound

SEATTLE — Boat buyers and dreamers are converging on the Lumen Field Even Center for the Seattle Boat Show, which runs through Feb. 11. Nobody boats like those in the Puget Sound area. “We are the largest boat show on the West Coast,” George Harris of the Northwest Marine...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Electric ferry could be in service within 2 years

WASHINGTON STATE — It may take more than a decade for Washington state to faze out new gas-powered cars, but another form of transportation may be much closer to ditching diesel. The state could soon see the first electric ferry on the five-minute run from Guemes Island to Anacortes.
WASHINGTON STATE

