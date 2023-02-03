ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
northgwinnettvoice.com

Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection

During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
BUFORD, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: WCFR assisting Gwinnett County Fire battling barn fire

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 5, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 12:15 p.m. that WCFR is responding a tanker truck and a brush fire truck to assist Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Department with mutual aid on a barn fire in the 2800 block of Callie Still Road.
11Alive

Construction at Atlanta Airport to affect parking | What to know

ATLANTA — Over the next several months, the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's parking will be affected. The North Deck lot is set to undergo a multi-year project to renew and replace decks, according to a release on Friday. Many decks will be closed to continue the project; the airport said...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Mold problems persist after metro Atlanta’s latest freeze

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been a little more than a month since thousands of frozen pipes burst at apartment complexes and homes in metro Atlanta. The pipes may be fixed, but tenants continue complaining about the mold contamination it left behind. When it comes to tenant’s...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Delta flight returned to gate due to ‘unruly passenger’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Sunday morning Delta airlines flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport returned to the gate prior to departure because of an “unruly passenger,” Federal Aviation Administration officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. The flight was scheduled to take off around 11:30 a.m. bound...
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Arbor Day Tree giveaway February 17

Arbor Day is a day set aside to plant, celebrate, and recognize trees for the many social, environmental, economic, and health benefits they provide. Georgia celebrates Arbor Day on the third Friday of February to coincide with the regional season for planting. In 2023, Georgia Arbor Day is Friday, February 17.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Stockbridge man recognized for lifesaving actions

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) recently named truck driver Larry Barnes, from Stockbridge, a Highway Angel for stopping to rescue a trapped trucker after his bobtail truck overturned on a slick road. Barnes drives for ABF Freight out of Fort Smith, Arkansas. At around 1 a.m. on August 25, 2022,...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Firefighters put out blaze at Douglasville home

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A family was able to escape from their Douglasville home Wednesday after it caught fire and spread quickly, according to officials. Just before 3:20 p.m., Douglas County firefighters and paramedics got a call reporting the blaze and saw smoke billowing in the air before they even arrived at the home. The home is in the 2400 block of Summer Lake Road.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
11Alive

