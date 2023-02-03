ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

upressonline.com

FAU Football: Tom Herman introduces Owls’ 2023 recruiting class

As National Signing Day took place last Wednesday, head coach Tom Herman’s first official recruiting class at Florida Atlantic University, the Class of 2023, is primarily finalized. “We are the front porch to our university,” said Herman. “We are a representation of our student body as a college football...
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Couple pictured in roll of film left behind at Vizcaya found

MIAMI (WSVN) - The couple on the photos in a roll of film that was left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens has been located. Someone had recently spotted the roll of film at the waterfront estate in Miami, which was built in the early 20th century and is a national historic landmark.
MIAMI, FL
Rachel K. Belkin

54 Unforgettable West Palm Beach Adventures Await: Beaches, Bites, & Beyond - Your Ultimate Guide

West Palm Beach, Florida is a tropical paradise that offers endless possibilities for visitors of all ages. This city boasts beautiful beaches, tempting dining options, and exciting activities that are sure to create unforgettable memories. Uncover the top 54 things to do in West Palm Beach, from experiencing the finest beaches to savoring diverse cuisine at West Palm Beach's top restaurants. A trip to this city is a must for those looking for an unforgettable escape.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
upressonline.com

Living Room Theaters to close permanently

Living Room Theaters opened at FAU in 2010 and after over 10 years, they will be permanently closing on Feb. 9 due to a lack of business, Living Room Theaters staff says. Living Room Theaters is part of the Culture and Society building. After this closure, Living Room Theaters will...
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Coral Glades Cheerleading Teams Finishes 3rd in State Championship

Coral Glades Cheerleading Team officially finished third in the State Championship on Saturday at the University of Florida at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The Jaguars previously won the BCAA Championship and finished third in Regionals in the Large Non-Tumbling Division. They went on to face ten teams in the semifinals and advanced to the final alongside Dillard High School. Coral Glades faced off against Ridgeview, Piper, Olympic Heights, and Lake Brantley.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 To Close Again In Boca Raton, This Time Tuesday

Diverging Diamond Road Work Continues. Express Lane, Highway Expansion Means Slow Go For Now. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The opening of the Diverging Diamond did little to stop I-95 closures in and around Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Transporation says two major […]
BOCA RATON, FL
travelawaits.com

11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale

There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold

A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
liveforlivemusic.com

Bob Weir & Wolf Bros Debut “They Love Each Other” In Fort Lauderdale [Photos/Audio]

Bob Weir & Wolf Bros continued their excursion in the Sunshine State on Saturday with a show at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, FL featuring the Wolf Pack. The show featured the band’s debut of Jerry Garcia‘s “They Love Each Other”, which Weir last sang with David Nelson Band (featuring Mookie Siegal, Barry Sless, Pete Sears, and John Molo with Katie Skene) in 2017.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

