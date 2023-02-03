ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News

Why Lakers didn't complete Kyrie Irving trade: Contract issues, Mavericks offer blocked LeBron James reunion

The Mavericks and Nets kicked off what could be a landscape-altering week in the NBA on Sunday afternoon. Dallas has reportedly acquired Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris as part of a blockbuster deal that will send Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and 2027 and 2029 second-round picks to Brooklyn. The two sides reached an agreement only days after Irving requested a trade.
Sporting News

Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Pelicans time, TV channel and live stream for Saturday NBA game

LeBron James will continue his pursuit of the NBA's all-time scoring record when the Lakers head to New Orleans for a matchup with the Pelicans. The All-Star forward is only 63 points away from passing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who has been sitting atop the list for decades. After scoring 26 points in a win against the Pacers on Thursday, James explained the importance of Abdul-Jabbar's incredible total.
Sporting News

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Nets vs. Clippers time, TV channel and live stream

After the team parted ways with Kyrie Irving on Sunday, the show goes on in Brooklyn, where the Nets host the Clippers on Monday. Brooklyn, which is now the center of attention in the NBA, begins a stretch of four nationally televised games with Monday's marquee showdown. And while all eyes will be on the Nets, it is unlikely that trade acquisitions Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith will be ready to suit up.
Sporting News

Stephen Curry's injury and its domino effect on Warriors, All-Star Game & West playoff picture

The Warriors' title defense has taken yet another hit in the form of an injury to reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry. After an emotional run to the 2022 NBA title, Golden State has hovered around .500 throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season. And on Sunday, Feb. 5, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Curry would be out "multiple weeks" with a left leg injury, which the Warriors have diagnosed as "partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg."
Sporting News

Will Nets' Ben Simmons ever make an NBA All-Star team again?

Ben Simmons burst onto the scene in 2017-18, winning Rookie of the Year and going on to earn his first All-Star selection the following season. With the 76ers a mainstay in the playoffs during his tenure, the Aussie went on to make three consecutive All-Star Games. But after his messy exit from Philly and his struggles with injuries, he has not yet rediscovered the form that made him one of the most exciting young players in the league.
Sporting News

How to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Damian Lillard: Bucks vs. Trail Blazers start time, TV channel, live stream

Two of the NBA's most electric offensive players will square off in Portland when Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks (36-17) kick off their three-game West Coast road trip on Monday night as one of the hottest teams in the league, riding a seven-game win streak behind some monstrous performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 39.4 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists during the streak, which includes two 50-point games and a 40-point performance.
