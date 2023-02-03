How a local business is easing Newton Rayzor elementary's rising lunch debt

Students finish their breakfast at Newton Rayzor Elementary School. The school could see its student lunch debt get some relief as a small business in Denton, Soma Massage, has launched a campaign to match each dollar up to $1,500 by Feb. 28. Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC file photo

Amber Briggle wanted to help the school around the corner from her massage therapy business. The Denton Main Street Association was about to launch its “Share the Love” campaign this month, and that seemed like as good a time as any.

Briggle said she called Newton Rayzor Elementary School to see if she could donate to pay down the school’s lunch debt, thinking a couple of hundred dollars would make a difference. What she learned was that the school is facing more than $3,000 in school lunch debt — in January.

