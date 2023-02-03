ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi Match 5 reaches new record at $795,000

By Malaysia McCoy
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot continues to set records!

The jackpot has reached an estimated $795,000 for the drawing on Saturday, February 4.

Saturday’s drawing is the 24th roll for the current jackpot. The jackpot was last won on December 10, 2022, for $55,000. The jackpot will grow until at least one ticket matches all five numbers.

Powerball jackpot reaches $700M – when is your next chance to win?

“This is phenomenal,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Jeff Hewitt. “Players have been enjoying this game so much. Seeing that excitement swell has pushed the jackpot to record amounts. Remember, though, it only takes one ticket matching all five numbers to win.”

The jackpot for the Saturday, February 4, Powerball drawing is an estimated $700 million, with an estimated cash value of $375.7 million. The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $20 million, with an estimated cash value of $10.6 million.

