KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Fire at vacant church in Carbondale
Illinois State Police announced it’s rolling out a 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team training for all officers starting in February. Crews responded to a fire at a vacant church in Carbondale, Ill. on Monday morning, Feb. 6. Man in custody after standoff in Sikeston, Mo. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers responded to a reported assault that turned into a standoff early on Monday morning, February 6. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they responded to the 100 block of Pine Street shortly after midnight. While investigating, they found the suspect at a home in...
KFVS12
Investigation into Sikeston woman’s disappearance continues 2 years later
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety continues its investigation into the case of missing woman Shyann Brooke Morrison. Morrison was 21 years old when she went missing. She is described as being between 5-feet, 5-inches and 5-feet, 9-inches tall and between 120 and 140 pounds. She has red/auburn hair and brown eyes.
KFVS12
Sikeston Firefighters rescue three dogs from Friday morning house fire
Dispensaries in places like Jackson, Poplar Bluff & Sikeston are now selling recreational marijuana several days earlier than expected. Some southeast Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana on Friday, Feb. 3. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 2/3. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 2/3. MSHP discusses...
KFVS12
Fire at building on N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau under investigation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A fire at a building on North Sprigg Street on Friday morning, February 3 is under investigation. According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, they believe a fire was started and it spread. They received the call around 10:46 a.m. When they arrived, light smoke...
KFVS12
Man wanted for several charges including burglary in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police are searching for a man charged with breaking into several businesses inside the old Coca Cola plant at 3121 Broadway St. On February 1, Paducah police responded to a call from the general manager at Mellow Mushroom about a break-in that occurred for the previous two nights.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested, accused of stealing over $31,000 from business
PADUCAH — A month-long investigation has led to felony charges for a Paducah man who's accused of stealing thousands from a local business. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating 31-year-old Cody Anderson in December of 2022 after being notified by the business of the suspected theft.
KFVS12
Portageville woman dies in crash on southbound I-55 in Pemiscot Co.
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Portageville woman died in a crash on Interstate 55 on Friday, February 3. According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2006 Nissan Murano hit the rear of a 2015 Kenworth tractor on southbound I-55, 3 miles north of Hayti.
KFVS12
Mayfield police arrest man for domestic assault, strangling
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in Mayfield, Ky., after there was a report of a physical fight. On Sunday February 5, officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to a physical domestic fight that was in progress. Police went to the 200 block of West Sunset Drive to investigate.
KFVS12
Woman arrested after Cape Girardeau Police execute two unrelated search warrants
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was taken into custody after police executed two drug-related search warrants in Cape Girardeau. Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force searched two homes on unrelated search warrants on Thursday, February 2. One home was searched on the 300 block of North Fountain Street at 7:45 p.m.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Public Works gives winter weather response update
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Works Department provided an update on their winter weather response. According to Public Works Director Stan Polivick, because the winter weather event lasted for several days, it significantly impacted the department’s resources. He said city trucks traveled more than 6,100...
Kait 8
Highway back open following crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Traffic has resumed in Clay County as of Friday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67 at least three miles north of Corning at 3:28 p.m, Feb. 3. IDriveArkansas reported all lanes are back open...
KFVS12
Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County deputies arrested a man with arrest warrants from several counties in southwest Kentucky. On February 3, Deputy Campbell and Deputy Rathman from Ballard Co. received an anonymous tip that a wanted man, Wayne Daugherty, 42, from Gulf Port, Miss., was staying at a location in the 3900 block of Mayfield Road.
KFVS12
Local man makes proposal to expand Interstate 29
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A proposal to extend I-29 to Cape Girardeau, Mo. is in the works by a local man. I-29 runs from North Dakota all the way down to Kansas City, Mo. But this man says he wants to expand it further southeast. Carl Armstrong said he...
KFVS12
Paducah teenager dies in house fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show TOO Book Club's Book of the Month for Feb.
A man is in custody after a standoff in Sikeston, Mo. on Monday, Feb. 6. Crews responded to a fire at a vacant church in Carbondale, Ill. on Monday morning, Feb. 6. A John A. Logan College student is accused of threatening to physically harm other students. Man accused of...
westkentuckystar.com
Man in Mayfield charged with strangulation
A man was arrested in Mayfield after a report of an assault on a woman. On Sunday officers went to the 200 block of West Sunset Drive to investigate a fight in progress. As police approached, the woman who reported the assault said her husband fled out the back door and ran toward West Farthing Street.
KFVS12
Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested
LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
KFVS12
First weekend for legal recreational marijuana
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Marijuana sales are at a high after their historic first weekend selling recreationally. Sara Gunter-Jackson is the general manager at Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, Mo. She said more than 500 people came through their doors each day this weekend. Approved dispensaries were first told...
