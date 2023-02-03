Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Kyrie Irving ‘Ecstatic’ About Trade to Luka Doncic’s Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks have agreed to a trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Kyrie Irving in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie. Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple second-round picks. By acquiring Irving, the Mavs have two starters in the 2023 NBA All-Star game, including Luka Doncic. Irving, who...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LA’s Betting Odds Shift After Kyrie Irving Traded to Dallas
The Los Angeles Lakers top trade target, Kyrie Irving, will head to the Western Conference. However, Irving won’t don the purple and gold; instead, he’s heading to the Dallas Mavericks and creating a new tandem with superstar Luka Doncic. LA and Irving have been linked to each other...
Wichita Eagle
LISTEN: Reactions to Mavs’ Blockbuster Trade; Can Doncic & Kyrie Lead Dallas to Finals?
With just three days remaining until NBA trade deadline, we already got our fair share of fireworks on Sunday as the Dallas Mavericks struck a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving. Irving is an All-NBA talent who is averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Wichita Eagle
Heat Center Dewayne Dedmon Reportedly Linked to OKC Thunder Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been linked to Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon via Heat inside Ira Winderman ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. While unlikely Oklahoma City makes a move at all this deadline, making a move for a sizable backup center would be one of the more realistic options.
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers flounder in second half in big loss to Cleveland Cavaliers
The Indaiana Pacers will now officially go a full month without winning consecutive games. The Pacers beat the Trail Blazers on January 6 and the Hornets on January 8, and since then, losing has become common for the blue and gold. Entering Sunday, the Pacers were fresh off of an...
Wichita Eagle
Sixers Collapse From Big Early Lead vs. Knicks on Sunday
Following a Friday night victory on the road against the San Antonio Spurs, the Philadelphia 76ers got Saturday off to prepare for their division rivalry matchup against the New York Knicks. In their first two meetings against the Kicks, the Sixers split the regular season series. During a November matchup...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Nets Countered Lakers’ Proposal Centered Around Westbrook
View the original article to see embedded media. As expected, the Lakers made a push to acquire All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving from the Nets before he was dealt to the Mavericks on Sunday, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Lakers offered Brooklyn a trade...
Wichita Eagle
OKC Thunder: Shai Gilgeous Alexander’s Case for Most Improved Player Award
So far, recently named All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a near-even record, which is far ahead of where the team's expectations were coming into the season. In under 50 games, they surpassed their win total that Vegas had set before the season. In doing...
Wichita Eagle
Marcus Smart Has Company on Celtics’ Latest Injury Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Tuesday at the Auerbach Center, Marcus Smart provided a progress report on his sprained right ankle that's sidelined him for six games and counting. "It's alright. Around this time last year, when I injured it, I was still struggling, so I guess...
Wichita Eagle
LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets Updated Injury Report
It's been a very wild couple of days in Brooklyn, and as a result, the injury report for the Clippers vs Nets has been very tumultuous. Unless another injury seems to happen last second, the updated report is finally here. For the Clippers, only John Wall is listed as out....
Wichita Eagle
Report: Raptors Unlikely to Move Pascal Siakam Despite Widespread Interest
Pascal Siakam doesn't appear to be going anywhere. View the original article to see embedded media. The Toronto Raptors are reportedly unlikely to part ways with their All-NBA forward ahead of the NBA trade deadline despite interest from multiple teams, according to Yahoo's Jake Fischer. The Brooklyn Nets are one of the teams to register interest in the 28-year-old but, as Fischer reports, "there remains hefty skepticism" he's dealt before Thursday.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Nets Exploring Fred VanVleet Deal Spencer Dinwiddie & Draft Picks
The Brooklyn Nets haven't finalized the Kyrie Irving trade quite yet. View the original article to see embedded media. Recent reporting suggests the Nets are looking to include a third team in the Irving deal to redirect Spencer Dinwiddie and potentially tweak the deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Among the most likely teams to be involved is the Toronto Raptors who, according to Marc Stein, have been offered a deal including Dinwiddie and future draft picks for Fred VanVleet.
Wichita Eagle
The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Suns Game
Jaylen Brown besting Mikal Bridges, Robert Williams turning a shot into a souvenir, and Ish Wainright's swish from the opposite end of the floor headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Suns game. Jaylen Brown's Pick-Six If Deandre Ayton sets a legitimate screen, it might force Luke...
Wichita Eagle
Terry Rozier Speaks on Trade Deadline Rumors
Rumors and reports are swirling linking several players around the league to potential trades. This year is no different for Terry Rozier, who has seemingly been in trade rumors his entire career be it in Boston or Charlotte. This time, though, it feels like the rumors could turn into reality.
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Warriors vs. Thunder
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the OKC Thunder on Sunday night in what will be their first game since Steph Curry went down with a lower leg injury. The good news for the Warriors, is that Curry is their only major injury absence, with Andre Iguodala being the only other player ruled out for this game.
Wichita Eagle
LeBron’s Record-Breaking Moment Will Be Fit for a King. Kareem’s? It Was, Um, Cute.
The points that broke the NBA’s most hallowed record came on a shot no one uses, in a gym built for college games, in a city with no NBA team, with just one league official present to commemorate the feat and a fledgling cable network there to broadcast it. The moment was magical, emotional . . . and over within minutes, hoops taking precedence over hoopla.
Wichita Eagle
A Look Back At Some Memorable Fights In Miami Heat History
With the NBA having fights between the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies, Inside The Heat decided to look back on some of the altercations in Miami Heat history. Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba, Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell aren't the only ones to have thrown...
Wichita Eagle
Mavs vs. Warriors Preview: Amid Trade Rumors, Doncic-Less Dallas Battles in the Bay
Saturday night's contest vs. the Golden State Warriors should've be a special event for the Dallas Mavericks, as it’s their first game back in the Bay since there Western Conference Finals loss. However, seven days separated from Luka Doncic's mild ankle sprain, the superstar finds himself in a similar dilemma. Unfortunately, Doncic is out for Saturday’s game with a heel contusion.
Comments / 0