New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
tapinto.net
Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Murdered Sayreville Councilwoman
TRENTON, NJ – Gov. Phil Murphy today ordered that U.S. and New Jersey flags fly at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, to honor and remember Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. The 30-year-old woman was gunned down inside her car outside her home last...
tapinto.net
Nutley Det. Lt. Mike Padilla Honored by Essex County Commissioners for Statewide Volunteer of the Year Award
NEWARK, NJ - Nutley Detective Lieutenant Michael Padilla was honored on Feb. 1 by the Essex County Board of County Commissioners for receiving the W. Cary Edwards Statewide Volunteer of the Year Award for 2022 from the Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. Commissioner Leonard Luciano introduced Padilla,...
tapinto.net
Cranford Planning Board Hears Expert Testimony on 201 Walnut Development
CRANFORD, NJ – The Cranford Planning Board continued to hear expert testimony regarding the 201 area of the South and Chestnut Redevelopment project. 201 Walnut Ave LLC is seeking final approval for a three-story, multifamily apartment building with 39 units including two affordable housing units and three special needs units, two of which are independent living and one of which is a group home.
Newark congregants celebrate life of slain Sayreville councilwoman; Murphy orders flags at half-staff
Many who gathered at the Champions Royal Assembly were still shaken up from the news of the fatal shooting of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.
Unique And Delicious Donut Shop Reveals Exciting New Store In Wall, NJ
Far too often do I feel like I'm writing about businesses that are closing, so when a locally owned business plans on expanding in New Jersey, I'm excited. New Jersey, especially Ocean County and the Jersey Shore is home to some really amazing places to get Donuts. In the parking...
Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'
SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan. The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction. Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
tapinto.net
K-9 Resorts Opens in East Brunswick
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Things just got a lot fancier for dogs in East Brunswick, as K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel officially opened its doors over the weekend at 545 Route 18 South in the Royal Plaza. Want your pup to chow down on premium fare? Does Rover need his own luxury suite? Want to wow your Chihuahua? How about a personal couch and a TV that play Animal Planet or the dog channel all day? K9 Resorts offers these amenities and more to local canines when their families are away from home.
History Celebrated: City of Summit Police Department Remembers Former Chief Lonnie Davis
SUMMIT, NJ - In accordance with Black History Month, the City of Summit Police Department is proudly remembering the contributions and accomplishments of Lonnie Davis, the Department's 12th police chief, the second African American municipal police chief in Union County history, and Summit’s first black chief of police. Although Chief Davis died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 60, just three months after he was appointed to the agency’s top post in 1993, it does not diminish his legacy to the City of Summit and to the Police Department where he served faithfully for 38 years. Those who remember Chief Davis, as well as newspaper articles...
Somerville Makes Plans to Shuffle Rescue Squad and Fire Company
SOMERVILLE, NJ - The Borough Council is expected to authorize a memorandum of agreement at Monday night's meeting to begin talks with the Somerville First Aid & Rescue Squad to move its headquarters from its current flood-prone location on Park Avenue to the West End Hose Co. on High Street. The fire department will vacate its building and move into the borough's $31.5M Public Safety complex that will be built on Gaston Avenue, with completion expected mid- to late 2024. There's been an ongoing conversation between borough officials and the rescue squad relocating to the West End Hose Co. firehouse once the move into the new...
Staten Island is among NY counties with most overcrowded housing, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A recent report from the Citizen’s Committee for Children (CCC) has revealed that Staten Island ranked among the top 10 New York counties with the most barriers to children and families’ well-being in two key categories – housing and community resources. The CCC...
tapinto.net
Hackensack Recreation Department Hosts Free Coding Program
Hackensack, NJ - The Hackensack Recreation Department will be hosting a free six-week computer coding class for students in fifth through eighth grade. Coding, also referred to as computer programming, is how we communicate with computers. Code instructs a computer on what to do, therefore writing code is similar to writing a set of instructions. Learning to write code will make it quicker to instruct computers on what to do or how to behave. You can create websites and apps, and process data through coding.
tapinto.net
Newark Man, 57, Dies in North Ward Apartment Fire
NEWARK, NJ — A 57-year-old man died in a Saturday night fire at a Franklin Avenue high-rise apartment building, authorities said. The fire apparently resulted in the death of Charlie Casiano, 57, a tenant in the 10-story building, according to a brief statement from Robert Florida, spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
tapinto.net
Help fight food insecurity in Middlesex County this February with REPLENISH’s “Have a Heart” giving calendar
WHAT: In honor of Valentine’s Day this month, get involved to help REPLENISH collect non-perishable food items for Middlesex County families and residents in need of food assistance. You can download and print our “Have a Heart” daily giving calendar to help remind yourself or family to collect a food item each day of the month in February for donation to neighbors in need.
tapinto.net
International Night of Celebration Benefits Project Self-Sufficiency
The Hudson Farm Club will host a local celebration of the internationally acclaimed “Open That Bottle Night” in support of Project Self-Sufficiency on Saturday, February 25th, 6:00 p.m. The unique event was conceived more than 20 years ago by the former authors of the Wall Street Journal’s “Tastings” column, John Brecher and Dorothy Gaiter. This year’s affair will include fine wines, sumptuous food, and an auction. Musical entertainment will be provided by the jazz quartet Meant to Be. In addition to the excellent wines which will be available, participants are also invited to bring their own bottle of wine along so that they can share their story about its origin with the other guests. The event will be hosted by Peter and Cynnie Kellogg, Blake and Cathy Ellman, and Lou and Kathy Esposito.
wrnjradio.com
1 flown to hospital after Morris County crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – One person was flown to the hospital for treatment after a crash in Washington Township on Saturday. The Long Valley Fire Company said at 2:15 p.m. they responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the area of Naughright Road and Acorn Drive.
Twins honored for dependable service to customers and supporting the community
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Joseph and Paul Quattrocchi, identical twins and co-owners of Dependable Auto Body, are leaders in Staten Island’s automobile repair industry. The brothers are Staten Islanders to the core. Born and raised on Staten Island, the twins graduated from Susan E. Wagner High School and both...
tapinto.net
Denville Rotarians Sponsor Valentine's Day Blood Drive
DENVILLE, NJ - Citing a "critical need for blood donors,"Denville Rotarians are asking residents to participate in an upcoming Valentine's Day blood drive. Sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Denville, the Denville Rotary Club and New Jersey Blood Services, the drive will take place at the Community Room of the Denville Municipal Building on Feb. 14 from noon to 6 p.m.
tapinto.net
Optimum Store Comes to Roxbury
ROXBURY, NJ – Several names come up repeatedly when people talk about the businesses they’d like to see at the Ledgewood Commons shopping center. A Whole Foods Market is on many wish lists. So is a Trader Joe’s grocery store and Chick-fil-A eatery. Few, if any, people...
tapinto.net
Why is Apple Studios Closing Route 113 for Part of February?
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Why is Apple Studios closing Bedminster Road on and off for nearly two weeks starting on Valentine’s Day?. PennDOT announced that Route 113/Bedminster Road will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 14 through Saturday Feb. 18 and Tuesday Feb. 21 through Thursday Feb. 23. Production crews will have the roads closed from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days.
1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ — Jackpot soars
💲💲 A million-dollar ticket was sold in New Jersey. The Powerball jackpot has soared to $747 million for tonight's drawing. No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing. Someone in New Jersey did match all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That ticket...
