Gulf Shores, AL

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman helps vet aspiring police officers in Alabama

By Tanasia Kenney
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

Acclaimed actor Morgan Freeman lent his iconic voice to an oral board tasked with reviewing applicants seeking work with a south Alabama police department.

Photos posted on Facebook by Gulf Shores police on Tuesday, Jan. 31, showed the Academy-award winner among officers and local residents invited to take part in the vetting process.

The department said it is looking to fill several open positions.

Freeman, perhaps best known for his roles in “Million Dollar Baby” and “Driving Miss Daisy,” has property in Gulf Shores and is often spotted around town, WPMI reported. In 2021, he snapped selfies with star-struck guests after grabbing dinner at Mikato Japanese Steakhouse, according to AL.com.

The police department’s post garnered various reactions online.

“I sure wish I could meet Mr. Freeman and shake his hand,” a resident commented on Facebook. “I love everything he does.”

“It is a very important unpaid (I assume) job,” someone else said of the oral board. “We citizens greatly appreciate it.”

Gulf Shores is about 35 miles southwest of Pensacola, Florida.

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
