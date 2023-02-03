ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

OK! Magazine

Tom Brady's Return To The NFL Was 'Far From The Only Issue' In His & Gisele Bündchen's 'Toxic' Marriage: Sources

Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL — again — but could his marriage with Gisele Bündchen have been saved if he had just stuck to his word the first time around? Unfortunately, the legendary quarterback's career-driven attitude was "far from the only issue" in the former flames' relationship, a source revealed on Wednesday, February 1, hours after Brady announced he was stepping away from the sport "for good.""Gisele likes to keep things positive," the insider explained to a news publication. "She finds negativity to be toxic and she wants no part of it. She wants Tom to thrive....
New York Post

Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement

Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
People

Tom Brady Shares Throwback Photo with Sons Ben and Jack on the Sidelines After Retirement News

The athlete dropped a series of several photos from throughout his career, including some adorable shots with his kids, after he announced his retirement news Wednesday Tom Brady is remembering early moments in his career with his kids by his side. On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the NFL. Along with his announcement in an emotional video, the athlete shared several photos throughout his career on his Instagram Story, including some sweet shots with his three kids. Brady included an adorable throwback...
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Had 6-Word Reason For Retiring

There's probably a multitude of reasons why Tom Brady decided to end his professional football career, but one stands out among the rest.  Tom Brady Sr. told ESPN's Mike Greenberg that his son, the legendary NFL quarterback, began complaining about getting hit on the football field.  At ...
Good News Network

New England Patriots Owner Wants to Sign Newly Retired Tom Brady to a Contract

23 years ago, Thomas Patrick Edward Brady Jr. was signed as a 6th-round draft pick. As of his current official retirement announcement on the 1st of February, 2023, he holds nearly every NFL quarterback record. However, it might, even now, not be the end of the road for the 45-year-old....
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury

The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
FOX Sports

How disappointing would a Super Bowl loss for Patrick Mahomes be? | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright weighs in on how disappointing a Super Bowl loss would be for Patrick Mahomes and explains he still has time to play a good Super Bowl after underperforming in his previous appearances. Broussard explains this Super Bowl will be a big deciding factor in Mahomes’ career in his chase to catch Tom Brady as the greatest of all-time.
Larry Brown Sports

Cam Jordan takes shot at Buccaneers after Tom Brady retirement

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan is not shy about making comments about opponents, and Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans probably will not enjoy his latest remarks. Jordan admitted at the Pro Bowl Saturday that he is pleased to see Tom Brady retiring, and followed up that comment with a rather savage remark on the... The post Cam Jordan takes shot at Buccaneers after Tom Brady retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Tom Brady talks what's next after giving 32 years to football | THE HERD

Om Brady, legendary NFL quarterback, joins Colin Cowherd just days after announcing his retirement to talk the future of his career. Brady tells Colin a little about his mindset on the day he filmed his retirement announcement, and whether there's even the slightest chance he may return to the NFL. He also looks back on some of his greatest achievements, and tells what fueled him to perform at the high level he has for so long.
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers continues to toy with fans over next team

Aaron Rodgers had an absolute blast toying with fans during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be traded this offseason. Although he has spent his entire pro career in Green Bay, Rodgers seems to have worn out his welcome in America’s Dairyland. Though only a year removed from winning back-to-back NFL MVPs, Rodgers is pushing 40. However, the one team he has been tied to the most has been the Las Vegas Raiders. He would be replacing Derek Carr, as well as reuniting with Davante Adams.
