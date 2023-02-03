Read full article on original website
Powder substance in IRS mailroom forces hazmat call, evacuation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews were on the scene of a suspicious package that contained a powder substance at the Internal Revenue Service on Monday afternoon. DeKalb County fire officials said the package was located in the mailroom along the 4800 block of Buford Highway around 2 p.m. The...
'It's an attempt to really save lives' | Federal grant approved to make Atlanta's streets safer for pedestrians, cyclists
ATLANTA — Tens of millions of federal dollars are headed to Atlanta with the goal of making streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists. Voters had already approved $10 million for this project, so when you add in $30 million in federal funds, that's a total of $40 million for safer streets.
Massive home engulfed in flames at Gwinnett County country club
SUWANEE, Ga. — A massive home caught fire early Sunday morning that had Gwinnett firefighters working for hours. Crews responded around 3:35 a.m. to the 9,000 square foot home in the prominent River Club community AT 4734 Cuyahoga Cove in Suwanee. Due to the size of the house and...
Cox Brothers Funeral Home damaged in fire | The history found in its aftermath
ATLANTA — It was a place to honor the victims of lynchings, give the community an opportunity to pay respect to the legacies of Civil Rights leaders and bury Black bodies when no one else would. That history caught fire and on Monday, crews were cleaning up the aftermath at Atlanta's historic Cox Brothers Funeral Home.
GPS-dependence again leads Sandy Springs drivers astray
Some stretches of Atlanta’s roads are quite tricky to navigate. Even for natives, driving in an unfamiliar area is diffi...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection
During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: WCFR assisting Gwinnett County Fire battling barn fire
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 5, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 12:15 p.m. that WCFR is responding a tanker truck and a brush fire truck to assist Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Department with mutual aid on a barn fire in the 2800 block of Callie Still Road.
Child pinned between elevator and shaft after falling 2 stories: Atlanta Fire Rescue
ATLANTA — A trapped 2-year-old was rescued after he fell two stories down an elevator shaft, according to a news release from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. Firefighters were called to a home off Kenry Court Thursday evening before 6 p.m. where crews met with the parents of the child, the incident report stated.
Construction at Atlanta Airport to affect parking | What to know
ATLANTA — Over the next several months, the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's parking will be affected. The North Deck lot is set to undergo a multi-year project to renew and replace decks, according to a release on Friday. Many decks will be closed to continue the project; the airport said...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mold problems persist after metro Atlanta’s latest freeze
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been a little more than a month since thousands of frozen pipes burst at apartment complexes and homes in metro Atlanta. The pipes may be fixed, but tenants continue complaining about the mold contamination it left behind. When it comes to tenant’s...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Delta flight returned to gate due to ‘unruly passenger’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Sunday morning Delta airlines flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport returned to the gate prior to departure because of an “unruly passenger,” Federal Aviation Administration officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. The flight was scheduled to take off around 11:30 a.m. bound...
DeKalb County Commission considers appealing land-use permit for 'Cop City' while protests continue
ATLANTA — There is a new development in the opposition to the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center being built in DeKalb County. Earlier this week, the county's CEO and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced an agreement was reached allowing construction to move forward. But some...
henrycountytimes.com
Arbor Day Tree giveaway February 17
Arbor Day is a day set aside to plant, celebrate, and recognize trees for the many social, environmental, economic, and health benefits they provide. Georgia celebrates Arbor Day on the third Friday of February to coincide with the regional season for planting. In 2023, Georgia Arbor Day is Friday, February 17.
12 families displaced after large apartment fire, Cobb County fire investigators say
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Atlanta awarded $30M federal grant for bike and pedestrian path upgrades south of Downtown
ATLANTA — Atlanta will get $30 million in federal money to upgrade bike lane and pedestrian path infrastructure along an artery that connects Downtown and several neighborhoods to the south. The city has been awarded the grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All...
henrycountytimes.com
Stockbridge man recognized for lifesaving actions
The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) recently named truck driver Larry Barnes, from Stockbridge, a Highway Angel for stopping to rescue a trapped trucker after his bobtail truck overturned on a slick road. Barnes drives for ABF Freight out of Fort Smith, Arkansas. At around 1 a.m. on August 25, 2022,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Firefighters put out blaze at Douglasville home
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A family was able to escape from their Douglasville home Wednesday after it caught fire and spread quickly, according to officials. Just before 3:20 p.m., Douglas County firefighters and paramedics got a call reporting the blaze and saw smoke billowing in the air before they even arrived at the home. The home is in the 2400 block of Summer Lake Road.
'No W-2s, no checks, no medicine' | Residents in Decatur without mail for 5 months
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It's been five months since many residents at a Decatur complex received mail after their mailboxes were damaged and the apartment didn't fix them. "We're not receiving any mail," Shuntaye Cooley, a resident at the Villas at Decatur apartments, said. "No W-2s, no checks, no medicine."
