Summit, NJ

tapinto.net

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Murdered Sayreville Councilwoman

TRENTON, NJ – Gov. Phil Murphy today ordered that U.S. and New Jersey flags fly at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, to honor and remember Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. The 30-year-old woman was gunned down inside her car outside her home last...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

Cranford Planning Board Hears Expert Testimony on 201 Walnut Development

CRANFORD, NJ – The Cranford Planning Board continued to hear expert testimony regarding the 201 area of the South and Chestnut Redevelopment project. 201 Walnut Ave LLC is seeking final approval for a three-story, multifamily apartment building with 39 units including two affordable housing units and three special needs units, two of which are independent living and one of which is a group home.
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'

SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan.  The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction.  Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

K-9 Resorts Opens in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Things just got a lot fancier for dogs in East Brunswick, as K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel officially opened its doors over the weekend at 545 Route 18 South in the Royal Plaza. Want your pup to chow down on premium fare? Does Rover need his own luxury suite? Want to wow your Chihuahua? How about a personal couch and a TV that play Animal Planet or the dog channel all day? K9 Resorts offers these amenities and more to local canines when their families are away from home.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

History Celebrated: City of Summit Police Department Remembers Former Chief Lonnie Davis

SUMMIT, NJ - In accordance with Black History Month, the City of Summit Police Department is proudly remembering the contributions and accomplishments of Lonnie Davis, the Department's 12th police chief, the second African American municipal police chief in Union County history, and Summit’s first black chief of police. Although Chief Davis died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 60, just three months after he was appointed to the agency’s top post in 1993, it does not diminish his legacy to the City of Summit and to the Police Department where he served faithfully for 38 years. Those who remember Chief Davis, as well as newspaper articles...
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somerville Makes Plans to Shuffle Rescue Squad and Fire Company

SOMERVILLE, NJ - The Borough Council is expected to authorize a memorandum of agreement at Monday night's meeting to begin talks with the Somerville First Aid & Rescue Squad to move its headquarters from its current flood-prone location on Park Avenue to the West End Hose Co. on High Street. The fire department will vacate its building and move into the borough's $31.5M Public Safety complex that will be built on Gaston Avenue, with completion expected mid- to late 2024. There's been an ongoing conversation between borough officials and the rescue squad relocating to the West End Hose Co. firehouse once the move into the new...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

Hackensack Recreation Department Hosts Free Coding Program

Hackensack, NJ - The Hackensack Recreation Department will be hosting a free six-week computer coding class for students in fifth through eighth grade. Coding, also referred to as computer programming, is how we communicate with computers. Code instructs a computer on what to do, therefore writing code is similar to writing a set of instructions. Learning to write code will make it quicker to instruct computers on what to do or how to behave. You can create websites and apps, and process data through coding.
HACKENSACK, NJ
tapinto.net

Newark Man, 57, Dies in North Ward Apartment Fire

NEWARK, NJ — A 57-year-old man died in a Saturday night fire at a Franklin Avenue high-rise apartment building, authorities said. The fire apparently resulted in the death of Charlie Casiano, 57, a tenant in the 10-story building, according to a brief statement from Robert Florida, spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
NEWARK, NJ
tapinto.net

Help fight food insecurity in Middlesex County this February with REPLENISH’s “Have a Heart” giving calendar

WHAT: In honor of Valentine’s Day this month, get involved to help REPLENISH collect non-perishable food items for Middlesex County families and residents in need of food assistance. You can download and print our “Have a Heart” daily giving calendar to help remind yourself or family to collect a food item each day of the month in February for donation to neighbors in need.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

International Night of Celebration Benefits Project Self-Sufficiency

The Hudson Farm Club will host a local celebration of the internationally acclaimed “Open That Bottle Night” in support of Project Self-Sufficiency on Saturday, February 25th, 6:00 p.m. The unique event was conceived more than 20 years ago by the former authors of the Wall Street Journal’s “Tastings” column, John Brecher and Dorothy Gaiter. This year’s affair will include fine wines, sumptuous food, and an auction. Musical entertainment will be provided by the jazz quartet Meant to Be. In addition to the excellent wines which will be available, participants are also invited to bring their own bottle of wine along so that they can share their story about its origin with the other guests. The event will be hosted by Peter and Cynnie Kellogg, Blake and Cathy Ellman, and Lou and Kathy Esposito.
NEWTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

1 flown to hospital after Morris County crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – One person was flown to the hospital for treatment after a crash in Washington Township on Saturday. The Long Valley Fire Company said at 2:15 p.m. they responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the area of Naughright Road and Acorn Drive.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

Denville Rotarians Sponsor Valentine's Day Blood Drive

DENVILLE, NJ - Citing a "critical need for blood donors,"Denville Rotarians are asking residents to participate in an upcoming Valentine's Day blood drive. Sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Denville, the Denville Rotary Club and New Jersey Blood Services, the drive will take place at the Community Room of the Denville Municipal Building on Feb. 14 from noon to 6 p.m.
DENVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

Optimum Store Comes to Roxbury

ROXBURY, NJ – Several names come up repeatedly when people talk about the businesses they’d like to see at the Ledgewood Commons shopping center. A Whole Foods Market is on many wish lists. So is a Trader Joe’s grocery store and Chick-fil-A eatery. Few, if any, people...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
tapinto.net

Why is Apple Studios Closing Route 113 for Part of February?

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Why is Apple Studios closing Bedminster Road on and off for nearly two weeks starting on Valentine’s Day?. PennDOT announced that Route 113/Bedminster Road will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 14 through Saturday Feb. 18 and Tuesday Feb. 21 through Thursday Feb. 23. Production crews will have the roads closed from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
92.7 WOBM

1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ — Jackpot soars

💲💲 A million-dollar ticket was sold in New Jersey. The Powerball jackpot has soared to $747 million for tonight's drawing. No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing. Someone in New Jersey did match all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That ticket...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ

