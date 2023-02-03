BUFORD, Ga. — One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a car crashed into a Gwinnett County home late Sunday night, according to police. Gwinnett County Police said the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Jordan Gonzalez, died from their injuries as a result of the incident. Three other people inside the home were rushed to the hospital with injuries. The extent of those are unknown.

