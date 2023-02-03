The Brooklyn Nets haven't finalized the Kyrie Irving trade quite yet. View the original article to see embedded media. Recent reporting suggests the Nets are looking to include a third team in the Irving deal to redirect Spencer Dinwiddie and potentially tweak the deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Among the most likely teams to be involved is the Toronto Raptors who, according to Marc Stein, have been offered a deal including Dinwiddie and future draft picks for Fred VanVleet.

PHILADELPHIA, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO