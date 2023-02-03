Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
3 Teams Which Could Trade for Lions' No. 6 Overall Pick
Read more on three teams which could make a trade for the Detroit Lions' No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023
The biggest question facing the San Francisco 49ers this offseason both simple and extremely difficult: who should be the starting... The post Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023 appeared first on Outsider.
LOOK: Deion Sanders calls out Lawrence Taylor for his ranking of the best defensive players of all-time
Deion Sanders expressed his love for Lawrence Taylor but strongly disagreed
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Falcons 'Overwhelming' Trade Destination for Ravens' Lamar Jackson?
If the Baltimore Ravens cannot reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, are the Atlanta Falcons still favorites to acquire the star quarterback?
CBS Sports
49ers legend Joe Montana says Jimmy Garoppolo should be San Francisco's starting QB in 2023
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is becoming a free agent on March 16, and it seems very unlikely he returns to the 49ers next season. The organization seems to have accepted his potential departure, but legendary 49ers quarterback Joe Montana made it clear he thinks Garoppolo is still be the best option for the team's offense.
Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’
Sean Payton, the newly appointed head coach of the Denver Broncos, will look to turn around a dreadful first season with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm. He detailed that a big part of the changes he will bring will be in “bringing the winning culture” back to Denver. Payton officially signed a five-year Read more... The post Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
nfltraderumors.co
Cowboys Hiring Brian Schottenheimer As Offensive Coordinator
Per Jane Slater, Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy announced today that the team is hiring Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator. The following is a list of candidates prior to the hiring of Schottenheimer:. Panthers RBs Coach Jeff Nixon. Rams assistant HC/TE coach Thomas Brown. Vikings Pass-Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio.
Wichita Eagle
Jonathan Wells Endorses Texans Pick of Ohio State QB: ‘C.J. Stroud For President’
HOUSTON — The hiring of coach DeMeco Ryans has brought new life to the Houston Texans. But the promise fans have felt since Ryans' return will reach another level with the possibility of drafting either quarterback prospects C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young. There will be a massive debate between...
Report: Broncos Announce Significant Update To Defensive Coordinator’s Contract
NFL rules currently allow teams to block lateral moves from coordinators. As such, many of the league's best offensive and defensive minds are required to receive permission to interview for their same role with other clubs, should they feel the need to do so. For the past few weeks, ...
Wichita Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles Rookies: From College Football Champs to Super Bowl Bound
If Georgia knows a thing or two, it’s how to win and how to produce winners. Two guys straight out of Georgia and into the NFL happen to be on the same Super Bowl-bound team: the Philadelphia Eagles. Those two guys are Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis. From Bulldogs...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Rodgers wins another golf event, this time at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Aaron Rodgers has won more trophies in golf over the last two years than football. The Green Bay Packers quarterback and four-time MVP won the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside his professional partner, Ben Silverman, at 26 under on Sunday. The pair finished one shot clear of Peter Malnati and Don Colleran, the retired president and CEO of FedEx, who combined for a sizzling 60 in the third round. Former tennis player Mardy Fish and Charley Hoffman finished third at 23 under.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs activate running back ahead of Super Bowl after putting Mecole Hardman on IR
The Kansas City Chiefs will not have receiver Mecole Hardman available for Super Bowl LVII, as the team put him on injured reserve Monday, thus ending his season. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, meanwhile, was activated from injured reserve as part of the transaction. Hardman missed the second half of the...
Troy Aikman reveals truth about recent Cowboys coaching change
Of all the changes that might be in store for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, the move to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore puzzled many observers. After all, Moore spent four years calling the plays for Dak Prescott & Co., and the Cowboys led the NFL in total yardage twice and this year Read more... The post Troy Aikman reveals truth about recent Cowboys coaching change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
8 Browns Free Agent Targets That Won’t Break the Bank
The Cleveland Browns have a number of needs to address, almost all of which will be on the defensive side of the ball. In his tenure as general manager, Andrew Berry has used free agency to address the vast majority of the team's holes, allowing the team to use the NFL Draft to focus on adding talent.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Saints to Name Joe Woods as Defensive Coordinator
Joe Woods is expected to become the new defensive coordinator for the Saints, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He interviewed with the team recently. Woods was the Raiders defensive backs coach under Dennis Allen in 2014, and has a Super Bowl ring under his belt from his time with the Broncos.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys in the NFL Pro Bowl: How to Watch
It's Pro Bowl time again as the Super Bowl approaches, and this year the NFL returns to Las Vegas. But things will look a little different, as the Pro Bowl has been reimagined. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition kicked off on Thursday with the top NFL Pro Bowl players...
Wichita Eagle
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Pick Versatile Safety in ESPN Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Noting Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is “allergic” to using a first-round draft pick on a receiver, ESPN.com’s Matt Miller went with Alabama defensive back Brian Branch for the team’s first-round pick in his Monday morning mock draft. “Branch...
Wichita Eagle
Peyton Manning Applauds Titans’ Hiring of Former Teammate Ran Carthon as GM
NASHVILLE — Peyton Manning had a big role in the NFL’s Pro Bowl Weekend, serving as a coach for the AFC squad, but the Hall of Famer and former University of Tennessee quarterback took some time to comment on the Tennessee Titans' recent hiring of Ran Carthon as general manager.
Comments / 0