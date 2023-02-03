Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently on scene surrounding a home in North Palm Springs.

"At 9:19 am, deputies responded to the 19000 block of King Road regarding a domestic dispute," Says Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. "The male suspect fled the location with two juveniles. The Riverside Sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau responded to assist with the property search."

There is very heavy police presence currently still at the location. Stay with KESQ on Air and On-line for updates.

