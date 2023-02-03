Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis extending skid with loss to Serghei Spivac at UFC Fight Night 218
Serghei Spivac achieved the most notable victory of his career on Saturday when he topped Derick Lewis in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event. Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) managed to overcome the most decorated knockout artist in octagon history with a first-round submission win over Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) in the heavyweight headliner, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Wichita Eagle
In Joe Rogan’s ‘perfect world,’ Francis Ngannou does boxing match then fights Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane winner
Joe Rogan hopes Francis Ngannou finds his way back to the UFC. Ngannou parted ways with the UFC last month after failing to come to terms on a new deal. With his departure, Ngannou relinquished his heavyweight title, leaving Jon Jones to fight Ciryl Gane for the vacant belt in the UFC 285 headliner on March 4.
