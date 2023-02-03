Read full article on original website
Sarah Michelle Gellar said her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. wouldn't watch movies with her for 15 years after she spoiled 'The Sixth Sense' for him
The actress revealed on "The Graham Norton Show" Friday that she spoiled the movie's twist for her husband 20 minutes in.
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Kelly Ripa says she's glad Sarah Michelle Gellar ignored her advice to stay away from Hollywood
Sarah Michelle Gellar ignored Kelly Ripa's advice early in her career and went to Los Angeles to pursue TV and movie stardom, the "Live" co-host said Monday.
Why ‘Buffy’ Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Refuses to Talk About Joss Whedon Allegations
'Buffy' remains a big part of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Joss Whedon's legacies. But the actor doesn't want to talk about the controversial writer anymore.
Jennifer Grey Dishes on the ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel and How It Will Honor Patrick Swayze
“Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” And nobody puts actress Jennifer Grey in a sequel unless it pays homage to her late co-star, Patrick Swayze. In Aug. 2020, it was reported that a Dirty Dancing sequel was in the works at Lionsgate, 36 years after the original instant classic film premiered.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals She Said No to a Season 2 of Ringer, Even Though The CW 'Would've Picked It Up'
Sarah Michelle Gellar played twins in The CW’s thriller Ringer, but she wasn’t interested in pairing up the show’s debut with a sophomore season. The Buffy alum says it was her decision to end the series after a single season in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I got pregnant with my second child, which was a surprise, so I turned to CW like, ‘I can’t,'” she recalls. “They would’ve picked it up again. I just couldn’t do it.” She adds that she originally pitched Ringer to CBS as a miniseries, but they weren’t interested in anything that ran less than...
James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation
The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
Daily Beast
The Gay History of Velma in ‘Scooby-Doo’
Imagine a world where you’re a lesbian. Now imagine you’re the only lesbian at a family function. And despite the fact that you don’t hide your lesbianism, people keep asking about a future boyfriend or fail to remember who your long-term girlfriend is. Frustrating, I know. But...
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'
DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
EW.com
Sarah Michelle Gellar wants world to see 'steamy' Daphne and Velma kiss cut from Scooby-Doo
Sarah Michelle Gellar thinks the world is finally ready for the "less family-friendly" version of Scooby-Doo. The actress, who starred as the fashionable detective Daphne, says there are multiple cut scenes from the 2002 film that deserve to see the light of day, including a special moment between her character and Velma (Linda Cardellini).
Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirms 'Steamy' Kiss in Deleted 'Scooby-Doo' Scene
Jinkies, someone needs to use their Scooby senses to find this deleted footage!
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Pratt is already being touted as Zachary Levi’s Shazam replacement in James Gunn’s DCU, because of course he is
And so it begins. In the fallout surrounding what many have taken as an anti-vaccination tweet, many are calling for the replacement of Zachary Levi in the Shazam! franchise. And one of the front-runners to take up the mantle of the World’s Mightiest Mortal is everyone’s favorite voice actor, Chris Pratt.
ComicBook
The Flash Star Says It's "Been Hard Watching" Ezra Miller Controversy Unfold
Warner Bros. had been trying to figure out what to do with The Flash movie for the better part of last year due to the ongoing controversy surrounding Ezra Miller. The studio had the choice of either canceling the movie, reshooting the movie with a different actor, or releasing it as is. It was finally decided that The Flash would be released with Miller still as the lead and the actor apologized for his actions and even started getting professional help. James Gunn and Peter Safran recently took over DC Studios and revealed a slate of projects that they're developing, and even praised The Flash as one of the best superhero movies ever. Now, one of The Flash's stars is speaking out on the entire situation with Miller. During a recent appearance on a red carpet, The Hollywood Reporter got a chance to talk with Kiersey Clemons, who plays Iris West, and she revealed that it's been hard watching everything unfold with her costar.
tvinsider.com
‘Buffy’ Love! Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters Reunite at ‘Wolf Pack’ Premiere
Buffy and Spike, together again! Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with former Buffy the Vampire Slayercostar James Marsters at the Los Angeles premiere of her new TV show, Wolf Pack. Gellar raved about the reunion on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos from the January 19 event. “This is a series...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
James Gunn on ‘Shazam’ Star Zachary Levi’s Anti-Pfizer Tweet: ‘I Can’t Change Plans’ Just ‘Because an Actor Says Something I Don’t Agree With’
Zachary Levi has been facing backlash on social media ever since he posted an anti-Pfizer tweet on Jan. 29. Responding to a Twitter user who wrote, “Do you agree or not that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?” Levi posted, “Hardcore agree.” Many social media users have interpreted Levi’s post as being anti-vaccine, giving the actor and Warner Bros. a potential press tour obstacle as “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” gears up for its March release date. James Gunn, the new co-head of DC Studios, was asked to weigh in on Levi’s tweet during a press event on the...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Keanu Reeves admits he begged Warner Bros ‘every year’ for a Constantine sequel
Keanu Reeves has admitted just how hard he fought for Warner Bros to greenlight a Constantine sequel.In September 2022, the studio confirmed a forthcoming sequel to the actor’s 2005 fantasy horror film – based on DC/Vertigo’s Hellblazer comics – in which he starred as suicide survivor and demon hunter John, who finds himself entangled in a supernatural plot between angelic and demonic forces. The spin-off comes nearly two decades after the original was released, with Reeves admitting it took continued persistence before Warner Bros finally agreed to a sequel.“I kept asking almost every year,” Reeves told Total Film (via...
