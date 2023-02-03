Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Polestar 3 Is Now Available With Luminar’s Lidar, Polestar 5 To Get It Also
The yet-to-be-delivered Polestar 3 performance SUV will be available with Luminar’s lidar (laser imaging, detection, and ranging) system starting February 2, the two companies announced in a joint statement, saying that the upcoming Polestar 5 four-door GT will also benefit from Luminar’s object-sensing technology. The Polestar 3 EV...
2024 Polestar 2 First Look Review: Perfecting The EV Recipe
Since Polestar launched its revolutionary cars in the USA in 2019, the brand's continual refinement of its offerings has seen it grow in popularity. The Polestar 2's latest update is substantial, however, with a facelift being just one part of it. There have been changes made to the permanent-magnetic electric motors and inverters powering the car, with the result being increased power and torque and improved range. Naturally, this also means quicker 0-60 times.
Inside £1.8M Rolls-Royce 103EX with incredible hidden features, customisable 2-person lounge chair & built AI chauffeur
ROLLS-Royce’s futuristic 103EX comes with a number of eyebrow-raising hidden features but it will set you back around £1.8million. The luxury, all-electric car is described by the manufacturer as their first “vision vehicle” which looks ahead to the next 100 years in motoring. The Rolls-Royce concept...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Edge: Here’s What’s New And Different
The 2023 Ford Edge is the ninth model year of the crossover’s second – and possibly final – generation. As such, the midsize crossover received only a few minor changes for the 2023 model year, with the only major addition being that of the ST Interior Appearance Package for the range-topping ST trim.
torquenews.com
Tesla's $30,000 Vehicle Exists - Get a New Model 3 For as Little As $30,630
You can get a Tesla Model 3 RWD, with incentives, in Oregon, for as little as $30,630. The state is also giving a $7,500 tax credit. We recently wrote about how the IRA tax credit was adjusted so that the Tesla Model Y SUV in all its forms now qualifies as an SUV with an $80,000 MSRP limit. This is good news for Tesla.
Here's how to invest in the AI craze, according to ChatGPT
Where to invest for AI exposure? ChatGPT offered some ideas including ETFs and mega-cap names like Google.
motor1.com
Bugatti updates its electric kick scooter for 2023
Bugatti is one of the most popular names in the world of hypercars, with all of its models bearing astonishing performance figures and even more astonishing price tags. However, the French marque also produces a much more humble and down-to-earth mobility product: the good old electric scooter. Okay, fine, Bugatti...
electrek.co
Tesla Model 3 refresh prototype spotted being tested
Another Tesla Model 3 refresh “project highland” prototype has been spotted being tested in California ahead of its launch. Late last year, we started hearing rumors that Tesla is working on a Model 3 refresh that would come during the second half of 2023. The project is reportedly...
MotorAuthority
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
Engadget
Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required
Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
Nissan Says EV With Solid-State Battery Coming In 2028
Nissan has revealed bold ambitions to launch a production electric vehicle equipped with a solid-state battery in 2028, replacing the more common lithium-ion batteries used in EVs like the Nissan Ariya today. Solid-state batteries have been touted as solving two major pain points for many EV drivers by offering faster charging times and a longer range.
Futurism
OpenAI CEO Says His Tech Is Poised to "Break Capitalism"
In what's perhaps an attempt to head off bad press — or, at very least, convince people he's not the bad guy — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has given Forbes an interview in which he claims that his for-profit company is ultimately going to bring about capitalism's downfall.
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines
Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update. Revived Italian sports car...
fordauthority.com
U.S. Market 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor: Real World Photos
Nearly one year after its debut, the Ford Ranger Raptor has since gone on sale in a number of international markets, but won’t arrive in the U.S. until later this year for the 2024 model year. Regardless, Ford Authority spotted an international variant of the new Ranger Raptor driving around last year wearing Code Orange paint, and now, we have a real-world look at the U.S. market 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, too.
Carscoops
Ford Working With Red Bull On A Mystery ‘Strategically Important’ EV
Hot on the heels of Ford announcing a return to the Formula One grid through a partnership with Red Bull Racing, the company has revealed that it is already working with the racing outfit on a new electric vehicle. At a media event to celebrate the partnership, as well as...
torquenews.com
Cybertruck Interior Offers Modern and Clean Alternative to Gas Trucks
We see an image of the Cybertruck interior compared to a gas truck - it's much more clean and modern. We see on the left, an image of a gas powered truck interior - albeit an older one, and on the right, an image of the Tesla Cybertruck showing a clean, sleek, and modern interior. Consumers will want this modern and clean look. It looks like the Cybertruck is nearing production, with the beta version being spotted out in the wild.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model S Smashes Record In Norway's Cold-Weather Endurance Test
The Tesla Model S has broken the winter range record in a new extensive cold-weather range test conducted in Norway. Norway has been conducting extensive range and efficiency tests in cold climates for years, something that worries many potential EV buyers who live in regions with the harshest winters. This...
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Gives A subtle Nod To Tesla’s Upcoming Model 3 Refresh Dubbed Project Highland
For months now there have been speculations that Tesla is working on a refresh to the Model 3 and has codenamed the project "Highland." However, today, although subtle, we have received our first confirmation regarding project Highland from Elon Musk. For a few months now there have been reports claiming...
Carscoops
See Gordon Murray’s T.50 V12 Conquer Ice And Snow With Epic Swedish Slides
The Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 could the last of a dying breed of supercars and before customer deliveries begin, the car manufacturer has taken the car to the Arctic Circle for some audacious cold-weather testing. Now, it goes without saying that very few owners of the T.50 will ever have...
dcnewsnow.com
BMW’s next-gen Neue Klasse EVs will be made in Mexico
BMW’s next-generation EVs will be built in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, as well as two European production sites, the automaker confirmed in a press release Friday. That may allow these new EVs, and their related battery production facility, to qualify for U.S. tax credits and supply-chain incentives. These...
