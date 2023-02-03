Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for theft in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call, Curtis Anderson of Valdosta was arrested for theft by entering an auto. Arrested: Anderson, Curtis E, African American male, age 32, resident of Valdosta. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 12:01 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 520 North Troup Street after E911...
Woman arrested for stabbing man at Albany bowling alley
A woman was arrested after police say she stabbed a man at an Albany bowling alley.
douglasnow.com
Douglas woman hospitalized following domestic dispute in Montgomery County, husband arrested and jailed
Abelardo (Abel) Lopez, 26, who was out on bond in Coffee County on an aggravated assault charge, is back in jail in Montgomery County for reportedly committing the same offense. According to the report, Lopez assaulted and "severely beat" his wife, a Douglas native, which led to her receiving severe injuries that required hospitalization, including multiple fractures, bruises, and a break in her cervical spine, late last year.
douglasnow.com
Convicted felon back in jail on firearm possession charges
A convicted felon who allegedly threatened to kill a 28-year-old female was recently arrested after officers discovered a firearm in his truck. A Douglas Police Department report states that on January 23, a woman reported that 36-year-old Ahmad Rashad Cross was calling and threatening to kill her daughter. The woman said that Cross was supposedly on the way from Valdosta in a black Chevy Silverado with a Lowndes County tag.
wgxa.tv
GBI: Hawksinville shooting suspect on the run, possibly armed and dangerous
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is on the run after law enforcement says he shot a man in Pulaski County Wednesday. In a media release, deputies say they believe 24-year-old James Ian Spires, of Cochran, shot 68-year-old James Cheek, of Hawkinsville. Cheek reportedly was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.
wgxa.tv
Laurens County man faces 10 years in prison for disability fraud
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Laurens County man engaged in disability fraud faces prison time. According to a media release, 41-year-old Douglas Adam West, of Dexter, admitted to working while receiving disability checks. West faces up to 10 years in prison for Theft of Government Property. He is required to...
Neighbors shocked after 68-year-old Hawkinsville man shot
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A Hawkinsville man is in critical condition after being shot four times inside his home. That's according to Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Investigator Fred Yates. Yates said that 68-year-old James Cheek was shot four times inside of his home by James Ian Spires. He’s still on...
WALB 10
Homerville PD looking for armed and dangerous man
HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Homerville Police Department is asking for help finding an armed robbery suspect they said is armed and dangerous. Marcus Jamal Jones is wanted as a suspect in an armed robbery at C-Mart in Lakel and is wanted on other felony warrants. Police said during the...
'He had no aim': Neighbors describe scene after East Dublin officer shot
EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — We have new information from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on the suspect who allegedly shot and injured an East Dublin police officer Monday afternoon. The GBI says 35-year-old David Fountain fired shots at the officer at the Ponderosa Trailer Park on Corbett Street. Neighbors...
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
WALB 10
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
15-year-old killed, 16-year-old critical after boys fall from moving vehicle on fishing trip
A 15-year-old Georgia boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was critically injured after they fell out of a vehicle they were riding on top of while on a fishing trip.
'It isn’t right': Cochran woman claims state-funded home improvement was botched
COCHRAN, Ga. — For many people, receiving more than $45,000 in a home improvement grant would be like a dream come true, but a Cochran woman says after her renovations, that dream turned into a home improvement nightmare. As far as the eye can see, renovations in Betty Love's...
41-year-old man hit and killed in accident on Pig Jig Boulevard in Vienna
VIENNA, Ga. — A 41-year-old man was killed in a fatal accident in Dooly County on Wednesday night, according to the Vienna Police Department. Arthur Lee Preston was hit in the road on Pig Jig Boulevard near where the Pig Jig takes place. 18-year-old Kaniyah Evans was driving the...
WALB 10
Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A southeastern-based drive-thru coffee shop Ellianos Coffee is expanding in Valdosta. The new shop will be located at 3277 North Valdosta Rd. and is currently under construction. The already operating location at 1343 Baytree Rd. is a beloved staple in the community and is under the ownership of Ashley DeLoach.
DEA brings drug exhibit to Albany
ALBANY — Ever wonder how methamphetamine affects the body? A set of photos detailing the progression of a female user paints a vivid picture. Or how about the impact of opioids? And more importantly, how to prevent the young from taking up a drug habit or getting help for a friend or family member who has a problem?
douglasnow.com
Convicted drug dealer back in jail for same offense
Almost ten years after being released from prison following convictions for selling and possessing cocaine, 37-year-old Kevin Landers has returned to the Coffee County Jail for the same offense. Last week, detectives with the Coffee County Drug Unit and K-9 deputies executed a search warrant on Landers at his residence,...
vsuspectator.com
Suspects arrested after armed robbery near campus
The Valdosta Police Department has made two arrests following an investigation into an armed robbery that took place near campus on Jan. 12. Police issued arrest warrants for Marquavious Simpson, 23, for armed robbery and possession of a firearm in response to the incident. Simpson was found at his residence and taken into custody on Jan. 19.
11-Year-Old Georgia Boy Charged With Multiple Felonies
He committed three crimes in one day.
Third Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo scheduled at Civic Center
ALBANY — In southwest Georgia, spring arrives with a flourish. And with it comes the innate desire to get outdoors, to take on spring home and garden projects that have lain in wait for the end of the winter doldrums, to take to the waters and land that provide endless recreation.
