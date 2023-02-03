ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CarBuzz.com

2024 Polestar 2 First Look Review: Perfecting The EV Recipe

Since Polestar launched its revolutionary cars in the USA in 2019, the brand's continual refinement of its offerings has seen it grow in popularity. The Polestar 2's latest update is substantial, however, with a facelift being just one part of it. There have been changes made to the permanent-magnetic electric motors and inverters powering the car, with the result being increased power and torque and improved range. Naturally, this also means quicker 0-60 times.
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Edge: Here’s What’s New And Different

The 2023 Ford Edge is the ninth model year of the crossover’s second – and possibly final – generation. As such, the midsize crossover received only a few minor changes for the 2023 model year, with the only major addition being that of the ST Interior Appearance Package for the range-topping ST trim.
torquenews.com

Tesla's $30,000 Vehicle Exists - Get a New Model 3 For as Little As $30,630

You can get a Tesla Model 3 RWD, with incentives, in Oregon, for as little as $30,630. The state is also giving a $7,500 tax credit. We recently wrote about how the IRA tax credit was adjusted so that the Tesla Model Y SUV in all its forms now qualifies as an SUV with an $80,000 MSRP limit. This is good news for Tesla.
OREGON STATE
motor1.com

Bugatti updates its electric kick scooter for 2023

Bugatti is one of the most popular names in the world of hypercars, with all of its models bearing astonishing performance figures and even more astonishing price tags. However, the French marque also produces a much more humble and down-to-earth mobility product: the good old electric scooter. Okay, fine, Bugatti...
NEVADA STATE
electrek.co

Tesla Model 3 refresh prototype spotted being tested

Another Tesla Model 3 refresh “project highland” prototype has been spotted being tested in California ahead of its launch. Late last year, we started hearing rumors that Tesla is working on a Model 3 refresh that would come during the second half of 2023. The project is reportedly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorAuthority

2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots

The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
Engadget

Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required

Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
KANSAS STATE
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Says EV With Solid-State Battery Coming In 2028

Nissan has revealed bold ambitions to launch a production electric vehicle equipped with a solid-state battery in 2028, replacing the more common lithium-ion batteries used in EVs like the Nissan Ariya today. Solid-state batteries have been touted as solving two major pain points for many EV drivers by offering faster charging times and a longer range.
Futurism

OpenAI CEO Says His Tech Is Poised to "Break Capitalism"

In what's perhaps an attempt to head off bad press — or, at very least, convince people he's not the bad guy — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has given Forbes an interview in which he claims that his for-profit company is ultimately going to bring about capitalism's downfall.
MotorAuthority

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines

Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update. Revived Italian sports car...
fordauthority.com

U.S. Market 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor: Real World Photos

Nearly one year after its debut, the Ford Ranger Raptor has since gone on sale in a number of international markets, but won’t arrive in the U.S. until later this year for the 2024 model year. Regardless, Ford Authority spotted an international variant of the new Ranger Raptor driving around last year wearing Code Orange paint, and now, we have a real-world look at the U.S. market 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, too.
Carscoops

Ford Working With Red Bull On A Mystery ‘Strategically Important’ EV

Hot on the heels of Ford announcing a return to the Formula One grid through a partnership with Red Bull Racing, the company has revealed that it is already working with the racing outfit on a new electric vehicle. At a media event to celebrate the partnership, as well as...
torquenews.com

Cybertruck Interior Offers Modern and Clean Alternative to Gas Trucks

We see an image of the Cybertruck interior compared to a gas truck - it's much more clean and modern. We see on the left, an image of a gas powered truck interior - albeit an older one, and on the right, an image of the Tesla Cybertruck showing a clean, sleek, and modern interior. Consumers will want this modern and clean look. It looks like the Cybertruck is nearing production, with the beta version being spotted out in the wild.
torquenews.com

Tesla Model S Smashes Record In Norway's Cold-Weather Endurance Test

The Tesla Model S has broken the winter range record in a new extensive cold-weather range test conducted in Norway. Norway has been conducting extensive range and efficiency tests in cold climates for years, something that worries many potential EV buyers who live in regions with the harshest winters. This...
Carscoops

See Gordon Murray’s T.50 V12 Conquer Ice And Snow With Epic Swedish Slides

The Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 could the last of a dying breed of supercars and before customer deliveries begin, the car manufacturer has taken the car to the Arctic Circle for some audacious cold-weather testing. Now, it goes without saying that very few owners of the T.50 will ever have...
dcnewsnow.com

BMW’s next-gen Neue Klasse EVs will be made in Mexico

BMW’s next-generation EVs will be built in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, as well as two European production sites, the automaker confirmed in a press release Friday. That may allow these new EVs, and their related battery production facility, to qualify for U.S. tax credits and supply-chain incentives. These...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

