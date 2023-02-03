Read full article on original website
Related
crooksbooks.blog
2023 Debuts I’m Excited For – Top ten Tuesday!
Hello, hello! I hope you’re all having a great week so far. This weeks TTT prompt is ‘2023 debuts I’m excited for’ and there are definitely more than 10 I have my eye on, but I have managed to narrow it down. The below are all books that instantly piqued by interest, whether it be because they had a beautiful cover, or because the premise sounded amazing, and I can’t wait to get my hands on every singe on. If you want to check out the goodreads page for any, click on the cover to be taken there.
crooksbooks.blog
Untethered Sky by Fonda Lee – ARC Review!
Ester’s family was torn apart when a manticore killed her mother and baby brother, leaving her with nothing but her father’s painful silence and a single, overwhelming need to kill the monsters that took her family. Ester’s path leads her to the King’s Royal Mews, where the giant...
Comments / 0