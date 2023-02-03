The Chadster lived out his worst nightmare last night in watching AEW Rampage. Now, read his unbiased take on the show and why it was horrible. The Chadster's dreams of a world without an AEW so beautifully expressed in last night's preview of AEW Rampage did not come true, but despite Tony Khan's best efforts, The Chadster lives to fight another day, and is proud to bring you this objective and unbiased review of last night's show. As the wrestling business's only unbiased journalist — with the exception of Ryan Satin — The Chadster strives to achieve excellence in his craft, which is why The Chadster does not let his personal opinion of Tony Khan and AEW cloud his reviews of AEW shows.

2 DAYS AGO