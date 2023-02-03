Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraftRoger MarshCalifornia State
Authorities Investigating Attempted Murder At A 76 Gas Station In Rancho CucamongaWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
Spring Valley Lake marriage counselor helping couples keep the spark alive at May seminarThe HD PostVictorville, CA
7 Middle School Students Ill After Eating Marijuana-Laced Gummy Bears On CampusWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
Apple Valley to post reduced speed limit signs in SpringThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Three killed in multi-vehicle crash near LA
LYNWOOD, Calif. – Three people were killed and at least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Lynwood. Dozens of people gathered at the crash site to hold a vigil and mourn the deaths of three people, ABC7 reported. The drama began in South Gate when...
1 Killed in Violent Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision
South Gate, Los Angeles County, CA: A violent crash involving four vehicles early Sunday morning left one person deceased at the scene. South Gate Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call just after 2:00 a.m. Feb. 5, for a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles with possible entrapment on State Street and Tweedy Boulevard in the city of South Gate.
Fontana Herald News
Pedestrian is hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Fontana
A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana on Feb. 3, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident took place at about 6:52 p.m. at the intersection of Arrow Boulevard and Almeria Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. A 44-year-old man was struck...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
paininthepass.info
Car Fire Jammed Traffic Friday Night On NB I-15 In Hesperia
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A car caught fire on northbound Interstate15 Friday night, created an orange glow that you could see for miles. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department were getting calls of a sliver Chrysler 200 for dooe sedan on fire about one mile after the Main Street exit at 8:12pm on February 3, 2023.
vvng.com
No injuries after Friday night car fire on northbound 15 freeway in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a car fire Friday night on the northbound I -15 freeway in Hesperia. It happened at about 8:12 pm, on February 3, 2023, between Main Street and Bear Valley Road. The vehicle involved, a silver four-door Chrysler sedan was occupied...
paininthepass.info
Motorcyclist Airlifted To Hospital After Losing Control Of Bike On Hwy 138
LLANO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital Friday afternoon after losing control of there motorcycle on Highway 138 in Los Angeles County, near the San Bernardino County line according to California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received...
Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released details on a deadly deputy-involved shooting Sunday on the Interstate 10 freeway near Whitewater. On Monday, authorities said the incident started with reports of a box trailer on fire at around 10:15 a.m. at Indio Avenue and Canterbury Street in Yucca Valley. When they arrived, deputies saw a The post Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
Shooting shuts down part of I-10 freeway for hours
Update 2/6/23: Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater Original Report 2/5/23 Representatives with the California Highway Patrol confirmed that a shooting closed a part of the I-10 freeway. Officials said a suspect was leading a pursuit that began in the high desert. Shots were reportedly fired, and officials said The post Shooting shuts down part of I-10 freeway for hours appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside Toddler, Mother Found in Ontario After Alleged Abduction
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 3-year-old boy and his mother, who allegedly kidnapped him, have been found, with the boy unharmed and the 25-year-old mother under arrest, authorities said. Samantha Hernandez was believed to have taken Elias Cruz at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Riverside Police Department release....
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist
Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
mynewsla.com
Inmate Found Dead in Downtown Riverside Jail
A 26-year-old inmate died at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, but there were no indications of foul play, authorities said Monday. The detainee, whose identity was not immediately released, was found comatose in a cell within Housing Unit 4-B of the downtown jail shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
californiaexaminer.net
Bicycling Doctor In California Hit By Lexus, Allegedly Stabbed To Death By Driver; Witnesses Detain Suspect
According to authorities, a driver was detained after reportedly running into a bicycle on the road in Southern California before fatally stabbing him. On Wednesday, Long Beach resident Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, was detained on suspicion of murder in connection with the attack that day at Dana Point. Before being...
2 pedestrians killed in Montclair crash, suspect at large
Police are searching for a suspect after two people were struck and killed by a driver in Montclair on Thursday. The victims were a Hispanic man aged 35-40 and a white man aged 50-55, according to the Montclair Police Department. Their identities have not been released. The crash happened at the intersection of Holt Boulevard […]
paininthepass.info
55-HOUR FREEWAY LANE CLOSURES This Weekend On Interstate 10 In Ontario
ONTARTIO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Phase 1 of Interstate 10 Express Lanes is located in the southwestern portion of San Bernardino County east of Los Angeles County. The project will widen the existing I-10 freeway between the Los Angeles/San Bernardino County line and I-15, a distance of approximately 10 miles. The project includes two tolled express lanes in each direction. In addition, lanes to assist drivers getting on and off the freeway (auxiliary lanes) will be constructed in selected locations. West of Haven Avenue, a single new lane will be constructed and combined with the existing HOV lane to provide two express lanes in each direction. The HOV lane will still be available to motorists, but will increase from 2+ to 3+.
Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
fox5ny.com
Driver smashes into biking doctor before fatally stabbing him on highway, cops say
DANA POINT, Calif. - A bizarre and violent incident is under investigation after Southern California authorities say a bicyclist died after being hit from behind while riding in the middle of the afternoon on Pacific Coast Highway, then attacked by the driver that hit him. The Orange County Fire Authority...
foxla.com
Dad of 3 severely beaten after road rage incident from 110 Freeway in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A family is pleading for justice and an arrest after a road rage incident left a father of three beaten and bloody. The California Highway Patrol called the violent incident as a "road rage" encounter and pledged to continue investigations. On January 25, Sandra Tocohua said she...
Man dead after weapon assault in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs
32-year-old Solwyn Nelson of Desert Hot Springs is dead from an assault with a deadly weapon. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of an assault on Saturday at 12:21 a.m. off Dillon Road near Johnson Road in the unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. When deputies arrived, they found Nelson with traumatic injuries. The post Man dead after weapon assault in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Boyfriend sets woman on fire after dousing her in lighter fluid, California police say
A woman called a friend to say her boyfriend doused her in lighter fluid and set her on fire, California police reported. The friend called Beaumont police, who found the burned woman at 7:43 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at a home where she had been taken, police said in a news release.
Comments / 0