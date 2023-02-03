Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WPBF News 25
Delray Beach hosting King Cup tennis qualifier with Team USA led by Coco Gauff
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Coco Gauff announced on Friday that she will lead Team USA in a qualifier for the King Cup that will be hosted in Delray Beach. The King Cup, known as the "World Cup of Tennis," features more than 100 nations. The latest: Sports coverage from...
upressonline.com
FAU Football: Tom Herman introduces Owls’ 2023 recruiting class
As National Signing Day took place last Wednesday, head coach Tom Herman’s first official recruiting class at Florida Atlantic University, the Class of 2023, is primarily finalized. “We are the front porch to our university,” said Herman. “We are a representation of our student body as a college football...
WSVN-TV
Florida Renaissance Festival returns to Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Renaissance Festival has returned in classic medieval fashion to Deerfield Beach. Opening weekend brought with it swords, performers and attire fit for the event that takes guests back quite a few centuries. The event also features various tents full of unique vendors and...
WSVN-TV
Couple pictured in roll of film left behind at Vizcaya found
MIAMI (WSVN) - The couple on the photos in a roll of film that was left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens has been located. Someone had recently spotted the roll of film at the waterfront estate in Miami, which was built in the early 20th century and is a national historic landmark.
54 Unforgettable West Palm Beach Adventures Await: Beaches, Bites, & Beyond - Your Ultimate Guide
West Palm Beach, Florida is a tropical paradise that offers endless possibilities for visitors of all ages. This city boasts beautiful beaches, tempting dining options, and exciting activities that are sure to create unforgettable memories. Uncover the top 54 things to do in West Palm Beach, from experiencing the finest beaches to savoring diverse cuisine at West Palm Beach's top restaurants. A trip to this city is a must for those looking for an unforgettable escape.
upressonline.com
Living Room Theaters to close permanently
Living Room Theaters opened at FAU in 2010 and after over 10 years, they will be permanently closing on Feb. 9 due to a lack of business, Living Room Theaters staff says. Living Room Theaters is part of the Culture and Society building. After this closure, Living Room Theaters will...
SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY: Listen To The 911 Call When Man Found With Blood, White Powder
TALE OF THE TAPE: MAN SLOUCHED OVER COUCH. DRIED BLOOD ON HAND. AT SEVEN BRIDGES TENNIS COURTS IN MIDDLE OF NIGHT. WHO WAS HE WITH? WHAT WAS HE DOING? BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The newly elected Seven Bridges Board of Directors wants […]
“Why Would I Need Pants On?” (Woman Strides Through Miami Airport)
If you’re flying to a warm-weather destination, is it okay to get in the mood by wearing a bathing suit on the flight? One woman certainly thought it was just fine to stride through Miami International Airport without pants on. Woman Walks Through Miami Airport Without Pants On. A...
upressonline.com
Women’s Basketball: Owls concede season sweep in 73-59 loss to Charlotte
For the second time this season, FAU women’s basketball (12-9, 3-7 C-USA) fell to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers ( C-USA) on Saturday afternoon at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Fla. The victory completes the season sweep for Charlotte, after the Owls fell on...
wufe967.com
Florida cat given away by owner for being 'too affectionate' finds new home
A Florida pet owner surrendered her cat to the Humane Society of Broward County late last month because the cat, known as Jerry, was too affectionate, according to reports. The society posted a video of Jerry, who was surrendered on Dec. 22, 2022, on TikTok that started with a letter titled, “TOO AFFECTIONATE!” in all caps and in blue.
Coral Glades Cheerleading Teams Finishes 3rd in State Championship
Coral Glades Cheerleading Team officially finished third in the State Championship on Saturday at the University of Florida at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The Jaguars previously won the BCAA Championship and finished third in Regionals in the Large Non-Tumbling Division. They went on to face ten teams in the semifinals and advanced to the final alongside Dillard High School. Coral Glades faced off against Ridgeview, Piper, Olympic Heights, and Lake Brantley.
I-95 To Close Again In Boca Raton, This Time Tuesday
Diverging Diamond Road Work Continues. Express Lane, Highway Expansion Means Slow Go For Now. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The opening of the Diverging Diamond did little to stop I-95 closures in and around Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Transporation says two major […]
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
travelawaits.com
11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale
There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
'Dream difficult dreams': Leaders advise students at Wellington Black History Month forum
WELLINGTON — Why does it matter to work on your passions? How do you open a business? What does it take to succeed in the professional world?. Eleven Black business owners, doctors and community leaders from around Palm Beach County answered these questions for local students Wednesday during Wellington's first Black History Month forum.
That thing in the sky over West Palm last May wasn't a Chinese spy balloon. It was weirder
A billowy object floating above West Palm Beach like an ethereal jellyfish last May wasn't a Chinese spy balloon, but it did have people wondering: "What the heck is that?" As Palm Beach Post reporter Kimberly Miller reported at the time, the object was from a company hoping to take tourists on balloon trips to space. Yes, space.
As the northeast freezes, South Florida sizzles; weekend forecast
Friday's temperatures across the continental United States may have had some South Floridians thinking "are we even in the same country?" It's also a reminder why so many people move to Florida and revel in the fact that the Sunshine State features the lone strip of warmer-indicating yellow, orange and even red on...
hotelnewsresource.com
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
liveforlivemusic.com
Bob Weir & Wolf Bros Debut “They Love Each Other” In Fort Lauderdale [Photos/Audio]
Bob Weir & Wolf Bros continued their excursion in the Sunshine State on Saturday with a show at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, FL featuring the Wolf Pack. The show featured the band’s debut of Jerry Garcia‘s “They Love Each Other”, which Weir last sang with David Nelson Band (featuring Mookie Siegal, Barry Sless, Pete Sears, and John Molo with Katie Skene) in 2017.
Comments / 0