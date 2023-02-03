Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
‘My hands were shaking.’ Odd cloud resembling an angel seen over South Carolina yard
A grieving South Carolina woman experienced what some might call a “sign” when she looked up and saw something dubbed “the angel cloud” on social media. Karen Harman says it appeared in a largely cloudless sky over her home in Myrtle Beach, and she managed to get a single photo showing it appeared to have wings and a face the color of a rainbow.
Wichita Eagle
Golf Twitter Rejoice: St. Andrews Will Remove Swilcan Bridge Extension
Golf Twitter can take a collective sigh of relief now: St. Andrews Links has decided to remove the stone extension that was recently added to the famed Swilcan Bridge, a landmark that many believe has stood for 700 years. After images circulated on social media of additions made to the...
Comments / 0