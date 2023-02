The Buffalo Sabres return to the ice on February 11th against the Calgary Flames. What can we expect following the break? Here are three bold predictions. Since this is also a truncated week, today’s bold predictions piece will look different from previous articles. Instead of going bold with the Buffalo Sabres week, I’m instead going to make bold predictions for the final 32 games on the schedule.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO