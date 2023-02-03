Hello, hello! I hope you’re all having a great week so far. This weeks TTT prompt is ‘2023 debuts I’m excited for’ and there are definitely more than 10 I have my eye on, but I have managed to narrow it down. The below are all books that instantly piqued by interest, whether it be because they had a beautiful cover, or because the premise sounded amazing, and I can’t wait to get my hands on every singe on. If you want to check out the goodreads page for any, click on the cover to be taken there.

11 HOURS AGO