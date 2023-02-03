ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MiddleEasy

Laura Sanko Expresses Gratitude Ahead of UFC Commentating Debut: ‘I’m Incredibly Honored To Be Here’

Laura Sanko provided a heartfelt reaction to becoming the first female commentator of the Zuffa era. On February 4, Sanko will make history by commentating on an official UFC event. The only other woman to do so was Kathy Long, who appeared at UFC 1 in 1993. Since Dana White and Zuffa bought the UFC in 2001, no female has followed in Long’s footsteps until now. During a UFC Vegas 68 press conference, the former Invicta fighter had this to say about the opportunity:
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
bleedingcool.com

AEW Rampage Review: Another Friday Night Ruined for The Chadster

The Chadster lived out his worst nightmare last night in watching AEW Rampage. Now, read his unbiased take on the show and why it was horrible. The Chadster's dreams of a world without an AEW so beautifully expressed in last night's preview of AEW Rampage did not come true, but despite Tony Khan's best efforts, The Chadster lives to fight another day, and is proud to bring you this objective and unbiased review of last night's show. As the wrestling business's only unbiased journalist — with the exception of Ryan Satin — The Chadster strives to achieve excellence in his craft, which is why The Chadster does not let his personal opinion of Tony Khan and AEW cloud his reviews of AEW shows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy