Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Tom Brady's Return To The NFL Was 'Far From The Only Issue' In His & Gisele Bündchen's 'Toxic' Marriage: Sources
Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL — again — but could his marriage with Gisele Bündchen have been saved if he had just stuck to his word the first time around? Unfortunately, the legendary quarterback's career-driven attitude was "far from the only issue" in the former flames' relationship, a source revealed on Wednesday, February 1, hours after Brady announced he was stepping away from the sport "for good.""Gisele likes to keep things positive," the insider explained to a news publication. "She finds negativity to be toxic and she wants no part of it. She wants Tom to thrive....
Aaron Rodgers had a perfect response to Davante Adams trying to recruit him to the Raiders
As Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers figure out the next steps of his NFL career, speculation has started to run wild. Should Rodgers indeed leave Green Bay, there are so many possibilities. Recent weeks alone have seen folks connecting the dots to Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets, Rodgers...
Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement
Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
Tom Brady Shares Throwback Photo with Sons Ben and Jack on the Sidelines After Retirement News
The athlete dropped a series of several photos from throughout his career, including some adorable shots with his kids, after he announced his retirement news Wednesday Tom Brady is remembering early moments in his career with his kids by his side. On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the NFL. Along with his announcement in an emotional video, the athlete shared several photos throughout his career on his Instagram Story, including some sweet shots with his three kids. Brady included an adorable throwback...
Tom Brady Had 6-Word Reason For Retiring
There's probably a multitude of reasons why Tom Brady decided to end his professional football career, but one stands out among the rest. Tom Brady Sr. told ESPN's Mike Greenberg that his son, the legendary NFL quarterback, began complaining about getting hit on the football field. At ...
Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's retirement: 'He is a New England Patriot'
Robert Kraft says he'd "love to" sign Tom Brady to a 1-day contract so can retire as a Patriot, even though "he could still play if he chose to."
New Team Makes Big Move in Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds
Everyone knows the Jets and Raiders make sense as possible Aaron Rodgers trade destinations. A new team has entered the mix at one sportsbook.
Good News Network
New England Patriots Owner Wants to Sign Newly Retired Tom Brady to a Contract
23 years ago, Thomas Patrick Edward Brady Jr. was signed as a 6th-round draft pick. As of his current official retirement announcement on the 1st of February, 2023, he holds nearly every NFL quarterback record. However, it might, even now, not be the end of the road for the 45-year-old....
Former Bucs star Antonio Brown makes another outrageous claim
This time it involves CTE - which Brown says was caused by a former teammate.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury
The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
Who are the TV announcers for Super Bowl 57 on Fox?
Play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt and former NFL star Greg Olsen will be calling their first Super Bowl when the Eagles and Chiefs clash.
Patriots, Tom Brady 28-3 Super Bowl LI Comeback: Still Legendary
Six years ago, Brady and the Patriots immortalized the most improbable come-from-behind victory in Super Bowl history.
FOX Sports
How disappointing would a Super Bowl loss for Patrick Mahomes be? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright weighs in on how disappointing a Super Bowl loss would be for Patrick Mahomes and explains he still has time to play a good Super Bowl after underperforming in his previous appearances. Broussard explains this Super Bowl will be a big deciding factor in Mahomes’ career in his chase to catch Tom Brady as the greatest of all-time.
Cam Jordan takes shot at Buccaneers after Tom Brady retirement
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan is not shy about making comments about opponents, and Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans probably will not enjoy his latest remarks. Jordan admitted at the Pro Bowl Saturday that he is pleased to see Tom Brady retiring, and followed up that comment with a rather savage remark on the... The post Cam Jordan takes shot at Buccaneers after Tom Brady retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Retired Patriots QB Tom Brady: Likes Over Hits; Fox Analyst Plan?
Busy in retirement, former New England star Tom Brady talks of not missing the hits, poses in his underwear and reveals his start date as a Fox's No. 1 analyst.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady talks what's next after giving 32 years to football | THE HERD
Om Brady, legendary NFL quarterback, joins Colin Cowherd just days after announcing his retirement to talk the future of his career. Brady tells Colin a little about his mindset on the day he filmed his retirement announcement, and whether there's even the slightest chance he may return to the NFL. He also looks back on some of his greatest achievements, and tells what fueled him to perform at the high level he has for so long.
Aaron Rodgers continues to toy with fans over next team
Aaron Rodgers had an absolute blast toying with fans during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be traded this offseason. Although he has spent his entire pro career in Green Bay, Rodgers seems to have worn out his welcome in America’s Dairyland. Though only a year removed from winning back-to-back NFL MVPs, Rodgers is pushing 40. However, the one team he has been tied to the most has been the Las Vegas Raiders. He would be replacing Derek Carr, as well as reuniting with Davante Adams.
