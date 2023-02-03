ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Report: Broncos Request DC Interview with Seahawks' Sean Desai

By Zack Kelberman
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=296eKs_0kbjnycA00

A Vic Fangio disciple.

The Denver Broncos are interested in a Vic Fangio disciple to be their new defensive coordinator.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport , the Broncos on Friday requested an interview with Seattle Seahawks associate head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Desai, 39, began his NFL coaching tenure in 2013 as a defensive quality control assistant for the Bears, working alongside then-DC Fangio. He was promoted to safeties coach in 2019 and coordinator in 2021. That latter year, Chicago finished third against the pass and sixth in total yards allowed.

Desai was hired by Seattle last February as the right-hand man to defensive-minded HC Pete Carroll. Although the Seahawks ranked middle-of-the-pack in most categories, his acquisition was considered a major get for the organization.

“This guy was very much in demand across the NFL. Let me be very clear about that,” former Seahawks quarterback-turned-analyst Jake Heaps said in Feb. 2022 . “So getting Sean Desai here to Seattle was no easy feat. Not only was he interviewing for other defensive coordinator positions and didn’t get them as as time went on, but he was very sought after in terms of being a guy that everyone wanted him to be a part of their staffs, whether it was (to run the) secondary, whether it was passing game coordinator, you name it. And Pete Carroll identified him through that process early on and wanted him badly.”

Desai's star continues to burn bright. In addition to the Broncos, he recently drew interviews from the Browns, Dolphins, and Vikings. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Friday that Desai has since withdrawn from consideration for Minnesota's search.

"Wants to concentrate on DEN," Klis added. "Vic Fangio recommended Denver to Desai."

Desai is the second DC candidate identified by new Denver head man Sean Payton, who also wants to speak with Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, according to Rapoport .

It appears Payton is set to replace incumbent coordinator Ejiro Evero, who's up for head-coaching gigs in Indianapolis and Arizona after a potential one-and-done stint in the Mile High City.

More
