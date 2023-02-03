ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’

Sean Payton, the newly appointed head coach of the Denver Broncos, will look to turn around a dreadful first season with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm. He detailed that a big part of the changes he will bring will be in “bringing the winning culture” back to Denver. Payton officially signed a five-year Read more... The post Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
nfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Hiring Brian Schottenheimer As Offensive Coordinator

Per Jane Slater, Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy announced today that the team is hiring Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator. The following is a list of candidates prior to the hiring of Schottenheimer:. Panthers RBs Coach Jeff Nixon. Rams assistant HC/TE coach Thomas Brown. Vikings Pass-Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wichita Eagle

Aaron Rodgers wins another golf event, this time at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Aaron Rodgers has won more trophies in golf over the last two years than football. The Green Bay Packers quarterback and four-time MVP won the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside his professional partner, Ben Silverman, at 26 under on Sunday. The pair finished one shot clear of Peter Malnati and Don Colleran, the retired president and CEO of FedEx, who combined for a sizzling 60 in the third round. Former tennis player Mardy Fish and Charley Hoffman finished third at 23 under.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Troy Aikman reveals truth about recent Cowboys coaching change

Of all the changes that might be in store for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, the move to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore puzzled many observers. After all, Moore spent four years calling the plays for Dak Prescott & Co., and the Cowboys led the NFL in total yardage twice and this year Read more... The post Troy Aikman reveals truth about recent Cowboys coaching change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

8 Browns Free Agent Targets That Won’t Break the Bank

The Cleveland Browns have a number of needs to address, almost all of which will be on the defensive side of the ball. In his tenure as general manager, Andrew Berry has used free agency to address the vast majority of the team's holes, allowing the team to use the NFL Draft to focus on adding talent.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Report: Saints to Name Joe Woods as Defensive Coordinator

Joe Woods is expected to become the new defensive coordinator for the Saints, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He interviewed with the team recently. Woods was the Raiders defensive backs coach under Dennis Allen in 2014, and has a Super Bowl ring under his belt from his time with the Broncos.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys in the NFL Pro Bowl: How to Watch

It's Pro Bowl time again as the Super Bowl approaches, and this year the NFL returns to Las Vegas. But things will look a little different, as the Pro Bowl has been reimagined. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition kicked off on Thursday with the top NFL Pro Bowl players...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

100 Days of Mocks: Packers Pick Versatile Safety in ESPN Mock

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Noting Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is “allergic” to using a first-round draft pick on a receiver, ESPN.com’s Matt Miller went with Alabama defensive back Brian Branch for the team’s first-round pick in his Monday morning mock draft. “Branch...
GREEN BAY, WI

