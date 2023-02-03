ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue

By Rich Tarpening
 3 days ago
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently on scene surrounding a home in North Palm Springs.

"At 9:19 am, deputies responded to the 19000 block of King Road regarding a domestic dispute," Says Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. "The male suspect fled the location with two juveniles. The Riverside Sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau responded to assist with the property search."

There is very heavy police presence currently still at the location. Stay with KESQ on Air and On-line for updates.

NEWEST INFORMATION FROM RIVERSIDE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:. During a domestic violence altercation in the 19000 block of King Road, the suspect fired a shotgun into the air. When the female attempted to leave the residence, the suspect refused to allow the two children to go from the location with her. The Riverside Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau responded to assist with the search for the juveniles. After a lengthy standoff, the two children were safely recovered, and the male suspect ultimately surrendered peacefully. The suspect was later booked into jail for domestic violence, discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner, and other related charges.
