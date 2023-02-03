ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwin County, GA

valdostatoday.com

Arrest made for theft in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call, Curtis Anderson of Valdosta was arrested for theft by entering an auto. Arrested: Anderson, Curtis E, African American male, age 32, resident of Valdosta. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 12:01 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 520 North Troup Street after E911...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Douglas woman hospitalized following domestic dispute in Montgomery County, husband arrested and jailed

Abelardo (Abel) Lopez, 26, who was out on bond in Coffee County on an aggravated assault charge, is back in jail in Montgomery County for reportedly committing the same offense. According to the report, Lopez assaulted and "severely beat" his wife, a Douglas native, which led to her receiving severe injuries that required hospitalization, including multiple fractures, bruises, and a break in her cervical spine, late last year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Convicted felon back in jail on firearm possession charges

A convicted felon who allegedly threatened to kill a 28-year-old female was recently arrested after officers discovered a firearm in his truck. A Douglas Police Department report states that on January 23, a woman reported that 36-year-old Ahmad Rashad Cross was calling and threatening to kill her daughter. The woman said that Cross was supposedly on the way from Valdosta in a black Chevy Silverado with a Lowndes County tag.
DOUGLAS, GA
wgxa.tv

Laurens County man faces 10 years in prison for disability fraud

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Laurens County man engaged in disability fraud faces prison time. According to a media release, 41-year-old Douglas Adam West, of Dexter, admitted to working while receiving disability checks. West faces up to 10 years in prison for Theft of Government Property. He is required to...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Neighbors shocked after 68-year-old Hawkinsville man shot

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A Hawkinsville man is in critical condition after being shot four times inside his home. That's according to Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Investigator Fred Yates. Yates said that 68-year-old James Cheek was shot four times inside of his home by James Ian Spires. He’s still on...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Homerville PD looking for armed and dangerous man

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Homerville Police Department is asking for help finding an armed robbery suspect they said is armed and dangerous. Marcus Jamal Jones is wanted as a suspect in an armed robbery at C-Mart in Lakel and is wanted on other felony warrants. Police said during the...
HOMERVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A southeastern-based drive-thru coffee shop Ellianos Coffee is expanding in Valdosta. The new shop will be located at 3277 North Valdosta Rd. and is currently under construction. The already operating location at 1343 Baytree Rd. is a beloved staple in the community and is under the ownership of Ashley DeLoach.
VALDOSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

DEA brings drug exhibit to Albany

ALBANY — Ever wonder how methamphetamine affects the body? A set of photos detailing the progression of a female user paints a vivid picture. Or how about the impact of opioids? And more importantly, how to prevent the young from taking up a drug habit or getting help for a friend or family member who has a problem?
ALBANY, GA
douglasnow.com

Convicted drug dealer back in jail for same offense

Almost ten years after being released from prison following convictions for selling and possessing cocaine, 37-year-old Kevin Landers has returned to the Coffee County Jail for the same offense. Last week, detectives with the Coffee County Drug Unit and K-9 deputies executed a search warrant on Landers at his residence,...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
vsuspectator.com

Suspects arrested after armed robbery near campus

The Valdosta Police Department has made two arrests following an investigation into an armed robbery that took place near campus on Jan. 12. Police issued arrest warrants for Marquavious Simpson, 23, for armed robbery and possession of a firearm in response to the incident. Simpson was found at his residence and taken into custody on Jan. 19.
VALDOSTA, GA
