Higgins co-sponsors assault weapon ban bill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins has co-sponsored a new bill to ban semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines.

It’s called the Assault Weapons Ban of 2023.

“On May 14, 2022, a racist mass shooting took place at a supermarket in my home of Buffalo,” Higgins said on the House floor. “Armed with an assault weapon, the shooter killed 10 neighbors and injured three more in just two minutes and three seconds.

According to Higgins’ office, there were more than 600 mass shootings in 2022.

Higgins says the intention of the bill is to prevent sales, transfers, manufacturing and importation of these kinds of weapons. His office says it pertains to new purchases, not impacting weapons that are already legally possessed. Specific exemptions for law enforcement are included.

February 1-7 has been designated National Gun Violence Survivors Week. Read the full text of the bill here.

