Denton, TX

How a local business is easing Newton Rayzor elementary's rising lunch debt

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qoPed_0kbjolLk00
Students finish their breakfast at Newton Rayzor Elementary School. The school could see its student lunch debt get some relief as a small business in Denton, Soma Massage, has launched a campaign to match each dollar up to $1,500 by Feb. 28. Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC file photo

Amber Briggle wanted to help the school around the corner from her massage therapy business. The Denton Main Street Association was about to launch its “Share the Love” campaign this month, and that seemed like as good a time as any.

Briggle said she called Newton Rayzor Elementary School to see if she could donate to pay down the school’s lunch debt, thinking a couple of hundred dollars would make a difference. What she learned was that the school is facing more than $3,000 in school lunch debt — in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FbSkn_0kbjolLk00
Amber Briggle, the owner of Soma Massage Therapy, is raising money for student lunch debt relief during the Denton Main Street Association's Share the Love campaign throughout February.  Briggle's business is hoping to match up to $1,500 to wipe out the current lunch debt of $3,000 at Newton Rayzor Elementary School, which is just around the corner from the massage therapy business.  DRC file photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ju774_0kbjolLk00
What happens when a Denton ISD student doesn't have the money for lunch? They still eat, and parents or families get notifications about their unpaid balances.

